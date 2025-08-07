Research Frontiers Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

WOODBURY, N.Y., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its second quarter of 2025. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

• Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO • Date/Time: Thursday, August 7, 2025, 4:30 PM ET • Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785 • Conference Link: https://join.broaddata.com/?id=research-frontiers • Replay: Available on Friday, August 8, 2025 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/

Key Comments:

1. Expansion of Product Pipeline and Acceleration of Use of SPD by Ferrari and Cadillac .



Royalties from the automotive market came primarily from Ferrari and Cadillac, both of which expanded production in the first half of 2025 of vehicles using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology. Strong sales from these OEMs are also expected in the second half of 2025. Additional royalties from sales to Mercedes and McLaren also were recorded in the first half of 2025. Mercedes also debuted a new luxury van at the Shanghai Auto Show in the second quarter of 2025, featuring new and innovative side windows with an SPD/PDLC combination of smartglass used across 75% of the vehicle’s glass surface. These positive operational results were offset by one-time accounting charges relating to the bankruptcy in the second quarter of 2025 of one of the Company’s European licensees supplying Ferrari with SPD-SmartGlass roofs. In anticipation of this, Research Frontiers and its SPD-Smart film supplier Gauzy worked with the OEM to successfully transition business from this licensee to another European licensee. Production by this licensee for Ferrari and other customers has already begun. The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains, architectural, information display and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market.

2. Operational Efficiencies and Financial Stability .



Almost entirely as a result of the one-time accounting charges relating to the bankruptcy of one of the Company’s licensees as described above, as well as non-cash expenses relating to the vesting of stock options in the second quarter of 2025 that were granted last year, the Company’s net loss increased to $981,513 ($0.03 per common share) for the first half of 2025 compared to a net loss of $ 536,626 ($0.02 per common share) for the first half of 2024. As of June 30, 2025, the Company was debt-free, had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.3 million, and working capital of $1.7 million.

"While economic activity continues to grow regarding sales of SPD-SmartGlass products, the one-time accounting charges relating to the bankruptcy filing of one of the Company’s licensees and non-cash expenses relating to the vesting of stock options, both occurring in the second quarter negatively affected our second quarter results, which followed a strong first quarter. Because of our close communication with the OEM and our other licensees throughout this process, we were able to successfully transition the Ferrari business to another European licensee," said Joseph M. Harary, President and CEO of Research Frontiers. "The growing and continued use of SPD-SmartGlass products in all industries, combined with our operational efficiencies and our debt-free status, positions us well for continued success and brings us closer to profitability. We also expect the launch of our retrofit application in the architectural market later this year to bring in significant revenues from SPD-SmartGlass in the architectural glass market, while also reducing the costs and speeding up installation and adoption of the use of SPD-SmartGlass in homes, offices and residential high-rise and multi-family buildings."

For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT:

Joseph M. Harary

President and CEO

Research Frontiers Inc.

+1-516-364-1902

Info@SmartGlass.com

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2025

(Unaudited) December 31, 2024

(See Note 1) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,274,276 $ 1,994,186 Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,354,850 in 2025 and $1,254,450 in 2024, respectively 536,373 658,213 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 161,281 93,490 Total current assets 1,971,930 2,745,889 Fixed assets, net 9,095 15,052 Operating lease ROU assets 1,135,715 1,222,640 Deposits and other assets 56,066 56,066 Total assets $ 3,172,806 $ 4,039,647 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of operating lease liability $ 137,817 $ 129,875 Accounts payable 24,358 85,825 Accrued expenses 46,497 53,327 Deferred revenue 71,563 - Total current liabilities 280,235 269,027 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,094,545 1,166,285 Total liabilities 1,374,780 1,435,312 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,648,221 in 2025 and 2024, respectively 3,365 3,365 Additional paid-in capital 128,352,397 128,177,193 Accumulated deficit (126,557,736 ) (125,576,223 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,798,026 2,604,335 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,172,806 $ 4,039,647



RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Six months ended June 30, Three months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Fee income $ 689,680 $ 802,972 $ 129,904 $ 489,594 Operating expenses 1,412,398 1,110,285 775,922 476,898 Research and development 331,963 278,571 169,086 128,830 Total expenses 1,744,361 1,388,856 945,008 605,728 Operating loss (1,054,681 ) (585,884 ) (815,104 ) (116,134 ) Net interest income 25,811 49,258 11,278 22,112 Other income 47,357 - - - Net loss $ (981,513 ) $ (536,626 ) $ (803,826 ) $ (94,022 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.00 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 33,648,221 33,514,097 33,648,221 33,517,787



RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity

(Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

Common Stock Additional Paid-in Accumulated Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance, January 1, 2024 33,509,287 $ 3,351 $ 127,779,221 $ (124,264,841 ) $ 3,517,731 Exercise of options 8,500 1 8,669 - 8,670 Net loss - - - (536,626 ) (536,626 ) Balance, June 30, 2024 33,517,787 $ 3,352 $ 127,787,890 $ (124,801,467 ) $ 2,989,775 Balance, January 1, 2025 33,648,221 $ 3,365 $ 128,177,193 $ (125,576,223 ) $ 2,604,335 Share-based compensation - - 175,204 - 175,204 Net loss - - - (981,513 ) (981,513 ) Balance, June 30, 2025 33,648,221 $ 3,365 $ 128,352,397 $ (126,557,736 ) $ 1,798,026



For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

Common Stock Additional Paid-in Accumulated Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance, March 31, 2024 33,517,787 $ 3,352 $ 127,787,890 $ (124,707,445 ) $ 3,083,797 Net loss - - - (94,022 ) (94,022 ) Balance, June 30, 2024 33,517,787 $ 3,352 $ 127,787,890 $ (124,801,467 ) $ 2,989,775 Balance, March 31, 2025 33,648,221 $ 3,365 $ 128,177,193 $ (125,753,910 ) $ 2,426,648 Share-based compensation - - 175,204 - 175,204 Net loss - - - (803,826 ) (803,826 ) Balance, June 30, 2025 33,648,221 $ 3,365 $ 128,352,397 $ (126,557,736 ) $ 1,798,026



RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)