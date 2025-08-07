Cultured Meat Market Size To Reach US$ 3,249.0 Million By 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cultured meat market was valued at US$ 336.8 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 3,249.0 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 28.64% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The global food industry stands at a pivotal juncture, with the burgeoning cultured meat market emerging as a transformative force. After years of foundational research and development, the sector is now demonstrating tangible and quantifiable growth across every critical vector, from investment and regulation to production and consumer engagement.

This report, based on meticulous research, presents a comprehensive analysis of over 70 indicators. It eschews broad market size estimations to provide stakeholders with the granular, actionable intelligence needed to navigate the promising landscape of the rapidly expanding market.

Key Findings in Cultured Meat Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 3,249.0 billion CAGR 28.64% Largest Region (2024) North America (37%) By Source Type Poultry (41%) By End User Burgers (43%) Top Drivers Technological advancements in cell culture media are lowering production costs.

Rising consumer demand for sustainable, ethical alternatives to conventional meat.

Increasing strategic investments from venture capital and established food companies. Top Trends The development of hybrid products blending cultured and plant-based ingredients.

Strategic focus on poultry and ground formats for initial market entry.

Partnerships with high-profile chefs and restaurants for initial product launches. Top Challenges Achieving price parity with conventionally produced meat remains a major hurdle.

Scaling production from laboratory settings to large-scale industrial manufacturing facilities.

Overcoming complex regulatory hurdles and legislative opposition in key markets.

Renewed Investor Confidence Signals a Maturing Cultured Meat Market Landscape

Following a period of market correction, 2024 has ushered in a resurgence of strategic investment, signalling renewed investor faith in the long-term viability of the cultured meat market. While the deal sizes have moderated from previous peaks, their strategic nature points to a more mature and discerning investment climate. Landmark funding rounds include Prolific Machines' impressive 54.6 million Series B raise in 2024, followed by a substantial 55 million Series B1 round aimed at commercializing its novel light-based cultivation technology.

Mosa Meat secured a significant €40 million (42.9 million) in 2024, representing the largest single investment in the sector since 2022. Similarly, Meati’s 100 million Series C1 round stands as the largest alternative protein investment since its own prior raise. Further illustrating sector-wide confidence, Helaina raised 45 million in its Series B round to launch its precision-fermented products in 2025, while Heura’s €40 million (43 million) Series B will fuel its international expansion. Most funding rounds in 2024 have settled into a healthy $10 million to 40 million range, with total funding for the year estimated to be between 177 million and $226 million.

Venture Capital Dynamics and Long-Term Commitments Shape Sector's Financial Future

A deeper analysis of capital flow reveals a nuanced but optimistic financial trajectory for the cultured meat market. While total venture capital funding registered a 40% decrease in 2024, totaling 137 million, the first quarter of 2025 has already seen an encouraging influx of 35 million. This is exemplified by individual company successes, such as Aleph Farms' 29 million funding round as of early 2025. Demonstrating grassroots enthusiasm, Mosa Meat successfully raised €1.5 million from small investors through a 2025 crowdfunding campaign that met its target within minutes.

The sector’s foundation is bolstered by significant long-term corporate commitments, such as JBS’s 2021 pledge of 100 million to acquire BioTech Foods and construct a dedicated R&D center. This sustained financial activity has brought the all-time investment in the cultured meat sector to 3.1 billion as of 2024, a substantial figure that, for context, is dwarfed by the 3.3 billion invested in the electric vehicle sector in just the first three quarters of 2024 alone, highlighting the immense growth potential of the cultured meat market. The industry still remembers the landmark $400 million Series C round by UPSIDE Foods in April 2022.

Global Regulatory Approvals Are Unlocking New Jurisdictions for Commercial Sales

Regulatory validation is the essential gateway to commercialization, and recent progress has been a powerful catalyst for the cultured meat market. As of mid-2025, 4 countries have officially approved the sale of cultivated meat: the United States, Singapore, Israel, and Australia. A historic milestone was achieved in January 2024 when Israel's Ministry of Health granted approval for Aleph Farms' cultivated beef, the first of its kind in the Middle East. More recently, in June 2025, Australia gave the green light for Vow's innovative cultivated quail product.

The United Kingdom is also making strides; in July 2024, The Meatly received regulatory clearance to incorporate its cultivated chicken into pet food. Further demonstrating progressive regulatory attitudes, the government of the Netherlands permitted pre-approval tastings of lab-grown meat and seafood in controlled settings in July 2023. This momentum is inspiring ambitious new ventures, such as The Better Butchers, a Canadian startup aiming to launch the world's first exclusively cultured meat butchery in 2025.

The United States Solidifies Its Position as a Key Regulatory Hub

Within the global landscape, the United States is rapidly cementing its role as a pivotal and supportive environment for the cultured meat market. The nation’s dual-agency regulatory framework, involving both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Agriculture (USDA), is providing a clear path to market. In June 2025, the FDA issued a "no questions" letter for Wildtype's cell-based seafood, clearing it for market. This was followed in July 2025 by the USDA's authorization of Mission Barns' pilot plant and product label for its cultivated pork fat.

As of July 2025, a total of 5 cultivated meat companies have successfully navigated this regulatory process to receive clearance in the US. The pipeline for innovation remains robust, with the FDA reportedly having received at least 4 other applications for new cultivated meat products, signalling sustained industry growth and a competitive cultured meat market in the country.

Unpacking Consumer Familiarity and the Growing Willingness to Try Cultivated Meat

Ultimately, the success of the cultured meat market hinges on consumer acceptance. A May 2024 poll of 2,214 U.S. adults provides crucial insights into public perception. While willingness to try conventional meats like beef, chicken, and pork remains high at 90% or more, a significant around 60% of consumers expressed a willingness to try their cultivated counterparts. This demonstrates a substantial base of potential early adopters. The data reveals an even more intriguing opportunity: among consumers who are unwilling to eat conventional chicken, cow, and pig, 46%, 26%, and 22%, respectively, are open to trying the cultivated versions. This suggests cultivated meat can expand the total market rather than just substituting existing products. Furthermore, when it comes to exotic meats like octopus, shark, and ostrich, consumer willingness to try their cultivated versions stands at a promising around 50%, on par with professionally prepared conventional versions.

Addressing Consumer Apprehension and Highlighting Key Motivators for Market Adoption

While willingness to try is high, the primary hurdle for the cultured meat market remains consumer education. The 2024 data shows that 64% of U.S. consumers have no familiarity with cultivated meat at all, and only 10% consider themselves very or extremely familiar. This gap represents a clear opportunity for targeted marketing and public engagement initiatives. The primary driver for those willing to experiment is simple curiosity, with 65% of U.S. respondents citing novelty as their main reason to try the products.

Safety, a common concern, appears to be addressable through official validation; a 2023 survey found that 63% of consumers would trust cultivated meat to be safe if approved by regulatory bodies like the USDA and FDA. Enthusiasm is particularly concentrated among younger generations, with 88% of Gen Z and 85% of Millennials in the US and UK indicating they are open to trying cultivated meat, securing a future consumer base for the market.

Technological Breakthroughs Are Drastically Reducing Production Costs Toward Price Parity

The most significant historical barrier for the cultured meat market—prohibitive cost—is rapidly being dismantled through technological innovation. Recent advancements in 2024 and 2025 are paving a clear path toward price parity with conventional meat. New techniques predict the cost of cultivated chicken could soon reach as low as $6.20 (€5.60) per pound, a price point approaching that of some organic chicken. Crucially, these new cost-effective methods are scalable up to bioreactors of 5,000 liters.

A significant progress has also been made in the development of serum-free media, with formulations for poultry now successfully scaled to over 1,000-liter batches, drastically cutting input costs. To accelerate this progress, 2 dedicated cultivated meat innovation hubs were opened or announced in 2024, providing companies with the resources to de-risk their processes and prove commercial viability.

A Global Expansion of Production Infrastructure Signals Imminent Commercial Scale-Up

The transition from lab to plate is being materialized through a worldwide boom in the construction of production facilities. In 2024 alone, at least 4 new dedicated production facilities opened in the cultured meat market, with some reports counting as many as 10 new cultivated meat production facilities for the year. This brings the global total to around 21 facilities, with many more under construction. The scale of these new sites is formidable. Believer Meats is currently building a 200,000-square-foot facility in North Carolina that will have an annual production capacity of 12,000 tonnes. In China, CellX has launched a pilot plant featuring a 2,000-liter bioreactor capable of producing "single-digit tonnes" of cultivated meat per year. This builds upon the foundation laid by pioneers like UPSIDE Foods, whose 53,000 square foot production center in California, opened in 2021, has an annual capacity of 50,000 pounds of finished product.

The Proliferation of Companies and Startups Creates a Vibrant Ecosystem

The energy and potential of the cultured meat market are reflected in the sheer number and diversity of companies entering the space. In 2024, the number of companies primarily focused on developing cultivated meat grew to over 170, an increase from 166 in 2022. Beyond these core developers, an additional 88 companies are actively involved in the ecosystem through investments, strategic partnerships, or dedicated business lines. This vibrancy is seen globally, with hubs of innovation forming in various countries. The United Kingdom alone is now home to over 23 lab-grown meat start-ups. A comprehensive 2024 analysis identified 94 companies as key players in the global market, with a significant concentration of around 40 of them operating within the strategically important U.S. market, creating a competitive and rapidly advancing field.

From Fine Dining to Retail: Cultivated Meat Products Enter the Market

The culmination of investment, regulation, and production is the arrival of actual products for consumers. Initial market entry has been led by high-end foodservice, with over 300 pilot dishes featuring cultivated meat having been successfully served in fine-dining restaurants globally. As of early 2024, 2 restaurants in the United States were serving cultivated chicken. The first retail product, GOOD Meat 3, which contains 3% cultivated meat, is now available in the frozen section of a Singaporean butchery. Product innovation is also accelerating. Vow launched its cultivated quail as the Forged Parfait in Singapore in April 2024 and, following its June 2025 approval in Australia, plans a rollout across dozens of Australian venues.

In a novel application, The UK's Meatly launched a pet food treat in February 2025 containing 4% cultivated chicken. Companies are also developing more complex products, like the cultivated fish balls from innovators such as Umami Bioworks, expanding the future of the cultured meat market.

Global Cultured Meat Market Major Players:

Avant Meats Company Limited

Aleph Farms

Bluenalu, Inc.

Biftek INC.

Mosa Meat

WildType

BioFood Systems Ltd.

Shiok Meats Pte Ltd

Simple Foods, Inc. (New Age Eats)

Meatable

SuperMeat

Fork & Good, Inc

Finless Foods, Inc

UPSIDE Foods

Future Meat Technologies Ltd. (Believer Meats)

Mission Barns

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Source

Beef

Poultry

Pork

Seafood

Duck

By End-use

Burgers

Nuggets

Sausages

Meatballs

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

South America

