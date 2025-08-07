Hillsborough Leaders Remind Community to Drive Safely Around School Buses as Back-to-School Approaches Next Week

Tampa, FL, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Hillsborough County Public Schols (HCPS) releases ‘24-’25 School Bus Safety Report Card, showing roadway dangers (72k total violations issued) but promising early results (an under 5% recidivism rate)

Positive Program Impact: 72% Drop in Violations Issued per Bus from the First to Last Month of School

Updated Hearing Process Enabled by 2025 State Law Begins August 18

[TAMPA] Just ahead of Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) students returning to school next week for the 2025-2026 school year, HCPS and BusPatrol released a report card detailing last year’s school bus stop-arm safety camera program results, including alarming videos where vehicles barely missed students as they entered or exited the school bus. These videos (included below) were recorded by BusPatrol’s AI-powered school bus stop-arm safety camera system during the 2024-2025 school year.

Program data shows early promising results, but HCPS leaders are urging motorists to drive safely as school buses hit the roads again next week. Moreover, while program violation statistics are jarring and typically more accessible for reporting purposes, what often goes under-reported is the trauma inflicted upon students who at times come merely seconds away from being struck by moving vehicles as they enter or exit their school bus.

Thanks to an updated state law (SB 462 – 2025) that the state legislature passed unanimously, local hearings for school bus stop-arm camera violations in Hillsborough County will begin August 18 for drivers who wish to contest their citations. Hearings will be administered by independent administrative law judges and will be conveniently conducted online via video conferencing.

Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Van Ayres, said, “Students return to school here in Hillsborough County on Monday, August 11th. As drivers, we all have the power to protect our children. Our district transports nearly 80,000 students each day and their safety is our number one priority."

Florida law (s. 316.172) requires drivers to stop when a school bus displays a stop signal. Drivers can only resume driving when the stop signal is withdrawn.

ILLEGAL BUS PASSING VIDEO: One chilling moment captured shows a pickup truck speeding past a stopped school bus, stop arm extended, yellow lights flashing, and students already crossing the road. WATCH HERE.

Program Data Shows Violations Issued Monthly on a Per Bus Basis Dropped Over the Course of Last School Year

The number of violations issued per school bus per day dropped (graphic below) month-over-month as driver awareness of the Hillsborough stop-arm camera program took hold over the past school year. In the program’s first month, the number of violations issued, on average, per school bus, per school day, was 1.34. In the last month of the school year, this number was .38. Moreover, the program saw an under 5% recidivism rate – meaning over 95% of drivers cited for a stop-arm camera violation did not repeat offend.

Through the HCPS partnership with BusPatrol, school buses are now equipped with AI-powered stop-arm camera systems that monitor illegal school bus passings. Video footage is independently reviewed by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office before any citations are issued. Program data can also be used to proactively adjust bus routes in high-risk areas and guide other targeted safety interventions. In Hillsborough, driver awareness of school bus safety is improving.

Data from the School Bus Safety Report Card reveals that over 72,000 drivers were cited for failing to stop for a stopped school bus in Hillsborough County last school year, but violations issued month-over-month on a per-bus basis trended downward over the course of the school year.

Steve Randazzo, Chief Growth Officer at BusPatrol, said, “BusPatrol is tremendously honored to be Hillsborough County’s school bus safety and technology partner. We are proud that the BusPatrol program is delivering real safety results across Hillsborough County. We will continue to collaborate with community leaders this upcoming school year to continue making the journey to and from school safer for all students.

