Tao of Trading to Reveal How to Spot Market Shifts Before They Happen in Free Live Online Event

Singapore, Singapore , Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For investors and traders seeking to avoid costly market surprises, a timely opportunity is on the horizon. On Thursday, August 14, former Goldman Sachs executive, Tao of Trading Founder and best-selling author Simon Ree will host a free live online training designed to help everyday investors anticipate market shifts before they happen - not after.

The online event, hosted by Tao of Trading, is titled:

“How To Spot Market Shifts Before They Happen: Discover the Signals Most Traders Miss”

“Markets don’t move without warning - they whisper before they roar,” says Ree. “In this session, I’ll show you how to tune into those early signals so you can stay ahead of the crowd.”

This live training is designed for anyone who wants to:

Detect subtle but powerful shifts in market internals before they hit the headlines

Avoid common traps and false moves that catch most traders off guard

Use simple, proven tools to trade with greater confidence, clarity, and consistency

Position ahead of emerging trends rather than chasing them in hindsight

Event Details

Thursday, August 14, 2025

8am EST | 1pm BST | 8pm SGT

Free registration now open at https://taooftrading.com/event



About Tao Of Trading



Simon Ree is the founder of Tao of Trading and the author of the bestselling book The Tao of Trading. With over 30 years of experience in global financial markets - including senior roles at Goldman Sachs and Citibank - Simon has taught thousands of people around the world how to build wealth and protect capital through disciplined, intelligent trading. Through Tao of Trading, Ree leads a growing global community of traders who value authenticity, risk management, and consistent execution over hype and speculation. His programs and proprietary tools help students navigate the markets with clarity and purpose — whether they’re trading for income, retirement, or financial independence.

Press inquiries

Tao Of Trading

https://taooftrading.com

Jasmine Tang

info@taooftrading.com





