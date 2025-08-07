Meera Atkins, MD, MBA, FACOG Joins Lyric as Chief Medical Officer

Philadelphia, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyric, a market leading, AI-first healthcare technology company, today announced the appointment of Meera Kataria Atkins, MD, MBA, FACOG as its first-ever Chief Medical Officer. The creation of this executive role signals Lyric’s strategic commitment to embedding deep clinical expertise and proactive medical leadership at the heart of its content development initiatives.

A nationally recognized healthcare executive, Dr. Atkins brings over two decades of experience driving clinical strategy, innovation, and transformative change across health plans, provider networks, and emerging technology organizations. She joins Lyric to lead its clinical content vision and to ensure the company’s AI-driven solutions meet the highest standards of medical accuracy, utility, and impact.

“Dr. Atkins is a rare combination of clinical rigor, visionary leadership, and real-world innovation,” said Raj Ronanki, CEO of Lyric. “Her appointment represents more than just a new role—it’s a declaration of our intent to lead the future of clinical content with purpose, precision, and responsibility.”

At Lyric, Dr. Atkins will oversee clinical governance, guide content strategy, and serve as a champion for the thoughtful integration of artificial intelligence into operational workflows. Her leadership will ensure that Lyric’s content engine—powered by AI and built to ensure payment accuracy—is grounded in sound clinical reasoning and aligned with the evolving needs of health plans and providers.

“Lyric is uniquely positioned to close the gap between content creation and clinical value,” said Dr. Atkins. “I’m excited to help shape this next chapter—where AI becomes a force multiplier for smarter care, better decision-making, and more equitable health outcomes.”

Dr. Atkins has held senior leadership roles in both regional and national health plans, where she led strategic initiatives in utilization management, payment integrity, and value-based care. She is widely respected for her ability to scale AI-enabled solutions that improve both efficiency and quality. In addition to her executive leadership, she has advised provider organizations and health tech startups on deploying digital tools to address some of healthcare’s most complex challenges.

Board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Atkins holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. She is a sought-after speaker on healthcare transformation, clinical innovation, and health equity.

With this appointment, Lyric reinforces its long-term vision: to lead the industry in building clinically credible, AI-powered content solutions that empower payment accuracy decisions across the healthcare ecosystem.

