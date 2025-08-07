Breathable Films Market Size Will Surpass USD 31.44 Billion by 2034 Registering a Promising CAGR of 5.95% - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, USA, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Breathable Films Market By Film Type (Microporous, Microvoided, Non-porous), By Raw Material (Polyester, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, and Others), By End-Use (Personal Care & Hygiene, Medical & Healthcare, Building & Construction, Industrial Protective Apparels, Packaging, Sports Apparels, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global breathable films market size was valued at around USD 19.80 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.95% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 31.44 billion by 2034.”

Breathable Films Market Overview:

Breathable films are microporous or monolithic polymer-based films that allow the passage of air and moisture vapor while remaining resistant to liquid water. These films are widely used in industries such as healthcare, hygiene, food packaging, and construction due to their ability to provide comfort, prevent bacterial growth, and enhance product performance.

The breathable films market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand across multiple industries, including healthcare, hygiene, food packaging, and textiles. These specialized films, made from materials like polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and polyurethane (PU), allow moisture vapor to escape while blocking liquids, making them ideal for applications requiring both protection and breathability.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 19.80 Billion Market Forecast in 2034 USD 31.44 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.95% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered RKW Group, Berry Global Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Arkema S.A., Trioplast Industrier AB, Daika Kogyo Co. Ltd., Covestro AG, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM), Fatra a.s., Skymark Packaging International Ltd., Nitto Denko Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, American Polyfilm Inc., Innovia Films, and others. Segments Covered By Film Type, By Raw Material, By End-Use, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the breathable films market share is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 5.95% between 2025 and 2034.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on film type, the microporous films segment is growing at a high rate and is projected to dominate the global market.

On the basis of raw material, the polyethylene segment is projected to swipe the largest market share.

In terms of end-use, personal care & hygiene is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Breathable Films Market: Growth Drivers

The global breathable films market is expanding rapidly, fueled by several critical factors that align with evolving consumer demands, technological advancements, and regulatory trends. One of the primary growth drivers is the rising demand for hygiene products, particularly in baby diapers, feminine care, and adult incontinence solutions. As populations age and disposable incomes increase, especially in emerging economies, the need for comfortable, high-performance hygiene products has surged, boosting the adoption of breathable films that enhance skin health by allowing moisture vapor to escape while preventing leaks.

Another significant driver is the expansion of the healthcare sector, where breathable films are essential for surgical drapes, medical gowns, and wound care dressings. The COVID-19 pandemic heightened awareness of infection control, accelerating demand for breathable yet protective medical textiles. Additionally, advancements in material science and manufacturing technologies have improved the functionality of breathable films, enabling better moisture management, durability, and cost efficiency.

Breathable Films Market: Segmentation

The global breathable films market is segmented based on film type, raw material, end-use, and region.

Based on film type, the global breathable films industry is divided into microporous, microvoided, and non-porous. The microporous films segment registered a substantial share of the market owing to their optimal breathability, helping the passing of moisture vapor while blocking fluids.

Based on raw material, the global breathable films market is segmented into polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and others. The polyethylene segment dominates the global market due to its brilliant flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and lightweight nature. It is widely used in the production of breathable films for various hygiene applications.

Based on end-use, the global market is segmented as personal care & hygiene, medical & healthcare, building & construction, industrial protective apparel, packaging, sports apparel, and others. The personal care & hygiene segment holds a substantial share of the market, fueled by high demand for products like adult incontinence, feminine hygiene products, and baby diapers.

Why is Asia Pacific outperforming other regions in the global Breathable Films Market?

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is rapidly emerging as the fastest-growing market for breathable films, outpacing other global regions due to a confluence of demographic, economic, and industrial factors. A key driver is the region's massive population base, which includes both a growing middle class with rising disposable incomes and an aging demographic, fueling demand for hygiene products like premium diapers and adult incontinence solutions. Increasing awareness of health and hygiene, supported by government initiatives, is further accelerating adoption. The healthcare sector's expansion post-pandemic has also boosted the need for medical-grade breathable films in surgical and wound care applications.

Breathable Films Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global breathable films market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global breathable films market include;

RKW Group

Berry Global Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Toray Industries Inc.

Arkema S.A.

Trioplast Industrier AB

Daika Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Covestro AG

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM)

Fatra a.s.

Skymark Packaging International Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

American Polyfilm Inc.

Innovia Films

The global breathable films market is segmented as follows:

By Film Type

Microporous

Microvoided

Non-porous

By Raw Material

Polyester

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Others

By End-Use

Personal Care & Hygiene

Medical & Healthcare

Building & Construction

Industrial Protective Apparel

Packaging

Sports Apparel

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What are the breathable films?

Which key factors will influence the breathable films market growth over 2025-2034?

What will be the value of the breathable films market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the breathable films market during 2025-2034?

Which region will contribute notably towards the breathable films market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the breathable films market?

What can be expected from the global breathable films market report?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Previous, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

