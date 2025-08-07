Arctic Pablo Coin Opens Final Presale Stage After Raising $3.25M and Burning Over 11.1 Billion Tokens

LONDON, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Pablo Coin ($APC), a blockchain-based meme coin project, has officially entered Stage 35, marking the final round of its presale. With over $3.25 million raised and 11.123 billion tokens burned to date, the project is preparing for its upcoming launch on centralized and decentralized exchanges.

The token is currently priced at $0.00071. According to the presale structure, this will be the last opportunity for participants to purchase before listing at the planned price of $0.008.

Arctic Pablo Coin reports that participants who joined the presale before Stage 5 are currently showing a return on investment of 4,633.33%, based on current presale stage pricing. The projected ROI at listing for Stage 35 participants is 1,026.76%, and independent analyst forecasts suggest potential future growth based on ongoing market data and token velocity models.





Key Features and Ecosystem Components

Arctic Pablo Coin is themed around a fictional arctic explorer, “Pablo,” and incorporates cartoon-style branding aimed at creating a distinct digital identity. The project combines narrative elements with decentralized finance (DeFi) mechanisms, including:

66% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) staking

staking Gamified referral program

Weekly token burns linked to presale activity

Capped total supply

The token operates on a deflationary model and uses a weekly burn mechanism that adjusts based on ongoing presale transactions. All burn records are publicly available on Solscan and BscScan, offering multi-chain visibility and traceability.

To date, over 11.123 billion APC tokens have been permanently removed from circulation.

Presale Tokenomics and Smart Contract Details

Developer allocations are locked, and the project has completed smart contract audits, available for public viewing. Liquidity is expected to be deployed across multiple chains following the listing. Arctic Pablo Coin states that this structure aims to enhance market stability and transparency during its transition from presale to live trading.

Community Growth and Communication Channels

Arctic Pablo Coin reports having over 42,000 members in its official Telegram group and states that community support is available around the clock. The project team hosts regular AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions and publishes weekly updates, staking data, and its project roadmap.

The full whitepaper, presale details, and audit reports are available on the official website.

Post-Launch Plans

Following the presale and initial exchange listings, Arctic Pablo Coin intends to expand its ecosystem by introducing:

Multi-chain compatibility

DAO-based governance

NFT integrations themed around its core character

Tiered staking options

The development roadmap also outlines future updates aimed at meeting industry best practices in security, transparency, and regulatory compliance.





Final Stage Timeline

The current and final presale stage (Stage 35) is now live. The team notes that this is the last chance for participants to access presale pricing before listing. Based on current price projections, the project suggests that this stage may close rapidly due to increased demand.

About Arctic Pablo Coin

Arctic Pablo Coin ($APC) is a meme coin built on a deflationary, community-driven model that merges digital storytelling with decentralized finance features. Designed to support staking, NFT utility, and community governance, the project aims to build a broader ecosystem beyond standard meme token frameworks.

For More Information

Website: https://www.arcticpablo.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/ArcticPabloOfficial

Twitter: https://x.com/arcticpabloHQ





Contact:

Team@arcticpablo.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Arctic Pablo Coin. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a2ea136-cdc0-4188-93ef-f4984293d914

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0fffaea2-562c-4732-8154-5fb437e76825

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3334595d-0b5b-4c4b-a10e-d00ea7582a25

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6a0e9a7-f7ed-4eb9-8414-6eb200ba57ba