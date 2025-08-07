Flint, Michigan or Alexandria, Indiana? The E. Coli Health Scandal You Were Never Meant to See

ALEXANDRIA, Ind., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A growing crisis is unfolding in Alexandria, Indiana, and it may be more dangerous than anyone is willing to admit. With alarming parallels to Flint, Michigan, where government denial led to irreversible harm, Alexandria now faces its own public health reckoning.

"This time, we are not waiting for someone else to speak," says Concerned Citizens of Alexandria.

Conflicting Lab Results Emerge

Over the past 3 months, residents have quietly battled unexplained illnesses. Multiple citizens have tested positive for E. coli, H. pylori, and other dangerous infections even as city and state officials publicly claimed the water was safe.

However, lab results from Hoosier Microbiological Laboratories tell a different story.

“I got E. Coli from the water as well,” said Angela F., a resident of Alexandria.

“Hello. I live in Alexandria and too have been affected by the E. Coli… Since May, I’ve had stomach pains. All my urine cultures come back to the same: E. coli infection. I have proof of at least 3 different tests, and I’m still waiting on more,” said Angela Chatman, who also provided photographic documentation of her lab results.

Tom Wykoff can’t even live in his own home.

For over three years, sewage from an estimated 200 homes has flowed into his yard since 2022. He has signs in his yard the whole town can see. He begged for help. He warned the city.

And they did nothing.

A Hospitalized Baby. A Silent City.

One baby was hospitalized with a confirmed E. coli infection. The mother states that the city never warned her or anyone else.

“My mother was hospitalized for 8 days with E. coli. She lives in Alexandria,” said C.H.

In June, IDEM submitted falsified logs for testing at the baby’s home claiming the water was safe, even though, according to the mother, no test was ever conducted.

The Media Knew. The Media Folded.

“They left out the baby. They left out the lies. They called it ‘a woman sounding the alarm’ when an entire town is suffering,” said Concerned Citizens of Alexandria, referencing local coverage by WISH-TV, which aired a softened version of the story after pressure mounted.

The ACLU was notified. CNN received documents. ProPublica was sent the full dossier.

“Not one outlet followed up. Not one official stepped down,” says the group.

Anonymous Testimonies: A Pattern Emerges

“I’ve been sick for three months. Every doctor’s visit was a dead end until we paid out of pocket for water testing. That’s when everything changed.” Alexandria resident, name withheld for safety

“Another one. Another one.

This is not fearmongering. This is what happens when a town is poisoned, the state lies, and the media looks the other way.

Another story. Another victim. Another lie denied.

We are not exaggerating. We are documenting.

We are not seeking headlines. We are seeking justice.

We are the voices they tried to silence.” Concerned Citizens of Alexandria

The Citizens Are No Longer Waiting

Alexandria isn’t waiting for a congressional hearing. They are naming names now. They are exposing corruption now.

“We are putting every official, every agency, and every silent journalist on record,” says the group.

This is just the beginning.

Contact: Concerned Citizens of Alexandria

Email: media@concernedcitizensofalexandria.org

