Allied Universal Named Finalist For 2025 U.S. Outstanding Security Performance Awards

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal®, the world’s leading security and facility services company, is proud to announce that six of its team members, its entire executive protection team and one of its training programs have been named finalists for the 2025 U.S. Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs). The OSPAs recognize and celebrate the work of individuals, companies, and teams that deliver outstanding security products and services. The U.S. OSPAs awards ceremony will take place on Sept. 28 at the Global Security Exchange (GSX).

Allied Universal celebrates its 2025 U.S. Outstanding Security Performance Award finalists in five categories:

Outstanding Contract Security Manager/Director

Michael Leatherman

Ed Nishi

William “Billy” Reynolds

David Serafine



Outstanding Security Team

Executive Protection Team

Outstanding Security Training Initiative

Enrichment Manager Onboarding Program

Outstanding Security Officer

Ryan Reed

Outstanding Young Security Professional

Ariana Bolainez (and her canine partner Brando)

“Allied Universal is honored to be named a finalist across multiple categories for the 2025 Outstanding Security Performance Awards,” said Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones. “These recognitions are a testament to the unwavering commitment of our team members who work each day to help protect the public and make a meaningful difference in the communities we serve.”

Allied Universal shares the OSPA program’s mission to highlight the dedication of security companies, teams, and professionals and demonstrates that commitment by continuing to deliver excellent security services to clients every day.

For more information about the Outstanding Security Performance Awards please visit:

https://us.theospas.com/2025/07/17/finalists-for-the-2025-us-ospas-revealed/

About Allied Universal

The world’s leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

