UPDATE – Slalom Addresses Legacy Tech Modernization With a Humorous Campaign





SEATTLE, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, the global business and technology consulting company, today debuted a campaign called Zero Legacy spotlighting the importance of legacy modernization solutions through a commercial titled ‘BOBS’ - short for “Big Old Backend System.” Airing on CNBC and online, the spot shows a comical farewell party for BOBS, a trusted but aging tech system, as coworkers honor its legacy and acknowledge that it’s time to transition to more modern solutions. The campaign speaks directly to the many organizations still reliant on dated backend systems, illustrating the human side of innovation and transformation in the enterprise.

“This is a bold moment for Slalom,” said Sangeeta Prasad, Slalom’s Chief Marketing Officer. “BOBS isn’t just a character; it’s a symbol of the comfort zone many companies need help moving beyond. Our campaign reflects Slalom’s human-centric approach to innovation. By choosing to address the elephant in the room with humor and nostalgia, we’re showing how Slalom shows up differently, and how we’re bringing more value by helping customers evolve, not just transform.”

For organizations still running critical workloads on-premises or with outdated infrastructure, Slalom’s legacy modernization solutions offer a strategic path forward. Slalom helps customers overcome these barriers through AI-assisted modernization strategies that retain uptime and unique logic while eliminating the costs, complexity, and risks of maintaining legacy systems. Customers can leverage Slalom’s phased, low-risk approach to reimagine their future without compromising stability or performance.

“Legacy systems helped build today’s leading companies, but the future demands agility, scalability, and modernization,” said Amy Loftus, Chief Customer Officer at Slalom. “With Slalom’s legacy modernization solutions, we’re helping customers move from outdated infrastructure to cloud-native platforms through AI-powered tooling and phased, low-risk approaches that preserve what works while enabling growth. This campaign is about empowering our customers to dream big without being held back.”

Created in partnership with Special Operations, the commercial takes the much discussed topic of legacy modernization and flips it with humor and heart in a bold departure from the often-rigid style of traditional consulting firms. The ad is designed to resonate with business and IT leaders by personifying the pain and humor of dealing with legacy systems, while highlighting the benefits of achieving Zero Legacy. The campaign debuts this July on TV and digital platforms.

Legacy systems have had their run. See what’s next at slalom.com/ZeroLegacy.

