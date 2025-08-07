Money Management International Partners with Colorado’s Office of Just Transition to Support Workers and Families During Coal Industry Transition

Denver, CO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money Management International (MMI), a national nonprofit dedicated to improving financial well-being, is proud to announce a new partnership with the Colorado Office of Just Transition (OJT) within the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment to provide essential financial counseling and support to Colorado workers and their families impacted by the transition away from coal-based energy production.

"Colorado is committed to supporting its coal workers, their families and coal communities across the state," said Wade Buchanan, Director of the Office of Just Transition. "This partnership with MMI enhances the personalized support our Transition Navigators can offer to include financial counseling which will further empower workers to plan their next steps.”

Through this partnership, MMI will offer confidential financial counseling free-of-charge to eligible workers as they and their families prepare for the closure of coal transition facilities and navigate the challenges of career transitions or retirement. The comprehensive services will be paid for by OJT and will include personalized financial coaching, debt reduction, credit improvement and ongoing support.

Eligibility and Services

This program is designed to assist Colorado residents directly employed at coal transition facilities and those working in the manufacturing or transportation supply chains of these facilities. The Office of Just Transition and its Transition Navigators will determine participant eligibility and facilitate referrals to MMI.

Once enrolled, participants will have access to:

● One-on-one financial counseling and coaching sessions

● Personalized financial action plans, including budgeting and savings strategies

● Debt reduction and credit improvement assistance, with other financial services as applicable

“MMI is honored to support Colorado’s transitioning workers and their families,” said Helene Raynaud, Senior Vice President of Housing Initiatives at MMI. “Our approach combines empathy and financial expertise to empower individuals with personalized plans and support during a time of significant change.”

A Commitment to Best Practices and Community Values

MMI is committed to delivering community-centered financial counseling rooted in best practices, including:

● Honoring each participant’s unique goals and values, while providing trauma-informed support

● Ensuring services are delivered in accessible formats, accommodating work and family schedules

● Promoting transparency when financial products are discussed, ensuring participants are fully informed of any associated costs

Participation in the program is entirely voluntary and may be coordinated with similar services provided by a worker’s current employer. MMI will work closely with the Office of Just Transition and other stakeholders to ensure smooth coordination and the highest quality of service for every participant.

About Money Management International

For over 65 years, Money Management International (MMI) has been at the forefront of financial health solutions, helping individuals and families break free from debt and build a secure financial future. As a trusted nonprofit leader, MMI is dedicated to transforming how Americans navigate financial challenges by providing expert guidance, innovative programs, and culturally relevant financial education. Recognized by major financial institutions and media outlets, MMI’s award-winning services support long-term financial stability and success. Learn more at MoneyManagement.org.

About the Office of Just Transition

Colorado created the Office of Just Transition within Colorado’s Department of Labor and Employment in 2019 to assist workers and communities that will be adversely affected by the loss of jobs and revenues due to the closure of coal mines and coal-fired power plants. Its purpose is to help workers transition to new, high-quality jobs, help communities thrive by expanding and attracting diverse businesses, and to replace lost revenues. To learn more about the Office of Just Transition, please visit cdle.colorado.gov/offices/the-office-of-just-transition.

