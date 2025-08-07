Tyson Foods Announces Quarterly Dividend and Increase in Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on Class A common stock and $0.45 per share on Class B common stock, payable on December 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2025. Additionally, effective as of today, the board of directors approved an increase of 43 million shares authorized for repurchase under the company’s share repurchase program. This brings the total authorized for repurchase to approximately 50 million shares.

