Total Return Securities Fund, Inc. Makes Announcement

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Total Return Securities Fund, Inc. (f/k/a The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc.) (the “Fund”) (NYSE: SWZ) today affirmed its previously announced intention to authorize a self-tender offer to purchase at least 15% of the Fund’s outstanding shares at a price of at least 98% of the net asset value per share (“NAV”).

In addition, the Fund today announced that the Board is contemplating authorizing a rights offering to stockholders to purchase additional shares of the Fund’s common stock (prior to commencing a self-tender offer), for the primary purpose of limiting any increase in the Fund’s expense ratio as a result of a reduced asset base after completion of a tender offer. Depending on the number of shares issued pursuant to such a rights offering, the number of shares to be purchased by the Fund in the subsequent self-tender offer is expected to be more than 15% but not more than 25% of the Fund’s (post-rights offering) outstanding shares. The Board is mindful of the potential dilution from issuing common stock at a discount to NAV via a rights offering and there can be no assurance that the Board will authorize a rights offering or, if authorized, of the terms of such offering.

Contact: Tom Antonucci at 201-881-7102 or tantonucci@bulldoginvestors.com.

