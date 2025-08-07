Publication of a transparency notification

Kinepolis Group NV
Press release
Regulated information

Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)
  

7 August 2025, 17h45

On 5 august 2025, Kinepolis Group NV has received a transparency notification from BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding, notifying that, following a transfer and an acquisition of securities with voting rights, the companies that are controlled by it own 3.06% of the voting rights attached to shares of Kinepolis Group NV, and therefore the threshold of 3% has been crossed.

The notification contains the following information:

Notification by:                              A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Person subject to the
notification requirement:                 BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding

Transaction date:                            28 July 2025

Relevant threshold:                         3%

Denominator:                                 27 365 197


Notification details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction

  		# of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
  		Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities
BNP Paribas Asset
Management Holding 		0 0 0 0.00% 0.00%
BNP Paribas Asset
Management Europe SAS 		221 451 836 370 0 3.06% 0.00%
BNP Paribas Asset
Management UK Ltd 		584 831 0 0 0.00% 0.00%
Subtotal 806 282 836 370 0 3.06%  

  		Total 836 370   3.06%  

The chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held as well as the aforementioned notification and the regulated release can be consulted on the website of Kinepolis Group via this link.

Total capital Kinepolis Group NV: 18 952 288.41 €
Number of securities with voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27 365 197
Number of voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27 365 197
In Article 8 of the Articles of Association of Kinepolis Group NV, the notification thresholds are fixed at 3%, 5% and multiples of 5%.

Contact 
Kinepolis Investor Relations
+32 (0)9 241 00 22
investor-relations@kinepolis.com


