Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

MONTREAL, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $226.3 million or $92.75 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2025. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($71.7) million or ($29.02) per share for the same period in 2024

Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended 06/30/2025 06/30/2024

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $226.3 ($71.7 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $92.75 ($29.02 )

