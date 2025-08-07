Research Frontiers Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

WOODBURY, N.Y., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its second quarter of 2025. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

 Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO
 Date/Time: Thursday, August 7, 2025, 4:30 PM ET
 Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785
 Conference Link: https://join.broaddata.com/?id=research-frontiers
 Replay: Available on Friday, August 8, 2025 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/
   

Key Comments:

1.Expansion of Product Pipeline and Acceleration of Use of SPD by Ferrari and Cadillac.

Royalties from the automotive market came primarily from Ferrari and Cadillac, both of which expanded production in the first half of 2025 of vehicles using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology. Strong sales from these OEMs are also expected in the second half of 2025. Additional royalties from sales to Mercedes and McLaren also were recorded in the first half of 2025. Mercedes also debuted a new luxury van at the Shanghai Auto Show in the second quarter of 2025, featuring new and innovative side windows with an SPD/PDLC combination of smartglass used across 75% of the vehicle’s glass surface. These positive operational results were offset by one-time accounting charges relating to the bankruptcy in the second quarter of 2025 of one of the Company’s European licensees supplying Ferrari with SPD-SmartGlass roofs. In anticipation of this, Research Frontiers and its SPD-Smart film supplier Gauzy worked with the OEM to successfully transition business from this licensee to another European licensee. Production by this licensee for Ferrari and other customers has already begun. The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains, architectural, information display and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market.
  
2.Operational Efficiencies and Financial Stability.

Almost entirely as a result of the one-time accounting charges relating to the bankruptcy of one of the Company’s licensees as described above, as well as non-cash expenses relating to the vesting of stock options in the second quarter of 2025 that were granted last year, the Company’s net loss increased to $981,513 ($0.03 per common share) for the first half of 2025 compared to a net loss of $ 536,626 ($0.02 per common share) for the first half of 2024. As of June 30, 2025, the Company was debt-free, had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.3 million, and working capital of $1.7 million.
  

"While economic activity continues to grow regarding sales of SPD-SmartGlass products, the one-time accounting charges relating to the bankruptcy filing of one of the Company’s licensees and non-cash expenses relating to the vesting of stock options, both occurring in the second quarter negatively affected our second quarter results, which followed a strong first quarter. Because of our close communication with the OEM and our other licensees throughout this process, we were able to successfully transition the Ferrari business to another European licensee," said Joseph M. Harary, President and CEO of Research Frontiers. "The growing and continued use of SPD-SmartGlass products in all industries, combined with our operational efficiencies and our debt-free status, positions us well for continued success and brings us closer to profitability. We also expect the launch of our retrofit application in the architectural market later this year to bring in significant revenues from SPD-SmartGlass in the architectural glass market, while also reducing the costs and speeding up installation and adoption of the use of SPD-SmartGlass in homes, offices and residential high-rise and multi-family buildings."

For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT:
Joseph M. Harary
President and CEO
Research Frontiers Inc.
+1-516-364-1902
Info@SmartGlass.com

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

  June 30, 2025
(Unaudited)		  December 31, 2024
(See Note 1)		 
Assets      
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $1,274,276  $1,994,186 
Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,354,850 in        
2025 and $1,254,450 in 2024, respectively  536,373   658,213 
         
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  161,281   93,490 
Total current assets  1,971,930   2,745,889 
         
Fixed assets, net  9,095   15,052 
Operating lease ROU assets  1,135,715   1,222,640 
Deposits and other assets  56,066   56,066 
Total assets $3,172,806  $4,039,647 
         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity        
         
Current liabilities:        
Current portion of operating lease liability $137,817  $129,875 
Accounts payable  24,358   85,825 
Accrued expenses  46,497   53,327 
Deferred revenue  71,563   - 
Total current liabilities  280,235   269,027 
         
Operating lease liability, net of current portion  1,094,545   1,166,285 
Total liabilities  1,374,780   1,435,312 
         
Shareholders’ equity:        
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,648,221 in 2025 and 2024, respectively  3,365   3,365 
Additional paid-in capital  128,352,397   128,177,193 
Accumulated deficit  (126,557,736)  (125,576,223)
Total shareholders’ equity  1,798,026   2,604,335 
         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $3,172,806  $4,039,647 


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

  Six months ended June 30,  Three months ended June 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
             
Fee income $689,680  $802,972  $129,904  $489,594 
                 
Operating expenses  1,412,398   1,110,285   775,922   476,898 
Research and development  331,963   278,571   169,086   128,830 
Total expenses  1,744,361   1,388,856   945,008   605,728 
                 
Operating loss  (1,054,681)  (585,884)  (815,104)  (116,134)
                 
Net interest income  25,811   49,258   11,278   22,112 
Other income  47,357   -   -   - 
                 
Net loss $(981,513) $(536,626) $(803,826) $(94,022)
                 
Basic and diluted net loss per common share $(0.03) $(0.02) $(0.02) $(0.00)
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding  33,648,221   33,514,097   33,648,221   33,517,787 


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity
(Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

  Common Stock  Additional Paid-in  Accumulated    
  Shares  Amount  Capital  Deficit  Total 
                
Balance, January 1, 2024  33,509,287  $3,351  $127,779,221  $(124,264,841) $3,517,731 
Exercise of options  8,500   1   8,669   -   8,670 
Net loss  -   -   -   (536,626)  (536,626)
Balance, June 30, 2024  33,517,787  $3,352  $127,787,890  $(124,801,467) $2,989,775 
                     
Balance, January 1, 2025  33,648,221  $3,365  $128,177,193  $(125,576,223) $2,604,335 
                     
Share-based compensation  -   -   175,204   -   175,204 
Net loss  -   -   -   (981,513)  (981,513)
Balance, June 30, 2025  33,648,221  $3,365  $128,352,397  $(126,557,736) $1,798,026 


For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

  Common Stock  Additional Paid-in  Accumulated    
  Shares  Amount  Capital  Deficit  Total 
                
Balance, March 31, 2024  33,517,787  $3,352  $127,787,890  $(124,707,445) $3,083,797 
Net loss  -   -   -   (94,022)  (94,022)
Balance, June 30, 2024  33,517,787  $3,352  $127,787,890  $(124,801,467) $2,989,775 
                     
Balance, March 31, 2025  33,648,221  $3,365  $128,177,193  $(125,753,910) $2,426,648 
                     
Share-based compensation  -   -   175,204   -   175,204 
Net loss  -   -   -   (803,826)  (803,826)
Balance, June 30, 2025  33,648,221  $3,365  $128,352,397  $(126,557,736) $1,798,026 


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

  Six months ended June 30, 
  2025  2024 
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss $(981,513) $(536,626)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  6,166   12,951 
Share-based compensation  175,204   - 
Credit loss expense  124,253   - 
ROU asset amortization  86,925   71,486 
Change in assets and liabilities:        
Royalty receivables  (2,413)  (75,096)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (67,791)  (107,898)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  (68,297)  36,108 
Deferred revenue  71,563   125,000 
Operating lease liability  (63,798)  (103,897)
Net cash used in operating activities  (719,701)  (577,972)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of fixed assets  (209)  (154)
Net cash used in investing activities  (209)  (154)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Net proceeds from exercise of options  -   8,670 
Net cash provided by financing activities  -   8,670 
         
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (719,910)  (569,456)
         
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year  1,994,186   2,475,958 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $1,274,276  $1,906,502 

