EXP’s Expansion marks first milestone by joining SR 400 Peach Partners in financial close of Georgia SR 400 Express Lanes Project

ATLANTA, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXP, a global engineering, architecture, design and consulting firm, recently established a new infrastructure sector led by business development leader and Senior Vice President Kyle Henry. The new sector, Expansion, enhances EXP’s capabilities in delivering complex infrastructure projects and strengthens EXP’s presence in aviation, transit and civil infrastructure markets.

Kyle’s leadership has played a pivotal role in EXP’s ongoing success. With more than 15 years of expertise in managing transformative alternative delivery projects, he recently secured EXP’s involvement in the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and the State Road and Tollway Authority's (SRTA) SR 400 Express Lanes.

EXP joins SR 400 Peach Partners, a consortium comprised of ACS Infra, Acciona and Meridiam, to celebrate the project’s financial close on August 5, 2025. SR 400 Express Lanes includes the design, build, financing, maintenance and operations of a 16-mile corridor in the Atlanta region, between the North Springs MARTA station and McFarland Parkway. Achieving financial close represents a significant milestone in GDOT's Major Mobility Investment Program (MMIP).

“Securing TIFIA federal credit assistance is an essential milestone for the SR 400 Express Lanes project,” said Javier Gutierrez, SR 400 Peach Partners CEO. “Thanks to this loan, this critical project will become a reality, improving safety and mobility in the greater Atlanta metro area for generations to come."

EXP serves as the Independent Quality Firm and is performing quality assurance, design peer review, construction inspections, sampling, testing and auditing compliance.

“The Expansion sector emphasizes innovation and leverages EXP’s multidisciplinary and global professionals. Our professionals are actively contributing to the SR 400 Express Lanes Project, showcasing EXP’s commitment to deploying top-tier talent on complex and strategic initiatives. As the project advances to the next phase, EXP remains focused on being a trusted delivery partner collaborating closely with GDOT and SR 400 Peach Partners to deliver reliable, safe and improved mobility to the Atlanta community,” said EXP’s Kyle Henry.

For additional project information, visit SR 400 Express Lanes.

About EXP

With a mission to understand, innovate, partner and deliver, EXP provides engineering, architecture, design and consulting services to the world’s built and natural environments. Our heritage dates back to 1906, when the earliest of EXP’s predecessor companies started its engineering infrastructure practice. Since then, we have grown to a full-service, multidisciplinary firm delivering projects and solutions to clients and communities around the world.

Today, thousands of creative professionals across EXP work together to deliver extraordinary experiences year after year. For more information, visit www.exp.com.

Media Contact:

EXP

Nadia Abou-El-Seoud

Vice President, Communications

Nadia.Abou@exp.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94e5073e-22aa-4d03-bc22-17c7b22db0d0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45edb48e-a68f-4c53-ad11-a20f915b2fd4

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.