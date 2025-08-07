CALIFORNIA RESOURCE RECOVERY ASSOCIATION RECOGNIZES OC WASTE & RECYCLING WITH DAVE HARDY AWARD FOR ORGANICS PROGRAM

Santa Ana, California, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR) has been awarded the Dave Hardy Leadership in Organics Award by the California Resource Recovery Association (CRRA), recognizing the department’s outstanding leadership in the production, marketing, and utilization of organic materials.

Presented at CRRA’s annual conference in Monterey, California, the prestigious award celebrates the transformative work OCWR is doing through its County Compost Program (CCP), a large-scale initiative supporting California’s Senate Bill 1383 organics recycling mandates and advancing climate action across Orange County.

“This award is a testament to the dedication of our entire team, as well as our many partners who are committed to reducing waste and building a more sustainable future,” said Tom Koutroulis, Director of OC Waste & Recycling. “We’re proud to lead by example and provide a model for jurisdictions working to meet state goals and protect the environment.”

OCWR’s 2024 Organics Milestones:

103% increase in composted organic waste, diverting 39,128 tons from landfills

Eliminated 12,400 MTCO₂e through organic waste processing

Tripled compost distribution to more than 15,000 tons

357% increase in compost procurement by cities

340% increase in landscaper bulk order site visits

Expanded partnerships to 32 cities, 5 school districts, 4 colleges/universities, and 5 County agencies

Introduced fire remediation wattles, site booking systems, and outreach through 7M+ educational touchpoints

OCWR’s composting greeneries in Brea, Irvine, and San Juan Capistrano demonstrate scalable infrastructure, regional collaboration, and environmental leadership. The agency’s success reflects its commitment to operational innovation, community engagement, and climate resilience.

About the Dave Hardy Leadership in Organics Award

The award honors the legacy of Dave Hardy, a pioneer in organic recycling and the founding chair of the California Organics Recycling Council (CORC). It is presented to a business, government agency, or community-based organization that demonstrates excellence in compost production, marketing, and use.

California Resource Recovery Association (CRRA)

Celebrating 51 years, CRRA is the oldest and largest nonprofit recycling organization in the United States. Its mission is to achieve environmental sustainability through Zero Waste strategies, including product stewardship, waste prevention, reuse, recycling, and composting. Learn more at www.crra.com.

OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR)

OCWR serves the County’s solid waste disposal needs through resource recovery, operating public landfills, protecting the local environment, investing in renewable energy enterprises and promoting recycling to ensure a safe and healthy community for current and future generations. The department manages one of the nation's premier solid waste disposal systems and three composting greenery sites, all serving residents and businesses in the County’s 34 cities and its unincorporated areas. OCWR’s three active landfills and compost greeneries reflect environmental engineering at its best. Learn more by visiting the OCWR website at www.OCLandfills.com.

