Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH), today announced financial results for the 13 and 26 weeks ended July 1, 2025.

Financial Results

Financial results for the 13 and 26 weeks ended July 1, 2025 and June 25, 2024 were as follows:

13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended ($000's, except per share amounts) July 1, 2025 June 25, 2024 % change July 1, 2025 June 25, 2024 % change Total revenue $ 1,512,054 $ 1,341,202 12.7 % $ 2,959,702 $ 2,662,419 11.2 % Income from operations 146,341 142,816 2.5 % 281,074 275,944 1.9 % Net income 124,085 120,141 3.3 % 237,747 233,347 1.9 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.86 $ 1.79 4.0 % $ 3.57 $ 3.48 2.5 %



Results for the 13 weeks ended July 1, 2025, as compared to the prior year as applicable, included the following:

Comparable restaurant sales increased 5.8% at company restaurants;

Average weekly sales at company restaurants were $167,350 of which $22,243 were to-go sales as compared to average weekly sales of $158,991 of which $19,975 were to-go sales in the prior year;

Restaurant margin dollars increased 6.1% to $257.3 million from $242.6 million in the prior year primarily due to higher sales. Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, decreased 108 basis points to 17.1% as commodity inflation of 5.2% and wage and other labor inflation of 3.8% were partially offset by higher sales;

Diluted earnings per share increased 4.0% primarily driven by higher restaurant margin dollars and the impact of share repurchases partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization expenses and higher general and administrative expenses;

Four company restaurants and one franchise restaurant were opened; and

Capital allocation spend included capital expenditures of $92.5 million, franchise acquisitions of $15.5 million, dividends of $45.1 million, and repurchases of common stock of $9.8 million.

Results for the 26 weeks ended July 1, 2025, as compared to the prior year as applicable, included the following:

Comparable restaurant sales increased 4.7% at company restaurants;

Average weekly sales at company restaurants were $165,228 of which $22,195 were to-go sales as compared to average weekly sales of $159,184 of which $20,392 were to-go sales in the prior year;

Restaurant margin dollars increased 5.4% to $496.6 million from $471.1 million in the prior year primarily due to higher sales. Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, decreased 92 basis points to 16.9% as commodity inflation of 3.7% and wage and other labor inflation of 4.2% were partially offset by higher sales;

Diluted earnings per share increased 2.5% primarily driven by higher restaurant margin dollars and the impact of share repurchases partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization expenses and higher general and administrative expenses;

12 company restaurants and one franchise restaurant were opened; and

Capital allocation spend included capital expenditures of $169.9 million, franchise acquisitions of $93.9 million, dividends of $90.3 million, and repurchases of common stock of $60.0 million.

Jerry Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Roadhouse, Inc., commented, “Our operators delivered another quarter of strong comparable restaurant sales growth driven by positive traffic across all three of our brands. While we expect commodity inflation to further impact our profitability for the rest of the year, we remain focused on what we can control— preserving our value proposition and maintaining a relentless focus on operational excellence across all our brands.”

Morgan added, “On the development front, we were excited to recently open our 800th system-wide restaurant, a milestone that reflects our ongoing commitment to growth. With a disciplined capital allocation strategy, including a focus on new store development and strategic franchise acquisitions, we’re confident in our ability to drive long-term shareholder value.”

Franchise Acquisitions

The Company has a tentative agreement or plans in place to acquire eight domestic franchise restaurants as of the beginning of our Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 fiscal periods. These acquisitions are subject to the completion of customary due diligence.

2025 Outlook

Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants for the first five weeks of our third quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 5.3% compared to 2024.

Management updated the following expectations for 2025:

Commodity cost inflation of approximately 5%, including the estimated impact of tariffs;

Wage and other labor inflation of approximately 4%; and

An effective income tax rate of approximately 15%.



Management reiterated the following expectations for 2025:

Positive comparable restaurant sales growth, including the benefit of menu pricing actions;

Store week growth of approximately 5%; and

Total capital expenditures of approximately $400 million.



Cash Dividend Payment

On August 6, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per share of common stock. This payment will be distributed on September 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2025.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company prepares the condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Within the press release, the Company makes reference to restaurant margin (in dollars, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, and per store week). Restaurant margin represents restaurant and other sales less restaurant-level operating costs, including food and beverage costs, labor, rent, and other operating costs. Restaurant margin should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative, to income from operations. This non-GAAP measure is not indicative of overall company performance and profitability in that this measure does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders due to the nature of the costs excluded. Restaurant margin is widely regarded as a useful metric by which to evaluate core restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis. In calculating restaurant margin, the Company excludes certain non-restaurant-level costs that support operations, but do not have a direct impact on restaurant-level operational efficiency and performance, including general and administrative expenses. The Company excludes pre-opening expenses as they occur at irregular intervals and would impact comparability to prior period results. The Company excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, substantially all of which relate to restaurant-level assets, as they represent a non-cash charge for the investment in restaurants. The Company excludes impairment and closure expenses as it believes this provides a clearer perspective of ongoing operating performance and a more useful comparison to prior period results. Restaurant margin as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in the industry. A reconciliation of income from operations to restaurant margin is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Conference Call

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is hosting a conference call today, August 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The call will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at www.texasroadhouse.com. Listeners may also access the call by dialing (888) 440-5667 or (646) 960-0476 for international calls and referencing the Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Second Quarter 2025 Earnings. A replay of the call will be available until August 14, 2025, by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909 for international calls and using conference ID 7714420.

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a growing restaurant company operating predominantly in the casual dining segment that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 800 restaurants system-wide in 49 states, one U.S. territory, and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward-looking statements based on a number of factors including, without limitation, conditions beyond management’s control such as weather, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, epidemics, or pandemics impacting customers or food supplies; labor or supply chain shortages or limited availability of staff or product needed to meet the Company’s business standards; changes in consumer discretionary spending and macroeconomic conditions, including inflationary pressures and the impact of tariffs; food safety, and food-borne illness concerns; and other factors disclosed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Part I—Item 1A. Risk Factors” of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Media Michael Bailen Megan Pence (502) 515-7298 (502) 461-1878





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended July 1, 2025 June 25, 2024 July 1, 2025 June 25, 2024 Revenue: Restaurant and other sales $ 1,503,974 $ 1,333,642 $ 2,944,316 $ 2,647,794 Royalties and franchise fees 8,080 7,560 15,386 14,625 Total revenue 1,512,054 1,341,202 2,959,702 2,662,419 Costs and expenses: Restaurant operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below): Food and beverage 511,324 436,001 1,002,315 881,092 Labor 495,049 438,212 975,024 865,759 Rent 23,028 19,956 45,505 39,381 Other operating 217,230 196,862 424,845 390,504 Pre-opening 5,464 6,202 12,276 14,297 Depreciation and amortization 50,744 42,915 99,544 84,408 Impairment and closure, net 111 90 139 291 General and administrative 62,763 58,148 118,980 110,743 Total costs and expenses 1,365,713 1,198,386 2,678,628 2,386,475 Income from operations 146,341 142,816 281,074 275,944 Interest income, net 1,044 1,683 2,345 3,091 Equity income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates 1,426 286 1,651 543 Income before taxes 148,811 144,785 285,070 279,578 Income tax expense 22,118 21,710 42,318 40,513 Net income including noncontrolling interests 126,693 123,075 242,752 239,065 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,608 2,934 5,005 5,718 Net income attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries $ 124,085 $ 120,141 $ 237,747 $ 233,347 Net income per common share attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries: Basic $ 1.87 $ 1.80 $ 3.58 $ 3.49 Diluted $ 1.86 $ 1.79 $ 3.57 $ 3.48 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 66,373 66,785 66,429 66,814 Diluted 66,598 67,044 66,656 67,077 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.68 $ 0.61 $ 1.36 $ 1.22





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited) July 1, 2025 December 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 176,801 $ 245,225 Other current assets, net 147,627 271,343 Property and equipment, net 1,714,551 1,617,673 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 831,725 769,865 Goodwill 229,944 169,684 Intangible assets, net 14,676 1,265 Other assets 139,952 115,724 Total assets $ 3,255,276 $ 3,190,779 Current liabilities 713,509 828,130 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 892,361 826,300 Other liabilities 183,184 162,626 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries stockholders’ equity 1,450,794 1,358,347 Noncontrolling interests 15,428 15,376 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,255,276 $ 3,190,779





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) 26 Weeks Ended July 1, 2025 June 25, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 242,752 $ 239,065 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 99,544 84,408 Share-based compensation expense 23,249 18,378 Deferred income taxes (6,467 ) (4,254 ) Other noncash adjustments, net 2,472 1,662 Change in working capital, net of acquisitions 4,430 38,088 Net cash provided by operating activities 365,980 377,347 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures - property and equipment (169,912 ) (155,478 ) Acquisitions of franchise restaurants, net of cash acquired (93,878 ) — Proceeds from sale of investments in unconsolidated affiliates 1,321 — Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 135 197 Proceeds from sale leaseback transactions 2,807 9,126 Net cash used in investing activities (259,527 ) (146,155 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of shares of common stock, including excise taxes as applicable (60,414 ) (35,139 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (90,292 ) (81,509 ) Other financing activities, net (24,171 ) (21,336 ) Net cash used in financing activities (174,877 ) (137,984 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (68,424 ) 93,208 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 245,225 104,246 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 176,801 $ 197,454





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Restaurant Margin

($ in thousands)

(unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended July 1, 2025 June 25, 2024 July 1, 2025 June 25, 2024 Income from operations $ 146,341 $ 142,816 $ 281,074 $ 275,944 Less: Royalties and franchise fees 8,080 7,560 15,386 14,625 Add: Pre-opening 5,464 6,202 12,276 14,297 Depreciation and amortization 50,744 42,915 99,544 84,408 Impairment and closure, net 111 90 139 291 General and administrative 62,763 58,148 118,980 110,743 Restaurant margin $ 257,343 $ 242,611 $ 496,627 $ 471,058 Restaurant margin (as a percentage of restaurant and other sales) 17.1 % 18.2 % 16.9 % 17.8 %





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial and Operating Information

($ amounts in thousands, except restaurant margin $ per

store week and weekly sales by group)

(unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended July 1, 2025 June 25, 2024 Change Company restaurants (all concepts) Restaurant and other sales $ 1,503,974 $ 1,333,642 12.8 % Store weeks 9,010 8,408 7.2 % Comparable restaurant sales (1) 5.8 % 9.3 % Restaurant operating costs (as a % of restaurant and other sales) Food and beverage costs 34.0 % 32.7 % (131 ) bps Labor 32.9 % 32.8 % (6 ) bps Rent 1.5 % 1.5 % (3 ) bps Other operating 14.5 % 14.8 % 32 bps Total 82.9 % 81.8 % Restaurant margin % 17.1 % 18.2 % (108 ) bps Restaurant margin $ $ 257,343 $ 242,611 6.1 % Restaurant margin $/Store week $ 28,562 $ 28,855 (1.0 ) % Texas Roadhouse restaurants only: Store weeks 8,226 7,708 6.7 % Comparable restaurant sales (1) 5.9 % 9.4 % Average unit volume (2) $ 2,236 $ 2,128 5.1 % Weekly sales by group: Comparable restaurants (590 and 553 units) $ 173,349 $ 163,797 5.8 % Average unit volume restaurants (29 and 20 units) $ 144,554 $ 150,736 (4.1 ) % Restaurants less than 6 months old (15 and 21 units) $ 164,986 $ 151,647 8.8 % Bubba’s 33 restaurants only: Store weeks 668 596 12.1 % Comparable restaurant sales (1) 4.3 % 5.5 % Average unit volume (2) $ 1,645 $ 1,581 4.0 % Weekly sales by group: Comparable restaurants (43 and 38 units) $ 126,812 $ 122,868 3.2 % Average unit volume restaurants (5 and 5 units) $ 124,187 $ 111,244 11.6 % Restaurants less than 6 months old (4 and 5 units) $ 149,788 $ 142,429 5.2 % Texas Roadhouse franchise restaurants only: Store weeks 1,256 1,389 (9.6 ) % Comparable restaurant sales 7.0 % 6.6 %





_______________ (1) Comparable restaurant sales reflect the change in sales for all company restaurants across all concepts, unless otherwise noted, over the same period of the prior year for restaurants open a full 18 months before the beginning of the period, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period, if applicable. (2) Average unit volume includes sales from restaurants open for a full six months before the beginning of the period, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period, if applicable.





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Restaurant Unit Activity

(unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended July 1, 2025 June 25, 2024 Change July 1, 2025 June 25, 2024 Change Restaurant openings Company - Texas Roadhouse 2 3 (1 ) 9 12 (3 ) Company - Bubba’s 33 2 3 (1 ) 3 3 — Company - Jaggers — — — — — — Total company restaurants 4 6 (2 ) 12 15 (3 ) Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Domestic — — — — 1 (1 ) Franchise - Jaggers - Domestic 1 — 1 1 1 — Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Int'l (1) — 3 (3 ) — 4 (4 ) Franchise - Jaggers - Int'l — — — — — — Total franchise restaurants 1 3 (2 ) 1 6 (5 ) Total restaurants 5 9 (4 ) 13 21 (8 ) Restaurant acquisitions/dispositions Company - Texas Roadhouse 3 — 3 17 — 17 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Domestic (3 ) — (3 ) (17 ) — (17 ) Restaurants open at the end of the quarter Company - Texas Roadhouse 634 594 40 Company - Bubba’s 33 52 48 4 Company - Jaggers 9 8 1 Total company restaurants 695 650 45 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Domestic 39 56 (17 ) Franchise - Jaggers - Domestic 5 3 2 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - Int'l (1) 57 53 4 Franchise - Jaggers - Int'l 1 — 1 Total franchise restaurants 102 112 (10 ) Total restaurants 797 762 35



