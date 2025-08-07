Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

MONTREAL, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $226.3 million or $92.75 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2025. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($71.7) million or ($29.02) per share for the same period in 2024
Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(unaudited)
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For the three months ended
|06/30/2025
|06/30/2024
|Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|$226.3
|($71.7
|)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders
|$92.75
|($29.02
|)
Contact:
George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082