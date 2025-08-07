Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

MONTREAL, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $226.3 million or $92.75 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2025. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($71.7) million or ($29.02) per share for the same period in 2024

Financial statements are available online at Sedar+ www.sedarplus.ca

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 
 (unaudited)
 
 (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) 
 For the three months ended 
   
 06/30/2025 06/30/2024
 
    
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders$226.3 ($71.7)
    
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders$92.75 ($29.02)
     

Contact:
George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082


