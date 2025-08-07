AnswerThis.io Launches Unified AI Platform for Researchers, Discovery, Analysis, and Synthesis in One Tool.

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest news, AnswerThis.io launches a unified AI platform for researchers, discovery, analysis, and synthesis in one tool. By combining access to over 200 million research papers with advanced document interaction capabilities, the platform reduces research time, transforming the path from ideation to publication-ready literature reviews.





By empowering researchers with AI, AnswerThis stands apart from generic AI chatbots and document readers by offering an integrated, researcher-focused workflow. The platform allows users to upload, organize, and query their libraries of documents alongside its massive academic database, producing citation-level outputs and dynamically updated literature reviews. This continuous, cyclical research process eliminates redundancies and provides users with a single, powerful hub to discover, analyze, and synthesize information. The platform gives the opportunity to PhD students, professors, doctors, and consultants, as well as in industries like healthcare and corporate research, where professionals manage large, complex datasets.

In addition, AnswerThis embeds itself into the full research lifecycle, enhancing both efficiency and accuracy. By focusing on a new era for research and connecting discovery, analysis, and synthesis into a single AI-powered platform, the platform helps researchers achieve more in less time, while maintaining the integrity and depth that complex studies demand. This approach represents a leap in productivity as well as a step toward the founders’ broader vision of contributing to humanity’s progress and the eventual path toward artificial general intelligence.

About the AnswerThis.io’s Founder:

AnswerThis.io is a pioneering platform, founded by Ayush Garg, a lifelong science enthusiast whose research journey began at age 16. He built open-source tools for scientific knowledge extraction and began publishing research papers as a teenager. Driven by a mission he defined in childhood, “Accelerate humanity’s collective progress,” Ayush launched AnswerThis at 18 to remove the friction and inefficiencies faced by researchers working with complex information.

His co-founder, Ryan McCarroll, brings expertise in marketing and scaling businesses, with a background in high-ticket sales and entrepreneurship. The pair met on their first day of college, bonded over a shared ambition to innovate, and left the traditional academic path to focus on startups. Together, they have guided AnswerThisio from a college-born idea to a fast-scaling platform with over 100,000 users worldwide.

Including more, in summer 2024, AnswerThis joined the RIoT Accelerator Program, which transformed it from a prototype into a data-driven, market-ready platform. Since then, it has won multiple competitions, expanded globally, and attracted recognition for its mission to accelerate knowledge discovery and support new knowledge creation.

