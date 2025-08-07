Aircraft Turning Market is Forecasted to Reach US$8.5 Billion in 2032, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft turning market size was valued at US$6.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$8.5 billion by 2032, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 2.3% from 2024 to 2032, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global Aircraft Turning Market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$6.7 billion Market Size in 2032 US$8.5 billion Growth (CAGR) 2.3% during 2024-2032 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2032 US$71.2 billion Leading Aircraft Type Commercial aircraft Leading Material Type Aluminium Leading Application Type Engine Leading End-User Type OE Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2032 Trend Period 2019-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aircraft Turning Market:

The global aircraft turning market is segmented based on aircraft type, application type, material type, end-user type, and region.

Based on Aircraft Type

The market is categorized into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, helicopters, military aircraft, and general aviation.

In the aircraft turning market, commercial aircraft are expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.

This is largely due to the steady production of popular models like the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX, which rely heavily on turned components such as shafts, pins, and bushings used across engines, landing gear, and structural systems.

At the same time, the regional aircraft segment is set to grow at the fastest pace.

This growth is being driven by rising demand for regional air travel, especially in developing countries where regional connectivity is expanding.

Aircraft such as the Embraer E-Jets and ATR series are supporting this growth, contributing to increased demand for precision-turned components used throughout the aircraft.

Based on Material Type

The market is divided based on material types into aluminium, stainless steel, titanium, and other metals and alloys.

Among these, aluminium is projected to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period due to its cost-effectiveness and favourable mechanical characteristics, which make it a popular choice across numerous applications.

Whereas, titanium is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by its growing use in advanced aircraft programs like the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350XWB.

Titanium's superior strength-to-weight ratio and resistance to oxidation give it a competitive edge over aluminium in high-performance applications.

Titanium's superior strength-to-weight ratio and resistance to oxidation give it a competitive edge over aluminium in high-performance applications.

Based on Application Type

The market is categorized into four main applications: airframe, engine, landing gear, and other applications.

Among these, the engine segment is projected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. Key components produced through turning in this segment include compressor shafts, turbine discs, fan casings, spools, and fan discs.

The industry continues to face significant hurdles such as supply chain bottlenecks, labour shortages, and inflation.

Despite these challenges, CFM International—a joint venture between Safran and GE managed to deliver 1,407 LEAP engines in 2024, which are used in aircraft like the A320neo, B737 MAX, and COMAC C919.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecasted period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–

The United States dominates not only the North American market but also the global landscape, primarily due to the presence of leading aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Gulfstream, and Cessna, key contributors to the demand for turned components.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years, fueled by its strong long-term potential. The commercial aviation sector is likely to see significant expansion, driven by rising air travel demand and the development of indigenous programs like the COMAC C919. The military aviation sector in the region is also poised for growth, supported by increasing defense spending in countries such as China and India and a strong emphasis on advancing domestic military aircraft capabilities.



Aircraft Turning Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing passenger and cargo air traffic is driving demand for new aircraft, leading to a higher need for efficient ground maneuvering systems and technologies, including aircraft turning mechanisms.

Expansion and modernization of airports—especially in emerging economies—require improved ground handling capabilities and tighter taxiway designs, necessitating advanced aircraft turning systems.

The increasing fleet of narrow-body and regional aircraft (which frequently operate in smaller airports with constrained space) fuels demand for tight turning capabilities and optimized nose gear steering systems.



Competitive Landscape: Top 10 Companies in the Aircraft Turning Market:

The market is moderately consolidated, with over 100 players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Gardner Aerospace

GKN Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc.

Magellan Aerospace

MB Aerospace Holdings Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Precision Castparts Corp.

Premium AEROTEC GmbH (Airbus Aerostructures GmbH)

Senior plc

Shenzhen Dajin Precision Hardware Co., Ltd



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Turning Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data, and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



