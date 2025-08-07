Attack Baby Unveils First Baby Formula Dispenser to End Midnight Feeding Stress

Las Vegas, NV , Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attackbaby, a new brand, is excited to announce the launch of its first product: the Attackbaby Smart Formula Dispenser. Designed to eliminate the guesswork and stress of late-night feedings, the machine delivers a perfectly measured, precisely mixed bottle, giving new parents back their most precious resource: sleep and peace of mind.

The Attackbaby Smart Formula Maker was born from a simple mission: to create a product that works as hard as a parent does. It’s an unapologetic solution to a universal problem, offering a modern, stress-free approach to feeding time.

"When you're half-asleep and your baby's crying, the last thing you need is a messy bottle mix," said Swathi Vighneshwar, founder of Attackbaby. "Our dispenser takes over the hard part so parents can soothe, not scramble."







The Attackbaby Smart Formula Maker stands out with its unique approach to simplifying feeding time:

Smart Ratio Sensors : This exclusive technology ensures every bottle is mixed with the perfect water-to-formula ratio, taking the guesswork out of nutrition and helping parents avoid under or overfeeding their baby.

: This exclusive technology ensures every bottle is mixed with the perfect water-to-formula ratio, taking the guesswork out of nutrition and helping parents avoid under or overfeeding their baby. A Quick, Perfect Bottle : No more waiting. The machine’s fast-heating system and seamless mixing provide a warm, clump-free bottle with a single tap, right when you need it most.

: No more waiting. The machine’s fast-heating system and seamless mixing provide a warm, clump-free bottle with a single tap, right when you need it most. Control from the Comfort of Your Bed: The Attack Baby app, with its intuitive and user-friendly design, is a key part of the experience. It allows parents to prepare bottles remotely, monitor the machine's status, and track usage history, giving them comprehensive control and peace of mind from their smartphone.

The app, with its intuitive and user-friendly design, is a key part of the experience. It allows parents to prepare bottles remotely, monitor the machine's status, and track usage history, giving them comprehensive control and peace of mind from their smartphone. Simple to Clean, Safe for Baby: We know hygiene is paramount. The machine’s BPA-free design features easily removable parts that make cleaning and maintenance a breeze.

Supporting a Stress-Free Parenthood

Many parents are already calling it a must-have for a modern nursery, sharing their testimonials and video demonstrations across social media as the best-rated automatic baby bottle maker. For those creating registries or purchasing parenting essentials, the brand encourages families to explore exclusive offers through its online store and Facebook page.

To get you started, a simple, step-by-step video walkthrough is available on the official Attackbaby YouTube channel, and the companion app is available for download on the Google Play store and Apple App Store.

The Attackbaby Smart Formula Maker is now available for purchase on https://attackbaby.com/products/attack-baby-smart-formula-dispenser

About Attackbaby

Attackbaby is a Las Vegas-based baby care brand dedicated to developing smart, reliable, and no-nonsense products for parents who deserve a break. With a focus on technology, safety, and modern design, the company is committed to simplifying the challenges of parenting.

Media Contact

Attack Baby

Address: 304 S Jones BLVD #3136, Las Vegas, NV 89107

Phone: +1 (307) 381-9192

Email: support@attackbaby.com

Website: https://attackbaby.com







