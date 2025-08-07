Azalea House Offers Masters Golf Practice Round Tickets 2026

New York, NY, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azalea House recently announced that they are selling Masters golf practice round tickets for the next Masters tournament in 2026. Currently, there are Masters practice round tickets available for the Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday practice rounds, respectively. Golf enthusiasts are encouraged to contact Azalea House as soon as possible for these tickets, as they can sell out well in advance of the 2026 Masters.

The practice rounds of the 2026 Masters will be held on April 6th, 7th, and 8th. Qualifying golfers play these rounds so as to prepare for the tournament rounds, which will be held later in the week.

Each Masters practice round tends to have significantly fewer spectators than the tournament rounds. Some of the rules for spectators are lifted for the practice rounds as well. For example, spectators can take pictures, which is strictly forbidden during tournament rounds.



Azalea House

During the Masters Wednesday practice round, a traditional part 3 tournament is usually held. These tickets can get spectators into this as well.

In addition to Masters tickets for each of the practice rounds, Azalea House also offers hospitality options. Spectators can choose from VIP packages that include certain amenities in addition to tickets and housing options. From hotels to private housing, Masters attendees can choose lodging that fits their needs.

The VIP experiences through Azalea House can include shuttle service to and from Augusta National as well as The Enterprise Mill. The latter is an event menu near Augusta National with a full-service corporate hospitality experience. This can include buffets, premium bars, concierge services, complimentary cigars, complimentary masseuses, as well as indoor and outdoor settings, among several other benefits.

Guests can purchase these packages as well as individual tickets.

“The Masters isn’t just the first Major of the year, it’s the first Major, period. The practice rounds can be, in so many ways, as much if not more fun than the tournament rounds. We understand that, for so many folks who come to Augusta National, this is a dream come true, the experience of a lifetime. As such, we do everything in our power to make it everything that you want it to be,” said a spokesperson from Azlea House.

Interested parties can reach Azalea House through their site at https://azaleahospitality.com/ or by calling (205) - MASTERS or 205-627-8377

About Azalea House

“Where golf meets true Southern Hospitality,” Azalea House is located just a very short distance from Augusta National. In addition to their tickets, hospitality, and VIP experience options, Azalea House is also a kind of Masters museum. The Azalea House Collection features a 1934 Masters Badge. This badge, from the very first Masters (and before the tournament was even called “The Masters”) features signatures from Bobby Jones, Walter Hagen, and others.

https://azaleahospitality.com/

