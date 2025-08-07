Service Experts Announces First Franchisee

Richardson, Texas, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Experts has welcomed franchise center Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning of Tulsa as its first-ever franchise-owned center under the company’s recently introduced franchising model. Formerly Jack Nelson Service Experts, the center has now franchised to Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning of Tulsa under the ownership of General Manager turned Owner Trey Thomas-Piazza.

“We know how closely people value shopping local, and are honored to become the first locally owned franchise location for this national brand,” said owner Trey Thomas-Piazza. “It’s been an honor to lead this center, and I look forward to our continued growth and success as we enter this next chapter.”



Tulsa residents will still continue receiving the outstanding customer service they’ve come to know since 1979. While the ownership is changing, their commitment to expert service is not.

One of the nation’s leading residential HVAC service companies, Service Experts announced its first-ever franchising model to expand and help more locally owned HVAC businesses enjoy the benefits of being part of a large and successful brand. Service Experts’ team of nearly 4,000 experts serve more than 2,500 homes and businesses daily, delivering trusted expertise in heating, air conditioning, indoor air quality, plumbing, electrical and other specialized home services.

“Service Experts began in 1996 as a coalition of independent businesses that recognized the strength of uniting under a single brand,” said Matthew Lefler, Vice President of Franchise Operations for Service Experts. “The group’s shared commitment to exceptional customer service established Service Experts as a trusted name, which franchising now brings to more local HVAC businesses like Service Experts Tulsa. Our goal is to see many local business owners across the country grow and create wealth with our proven systems and resources.”

The nationally recognized Service Experts brand gives franchisees corporate support that includes access to national agreements with major suppliers, marketing and lead generation tools, established operating systems, as well as industry-leading training. Additionally, centers will offer the Service Experts’ Advantage program to help homeowners access the best, safest and most energy efficient equipment throughout their homes with installation, maintenance and repairs for one low monthly payment.

For more information, contact franchise@ServiceExperts.com.

ABOUT SERVICE EXPERTS

Founded in 1996, Service Experts is one of the largest residential HVAC service companies in the U.S., and has taken care of more than 800,000 homes and businesses during its nearly three decades of service. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas with approximately 80 locations serving 31 states, Service Experts serves approximately 2,500 homes and businesses, on average, each working day. For more information on Service Experts sales, rebates, products and services, visit ServiceExperts.com.

