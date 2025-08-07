Result of AGM

 | Source: Northern 3 VCT PLC Northern 3 VCT PLC

7 AUGUST 2025

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 7 August 2025 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr James Ferguson, Mr Christopher Fleetwood, Mr Timothy Levett, Mr John Waddell and Mrs Anna Brown and to elect as a director Mr David Ovens who was appointed to the Board on 24 April 2025.

A copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n3vct/.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows:

NumberResolutionForDiscretionaryAgainstVote Withheld
1To receive and approve the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025 together with the strategic report, Directors’ report and independent auditor’s report thereon.6,352,797302,46024,60875,048
2To approve and declare a final dividend of 2.5p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 20256,467,216243,53815,18228,977
3To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2025 other than the part of such report containing the Director’ remuneration policy5,843,294369,640375,740166,239
4To re-elect Mr J G D Ferguson as a Director

5,843,008331,959445,029134,917
5To re-elect Mr C J Fleetwood as a Director5,715,316331,959419,056288,582
6To re-elect Mr T R Levett as a Director5,843,980331,959460,139118,835
7To re-elect Mr J M O Waddell as a Director5,649,786331,960484,585288,582
8To re-elect Mrs A B Brown as a Director5,959,629331,959194,154269,171
9To re-elect Mr D S Ovens as a Director5,741,881341,882394,412276,738
10To appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as an independent auditor6,198,171351,220128,32677,196
11To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor6,259,018347,05288,79760,046
12To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 for the purposes of the Offer5,986,397347,052349,40772,057
13To generally authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 20066,130,125347,052127,467150,269
14To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities for the purposes of the Offer5,593,899383,003574,253203,758
15To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain other allotments of equity securities5,878,996383,003294,400198,514
16To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 20066,211,570344,637114,21984,487
17To adopt new articles of association6,139,839353,61496,232165,228
18To cancel the share premium account and credit the amount so cancelled to a special reserve of the Company6,092,526408,35059,768194,269

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.


Recommended Reading