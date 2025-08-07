Result of AGM

7 AUGUST 2025

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 7 August 2025 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr James Ferguson, Mr Christopher Fleetwood, Mr Timothy Levett, Mr John Waddell and Mrs Anna Brown and to elect as a director Mr David Ovens who was appointed to the Board on 24 April 2025.

A copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n3vct/.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows:

Number Resolution For Discretionary Against Vote Withheld 1 To receive and approve the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025 together with the strategic report, Directors’ report and independent auditor’s report thereon. 6,352,797 302,460 24,608 75,048 2 To approve and declare a final dividend of 2.5p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2025 6,467,216 243,538 15,182 28,977 3 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2025 other than the part of such report containing the Director’ remuneration policy 5,843,294 369,640 375,740 166,239 4 To re-elect Mr J G D Ferguson as a Director



5,843,008 331,959 445,029 134,917 5 To re-elect Mr C J Fleetwood as a Director 5,715,316 331,959 419,056 288,582 6 To re-elect Mr T R Levett as a Director 5,843,980 331,959 460,139 118,835 7 To re-elect Mr J M O Waddell as a Director 5,649,786 331,960 484,585 288,582 8 To re-elect Mrs A B Brown as a Director 5,959,629 331,959 194,154 269,171 9 To re-elect Mr D S Ovens as a Director 5,741,881 341,882 394,412 276,738 10 To appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as an independent auditor 6,198,171 351,220 128,326 77,196 11 To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor 6,259,018 347,052 88,797 60,046 12 To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 for the purposes of the Offer 5,986,397 347,052 349,407 72,057 13 To generally authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 6,130,125 347,052 127,467 150,269 14 To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities for the purposes of the Offer 5,593,899 383,003 574,253 203,758 15 To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain other allotments of equity securities 5,878,996 383,003 294,400 198,514 16 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 6,211,570 344,637 114,219 84,487 17 To adopt new articles of association 6,139,839 353,614 96,232 165,228 18 To cancel the share premium account and credit the amount so cancelled to a special reserve of the Company 6,092,526 408,350 59,768 194,269

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

