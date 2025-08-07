Liberty Star’s Hay Mountain Project Shines Spotlight on Arizona Critical Minerals; DC Advocacy Accelerates Government Awareness

TUCSON, AZ, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Star Minerals ( “ Liberty Star ” or the “ Company ” ) ( OTCQB: LBSR ) is proud to highlight the renewed national focus on its flagship Hay Mountain Project in Cochise County, Arizona—a property now recognized as a cornerstone for America’s critical mineral ambitions. This builds on a surge of exploration momentum and a successful Washington, DC advocacy campaign in May led by Board Chairman Pete O’Heeron.

Congressional Support: Gosar’s Letter to Cabinet Secretaries

Mr. O’Heeron’s Washington meetings were followed by Representative Paul Gosar’s prominent July 29, 2025 letter to Cabinet Secretaries, Pete Hegseth, Department of Defense, Chris Wright, Department of Energy, Doug Burgum, Department of Interior, and Brooke Rollins, Department of Agriculture. The letter explicitly cites Arizona’s mineral abundance, including the Hay Mountain property, urging federal departments to prioritize, review, and support the state’s mining projects. Rep. Gosar states, “Mineral and mining security is national security. It is my desire that the administration examine these projects and ensure that they reach their full production potential, including by expediting permitting processes or adding them to FAST-41 as applicable.”

A Call to Action for Federal Engagement

Liberty Star stands firmly behind Representative Gosar’s call for government action. “Arizona’s mineral riches are ready to fuel American industries—if we have regulatory support and interagency cooperation,” said Pete O’Heeron, Board Chairman. The Company invites federal agencies, lawmakers, and stakeholders to participate in the next phases of exploration and development at Hay Mountain.

Leadership Advocacy in Washington, DC

In May 2025, Chairman Pete O’Heeron traveled to the nation’s capital for a series of congressional meetings aimed at raising government awareness of domestic mineral opportunities. Meeting with senior officials from the Arizona and Texas delegations, including Rep. Paul Gosar (AZ-9), O’Heeron emphasized the urgent need for robust federal support and expedited permitting for U.S. mineral projects. “The United States is at a critical juncture in securing the minerals that power both our economy and our national security,” O’Heeron stated. “Mineral properties like Hay Mountain offer a domestic solution for critical minerals and government partnerships can unleash their full potential.”

Hay Mountain Project: Arizona’s Untapped Resource

Located within the legendary Tombstone Mining District, the Hay Mountain Project is emerging as one of the most promising—and underdeveloped—sources of copper, gold, molybdenum, and associated critical minerals in the United States. Ongoing exploration, including Liberty Star’s first-ever diamond core drilling program, has yielded compelling evidence of a large-scale porphyry copper-gold mineral system. Initial deep drill holes, completed in early 2024, revealed elevated values of copper, lead, and zinc, alongside geological alteration signatures that validate further development. The region, rich in strategic metals, is increasingly vital as the U.S. works to reduce dependence on foreign supply chains and deliver on the clean energy transition.

About Liberty Star Minerals

Liberty Star Minerals is an Arizona-based company focused on the discovery and development of mineral properties in the Southwest U.S. The Company’s flagship Hay Mountain Project is designed to deliver vital copper, gold, and other minerals essential for national security, clean energy, and advanced technology.

