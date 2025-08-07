Belpointe OZ’s Aster & Links Wins Two Awards

SARASOTA, FL, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belpointe PREP, LLC (“Belpointe OZ,” “we,” “us,” “our” or the “Company”), the first and only publicly traded Qualified Opportunity Fund (NYSE American: OZ), is proud to announce that its flagship development, Aster & Links, has been named a Grand Award Winner in two categories at the 2025 Aurora Awards:

Best Mixed-use Project

Best Multifamily Housing Community

The Aurora Awards—presented annually by the Florida Home Builders Association (an affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders) and currently in their 47th year—celebrate outstanding achievement in the building industry across the Southeastern United States. The Aurora Awards recognize a multitude of commercial and residential categories such as “Best Mixed-use Project,” “Best Multifamily Housing Community,” “Best Campus Housing” “Best Senior Living Community” “Best Renovated or Restored Residential Project” and so on.

Aster & Links was recognized for its architectural excellence, community integration, and contribution to the evolving fabric of Sarasota, Florida’s downtown core. Located in the heart of downtown Sarasota, Aster & Links is a luxury, Class A mixed-use development designed by Humphreys & Partners Architects, L.P. The project brings together thoughtfully designed residential units, high-quality amenities, and walkable retail—including anchor tenant Sprouts Farmers Market®—delivering a vibrant urban living experience.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the Aurora Awards alongside some of the most notable developments in the country,” said Brandon Lacoff, Chief Executive Officer of Belpointe PREP, LLC. “Aster & Links exemplifies our vision of creating beautiful, strategically located communities that drive long-term value for both our investors and the cities in which we invest.”

Now in lease-up, Aster & Links represents a cornerstone of Belpointe OZ’s investment strategy—delivering institutional-quality real estate in Opportunity Zones with a focus on long-term growth and community impact.

To learn more about Aster & Links, visit asterandlinks.com. To explore Belpointe OZ’s current Opportunity Zone investment offering, visit belpointeoz.com.

About Aster & Links

Aster & Links is one of Sarasota’s premier mixed-use luxury communities, offering sophisticated rental residences and vibrant retail in the heart of downtown. With distinctive design, upscale amenities, and an unbeatable location, Aster & Links delivers an exceptional living experience infused with comfort, connection, and culture. Learn more at asterandlinks.com or calling 888-680-3897.

About Belpointe OZ

Belpointe OZ is a publicly traded qualified opportunity fund, listed on NYSE American under the symbol “OZ.” To date, Belpointe OZ has over 2,500 units in its development pipeline throughout four cities, representing an approximate total project cost of over $1.3 billion.

Belpointe OZ has filed a registration statement (including a combined prospectus) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the offer and sale of up to an aggregate of $750,000,000 of Class A units representing limited liability interests in Belpointe OZ (the “Class A units”). Before you invest, you should read Belpointe OZ’s most recent prospectus and the other documents that it has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Belpointe OZ and the offering. Investing in Belpointe OZ’s Class A units involves a high degree of risk, including a complete loss of investment. Prior to making an investment decision, you should carefully consider Belpointe OZ’s investment objectives and strategy, risk factors, fees and expenses and any tax consequences that may results from an investment in Belpointe OZ’s Class A units. To view Belpointe OZ’s most recent prospectus containing this and other important information visit sec.gov or investors.belpointeoz.com. Alternatively, you may request Belpointe OZ send you the prospectus by calling (203) 883-1944 or emailing IR@belpointeoz.com. Read the prospectus in its entirety before making an investment decision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statements expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

