MEDIROM Joins the World Network, Embracing Next-Generation Proof of Human Concept Led by ChatGPT Creator Sam Altman

TOKYO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kouji Eguchi; NASDAQ: MRM; hereinafter referred to as “MEDIROM”) has collaborated with Hakuhodo Inc. to participate in “World,” a “proof of human” protocol built for the AI era, co-founded and chaired by Sam Altman (founder of OpenAI).

Through this collaboration, Tools for Humanity (Headquarters: San Francisco, USA; Co-founder and CEO: Alex Blania; Co-founder and Chairman: Sam Altman; hereinafter referred to as “TFH”) aims to accelerate the adoption of “World ID,” a system that verifies an individual’s authenticity as a “real human being,” within the “World” protocol it is promoting.

Going forward, MEDIROM will progressively install the “Orb” World ID authentication device in approximately 100 of its “Re.Ra.Ku” relaxation salons, aiming to achieve cumulative deployment in over 100 stores by the end of December 2025 and issue 500,000 new World IDs annually.

◼︎About World





World is a proof of human protocol built for the AI era. It enables individuals to verify their humanness online—without compromising privacy. The project was co-founded by Sam Altman, Alex Blania, and Max Novendstern. World is a global initiative to build tools that help humanity prepare for the age of AI. Co-invented by Sam Altman, Alex Blania, and Max Novendstern, World aims to increase trust online by using World ID to distinguish between humans and AI. Its mission is to build a new global economic system where only real humans can access currency and services. Tools for Humanity, co-founded by Altman and Blania, leads the implementation and global deployment of this project.

◼︎About World ID



World ID is a global personal authentication technology that proves “humanness.”

In recent years, with the rapid evolution of generative AI, we are entering a society where it is difficult to distinguish between humans and AI. Against this backdrop, World ID aims to provide “digital proof of human”.

The “Orb,” an advanced camera, is used to verify humanness of individuals without identifying them.

Once verification is complete, a verified World ID is issued and stored in “World App,” enabling its use across various compatible services.





◼︎Roles of each company



MEDIROM

Installation and operation of Orb in Re.Ra.Ku stores (over 100 stores expected)

Hakuhodo

Planning and operational support as a flagship partner in the domestic expansion of the World project

Tools for Humanity (TFH)

Provision of World technology, platform operation, and security supervision

*All data is managed with a focus on privacy, and users retain control.

◼︎About Re.Ra.Ku Group





Re.Ra.Ku Group operates more than 300 relaxation salons nationwide, centered around its “Re.Ra.Ku” brand relaxation salons. In addition to “Re.Ra.Ku” relaxation salons, which are located in commercial facilities and street-front stores, the group also operates five other brands: “Spa Re.Ra.Ku,” which are located in hot spring facilities; “Re.Ra.Ku PRO,” which operates a multi-purpose running station; “Bell Epoc,” which offers a wide range of services such as reflexology and aromatherapy body care, mainly in rural areas; and “Ruam Ruam,” which offers luxury relaxation salons using Asian massage techniques.

◼︎About Tools for Humanity

Founded in 2019, Tools for Humanity (TFH) is a global technology company accelerating the transition to a more inclusive, human-first digital economy. TFH led the initial development of the World Network and operates the World App. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and Berlin.

◼︎About MEDIROM Group





MEDIROM Group operates over 300 relaxation salons under the "Re.Ra.Ku®" brand nationwide. Since 2015, we have expanded into HealthTech, offering on-demand training apps like Lav® for specific health guidance and lifestyle improvement programs. In 2020, we started manufacturing the battery-free smart tracker "MOTHER Bracelet®," which is now used in REMONY, our remote monitoring system for various industries including caregiving, transportation, construction, and manufacturing.

