SisTech Manufacturing Expands Services: Leading Precision in Electronic Manufacturing

Bend, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SisTech Manufacturing, known for its expertise in precision electronic manufacturing services, is expanding what it can do in production. For over 30 years, the company has been recognized for its commitment to quality and its ability to meet the diverse demands of industries like aerospace and consumer electronics. With ISO 9001:2015 certification and ITAR registration, SisTech Manufacturing supports a wide range of services such as Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly, conformal coating, testing and inspection, and obsolescence management.

The company is enhancing how it handles printed circuit board assembly, managing each stage from prototype to large-scale production. They utilize Kitted PCB Assembly to speed up projects and improve efficiency. A robust supply chain management system backs this process, easing the workload on clients and letting them focus on their main activities. For more insights on their PCB assembly services and supply chain management, visit SisTech Manufacturing's website.

Their focus on quality shows through in their thorough testing and inspection services. SisTech Manufacturing uses advanced tools such as optical imaging, automated X-ray with X-Plane CT Scan technology, and functional testing to maintain high product standards. These techniques help detect even minor faults, reassuring clients in fields where precision is crucial.

Brad Kennedy, a representative from the company, highlighted SisTech Manufacturing's commitment to quality and the recent advancements. "Our dedication to expanding our capabilities reinforces our objective to deliver exceptional precision and reliability to our clients," Kennedy explained. "We are proud to be a trusted partner for industries that demand the highest standards in electronic manufacturing."

Beyond expanding production, SisTech Manufacturing is boosting its conformal coating services too. They provide various protective coatings, including UV- and heat-curable options, which keep sensitive electronics in top shape. With acrylic conformal coating, components gain extra protection against environmental elements, ensuring that each assembly remains reliable and lasts longer.

Furthermore, the company has a proactive approach to obsolescence management, which helps reduce the risks linked with the phase-out of electronic components. By monitoring the lifecycle of components and addressing possible End of Life (EOL) issues, SisTech assists clients in avoiding future challenges and keeping their product development on track. More information about their obsolescence management program is available on their official website.

SisTech Manufacturing operates out of a cutting-edge facility in Bend, Oregon, using the latest technology to ensure accuracy, efficiency, and quality. The site, located at 63068 Lower Meadow Drive, signifies the company's ongoing investment in infrastructure to support its expanded production capabilities and dedication to excellent service.

This dedication is recognized by clients who consistently give SisTech Manufacturing five-star reviews on various platforms. Reviewer M D praised the company's quality processes, competitive pricing, and effective services. This reflects the overall satisfaction of many customers.

The company is open from 7 am to 3:30 pm, Monday through Friday, providing plenty of time for consultations and service delivery. There's always someone ready to help by calling SisTech Manufacturing at +1 877-792-2779. For further information about their services and expansion efforts, SisTech Manufacturing's website acts as a detailed source for both potential and existing clients.

"We are constantly looking to the future, ensuring our customers receive not only high-quality products but also a robust support system to meet their evolving needs," Kennedy added. "Innovation at SisTech Manufacturing is fueled by our dedication to growth, adaptability, and client satisfaction."

As SisTech Manufacturing broadens its service offerings and boosts production lines, it continues to lead in precision electronic manufacturing. The company remains committed to tackling the complex needs of various industries with accuracy and dependability. Their growing reputation sets a standard for excellence in the manufacturing sector.

