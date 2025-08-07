ARIS Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Proposed Merger of Aris Water Solutions With Western Midstream Partners

MONSEY, N.Y., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed merger of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) (“Aris”) with Western Midstream Partners, LP (“Western Midstream”) pursuant to which each Aris shareholder will receive 0.625 common units of Western Midstream for each Aris share owned, with the option to elect to receive $25.00 per share in cash, or a combination of cash and stock, subject to proration with a maximum total cash consideration for the transaction of $415 million.

Why is there an investigation?

On August 7, 2025, Aris announced that it had agreed to merge with Western Midstream in a transaction under which each Aris shareholder will receive 0.625 common units of Western Midstream for each Aris share owned, with the option to elect to receive $25.00 per share in cash, or a combination of cash and stock, subject to proration with a maximum total cash consideration for the transaction of $415 million.

The implied deal price of $25.00 per share is well below the price targets for Aris of multiple Wall Street analysts (source: TipRanks):

Justin Jenkins of Raymond James ($30.00)

Jason Bandel of Evercore ($30.00)

Selman Akyol of Stifel Nicolaus ($30.00)

John Mackay of Goldman Sachs ($28.00)

Additionally, several Aris shareholders have expressed disappointment in the deal price on SeekingAlpha.

One Aris investor commented: “So aris mgmt is just going to roll over and cave in to $25? Really?”

Another Aris investor asserted that “this is [a] horrible deal for individual shareholders....the acquisition premium looks bad considering this was trading at $30s in March.”

Finally, the deal price is well below the 52-week high of $33.95 per share, thus suggesting an opportunistic purchase.

“We are investigating whether the Aris Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Aris shareholders in approving the merger,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the exchange ratio agreed upon is fair to Aris shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

