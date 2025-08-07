Gamma Announces: Brooke Johnson to Set New World Record as the FIRST WOMAN to Skateboard Across America as She Skates into Virginia Beach: Raising Awareness for Wings for Life

Virginia Beach, VA, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gamma Announces: After skateboarding more than 3,000 miles from Venice Beach, California, endurance athlete and social media sensation Brooke Johnson (@brookedoeseverything) is set to make history. On Friday, August 15, Brooke will become the first woman ever to skateboard across America, and is on track to become the fastest person to do so—culminating her journey by dipping her wheels into the Atlantic Ocean in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The official Finish Line Celebration will take place with Brooke’s final push down the Virginia Beach Boardwalk ending at the iconic Grommet Island Park—the first fully accessible playground on a beach in the United States. Built and donated by the Virginia Gentlemen Foundation, the park has long served as a symbol of inclusion and joy for countless individuals with disabilities, making it a profoundly meaningful location for the end of Brooke’s mission-driven journey.

EVENT DETAILS

Final Push Location:

5th Street, Virginia Beach (Street will be closed for spectators)

Finish Line Location:

Grommet Island Park – Boardwalk & 2nd Street

After Party Location:

The Shack, 712 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Time: Around 5:00 PM (Exact time TBD based on Brooke’s route and timing)

FEATURED EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Brooke’s Final Push to the Atlantic Ocean

Wellness-Focused After Party at The Shack with cold plunges, food, drinks, & live music

Free Giveaways & Brand Activations

Fundraising Effort for Wings for Life – Spinal Cord Injury Research

SPONSORS & ACTIVATIONS INCLUDE

Daybreak Coffee Club – Iced coffee & specialty drinks

Gourmet Gang – Fresh food & sandwiches

Coastal Plunge – Mobile cold plunges

Gamma Advertising – Media coordination & production

Red Bull & Wings for Life – Red Bull station

Cricket – Custom ice cream bar

Playtex – Treats & giveaways

Under Armour – Giveaways

Record Setter – Presenting Brooke with an official World Record (TBD)





THE MISSION

Brooke’s campaign, titled Skate the States, is a solo effort driven by a deeply personal mission: to raise awareness and funds for Wings for Life, a nonprofit dedicated to spinal cord injury research. Inspired by the loss of her stepfather to paralysis-related complications, Brooke has already raised over $33,000 toward her $50,000 goal—and she’s not slowing down until she reaches the surf.

“This isn’t just about skating,” said Brooke. “It’s about pushing boundaries for people who physically can’t, and giving them a shot at mobility again.”

JOIN THE MOVEMENT

Everyone is welcome—friends, families, skaters, beachgoers, and fans. Let’s give Brooke the electric finish line moment she deserves and help her reach her $50,000 goal!

Follow Brooke’s journey:

Instagram & TikTok: @brookedoeseverything

Donate now to Wings For Life

https://fundraise.givesmart.com/e/GG6MLQ?vid=1ktvp3

RSVP to the Finish Line Event:

https://partiful.com/e/kXLPmUha2mUMIGTvc64e

For media inquiries, please contact:

Contact: Gamma Advertising: Tara Hulen or Allen Fabijan

Email: tara.ln.hulen@gmail.com

allen@gammaadvertising.com

Phone: 757-412-9210

978-460-5901

Brooke Does Everything: Women’s Empowerment Content Creator

Linktr.ee/itsbrookejohnson