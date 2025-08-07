StepStone Group Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

 | Source: StepStone Group Inc StepStone Group Inc

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This represents results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A common stock, payable on September 15, 2025, to the holders of record as of the close of business on August 29, 2025.

StepStone issued a full detailed presentation of its first quarter fiscal 2026 results, which can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call today, Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The webcast will be made available on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register. A replay will also be available on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event.

To join as a live participant in the question and answer portion of the call, participants must register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIe72f22835f61484f8ca1c98088b52c3a. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in number and a PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of June 30, 2025, StepStone was responsible for approximately $723 billion of total capital, including $199 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “plan” and “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, global and domestic market and business conditions, our successful execution of business and growth strategies, the favorability of the private markets fundraising environment, successful integration of acquired businesses and regulatory factors relevant to our business, as well as assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity and the risks and uncertainties described in greater detail under the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 23, 2025, and in our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: fee revenues, adjusted revenues, adjusted net income (on both a pre-tax and after-tax basis), adjusted net income per share, adjusted weighted-average shares, fee-related earnings, fee-related earnings margin, gross realized performance fees and performance fee-related earnings. We have provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries. For definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to applicable GAAP measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”


Financial Highlights and Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics

  Three Months Ended Percentage
Change
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts and where noted) June 30,
2024		September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		 vs. FQ1'25
Financial Highlights        
GAAP Results        
Management and advisory fees, net $178,015 $184,758 $190,840 $213,401 $211,173  19%
Total revenues  186,401  271,677  339,023  377,729  364,287  95%
Total performance fees  8,386  86,919  148,183  164,328  153,114  na
Net income (loss)  48,045  53,138  (287,163) 13,153  (12,011) na
Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:        
Basic $0.20 $0.26 $(2.61)$(0.24)$(0.49) na
Diluted $0.20 $0.26 $(2.61)$(0.24)$(0.49) na
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:        
Basic  66,187,754  68,772,051  73,687,289  75,975,770  77,846,710  18%
Diluted  68,593,761  69,695,315  73,687,289  75,975,770  77,846,710  13%
Quarterly dividend per share of Class A common stock(1) $0.21 $0.24 $0.24 $0.24 $0.24  14%
Supplemental dividend per share of Class A common stock(2) $0.15 $ $ $ $0.40  167%
Accrued carried interest allocations  1,328,853  1,381,110  1,474,543  1,495,664  1,585,209  19%
         
Non-GAAP Results(3)        
Fee revenues(4) $178,514 $185,481 $191,832 $214,662 $212,740  19%
Adjusted revenues  221,165  208,788  243,905  295,861  237,467  7%
Fee-related earnings (“FRE”)  71,656  72,349  74,118  94,081  81,246  13%
FRE margin(5)  40% 39% 39% 44% 38%  
Gross realized performance fees  42,651  23,307  52,073  81,199  24,727  (42)%
Performance fee-related earnings (“PRE”)  21,803  14,540  26,596  41,543  13,022  (40)%
Adjusted net income (“ANI”)  57,241  53,569  52,659  80,603  48,534  (15)%
Adjusted weighted-average shares  118,510,499  118,774,233  118,935,179  118,869,111  122,292,943  3%
ANI per share $0.48 $0.45 $0.44 $0.68 $0.40  (17)%
         
Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics (in billions)        
Assets under management (“AUM”)(6) $169.3 $176.1 $179.2 $189.4 $199.3  18%
Assets under advisement (“AUA”)(6)  531.4  505.9  518.7  519.7  524.2  (1)%
Fee-earning AUM (“FEAUM”)  100.4  104.4  114.2  121.4  127.2  27%
Undeployed fee-earning capital (“UFEC”)  27.6  29.7  21.7  24.6  28.7  4%
_______________________________
(1) Dividends paid, as reported in this table, relate to the preceding quarterly period in which they were earned.
(2) The supplemental cash dividend relates to earnings in respect of our full fiscal years 2024 and 2025, respectively.
(3) Fee revenues, adjusted revenues, FRE, FRE margin, gross realized performance fees, PRE, ANI, adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are non-GAAP measures. See the definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the respective, most comparable GAAP measures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”
(4) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds. See reconciliation of GAAP measures to adjusted measures that follows.
(5) FRE margin is calculated by dividing FRE by fee revenues.
(6) AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented. Does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.


StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  As of
  June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025
Assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $191,469  $244,791 
Restricted cash  524   502 
Fees and accounts receivable  90,508   80,871 
Due from affiliates  105,217   92,723 
Investments:    
Investments in funds  202,679   183,694 
Accrued carried interest allocations  1,585,209   1,495,664 
Legacy Greenspring investments in funds and accrued carried interest allocations(1)  663,580   629,228 
Deferred income tax assets  403,321   382,886 
Lease right-of-use assets, net  89,092   91,841 
Other assets and receivables  68,209   62,869 
Intangibles, net  253,665   263,872 
Goodwill  580,542   580,542 
Assets of Consolidated Funds:    
Cash and cash equivalents  52,662   44,511 
Investments, at fair value  493,506   415,011 
Other assets  2,228   17,688 
Total assets $4,782,411  $4,586,693 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity    
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $84,035  $89,731 
Accrued compensation and benefits  943,007   736,695 
Accrued carried interest-related compensation  802,308   757,968 
Legacy Greenspring accrued carried interest-related compensation(1)  529,248   495,739 
Due to affiliates  341,813   331,821 
Lease liabilities  112,484   113,519 
Debt obligations  269,594   269,268 
Liabilities of Consolidated Funds:    
Other liabilities  2,510   17,580 
Total liabilities  3,084,999   2,812,321 
Redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds  459,927   377,897 
Redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries  6,906   6,327 
Stockholders’ equity:    
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 650,000,000 authorized; 78,552,912 and 76,761,399 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively  79   77 
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 authorized; 39,504,186 and 39,656,954 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively  40   40 
Additional paid-in capital  484,859   421,057 
Accumulated deficit  (331,990)  (242,546)
Accumulated other comprehensive income  944   728 
Total StepStone Group Inc. stockholders’ equity  153,932   179,356 
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries  946,033   1,056,510 
Non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1)  134,332   133,489 
Non-controlling interests in the Partnership  (3,718)  20,793 
Total stockholders’ equity  1,230,579   1,390,148 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $4,782,411  $4,586,693 

(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.


StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended June 30,
   2025   2024 
Revenues    
Management and advisory fees, net $211,173  $178,015 
Performance fees:    
Incentive fees  190   841 
Carried interest allocations:    
Realized  24,404   41,804 
Unrealized  88,883   (25,170)
Total carried interest allocations  113,287   16,634 
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations(1)  39,637   (9,089)
Total performance fees  153,114   8,386 
Total revenues  364,287   186,401 
Expenses    
Compensation and benefits:    
Cash-based compensation  95,985   78,224 
Equity-based compensation  188,718   19,179 
Performance fee-related compensation:    
Realized  11,705   20,848 
Unrealized  44,357   (10,923)
Total performance fee-related compensation  56,062   9,925 
Legacy Greenspring performance fee-related compensation(1)  39,637   (9,089)
Total compensation and benefits  380,402   98,239 
General, administrative and other  42,914   41,011 
Total expenses  423,316   139,250 
Other income (expense)    
Investment income  10,512   2,595 
Legacy Greenspring investment income (loss)(1)  3,382   (1,255)
Investment income of Consolidated Funds  21,671   7,635 
Interest income  2,496   2,057 
Interest expense  (4,534)  (2,990)
Other income (loss)  5,152   (351)
Total other income  38,679   7,691 
Income (loss) before income tax  (20,350)  54,842 
Income tax expense (benefit)  (8,339)  6,797 
Net income (loss)  (12,011)  48,045 
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries  28,617   16,615 
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1)  3,382   (1,255)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in the Partnership  (27,122)  13,324 
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds  20,957   5,671 
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries  579   362 
Net income (loss) attributable to StepStone Group Inc. $(38,424) $13,328 
Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:    
Basic $(0.49) $0.20 
Diluted $(0.49) $0.20 
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:    
Basic  77,846,710   66,187,754 
Diluted  77,846,710   68,593,761 

(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.


Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations

Fee Revenues

Fee revenues represents management and advisory fees, net, including amounts earned from the Consolidated Funds which are eliminated in consolidation. We believe fee revenues is useful to investors because it presents the net amount of management and advisory fee revenues attributable to us.

The table below presents the components of fee revenues.

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2024		September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025
Focused commingled funds(1)(2) $104,798 $107,855 $105,718 $124,604 $120,036 
Separately managed accounts  57,376  61,393  66,245  67,695  70,379 
Advisory and other services  14,769  14,907  17,458  19,927  19,939 
Fund reimbursement revenues(1)  1,571  1,326  2,411  2,436  2,386 
Fee revenues $178,514 $185,481 $191,832 $214,662 $212,740 
_______________________________
(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Includes income-based incentive fees from certain funds:


  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2024		September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025
Income-based incentive fees $1,113 $1,347 $2,120 $3,377 $4,408 


Adjusted Revenues

Adjusted revenues represents the components of revenues used in the determination of ANI and comprise fee revenues, adjusted incentive fees and realized carried interest allocations. We believe adjusted revenues is useful to investors because it presents a measure of realized revenues.

The table below shows a reconciliation of revenues to adjusted revenues.

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2024		September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025
Total revenues $186,401 $271,677 $339,023 $377,729 $364,287 
Unrealized carried interest allocations  25,170  (52,215) (93,325) (21,177) (88,883)
Deferred incentive fees  6  2,445    (513)  
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations  9,089  (13,917) (8,207) (61,306) (39,637)
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1)  499  723  992  1,261  1,567 
Incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds(2)    75  5,422  (133) 133 
Adjusted revenues $221,165 $208,788 $243,905 $295,861 $237,467 
_______________________________
(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Reflects the add-back of incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.


Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income, or “ANI,” is a non-GAAP performance measure that we present before the consolidation of StepStone Funds on a pre-tax and after-tax basis used to evaluate profitability. ANI represents the after-tax net realized income attributable to us. ANI does not reflect legacy Greenspring carried interest allocation revenues, legacy Greenspring carried interest-related compensation and legacy Greenspring investment income (loss) as none of the economics are attributable to us. The components of revenues used in the determination of ANI (“adjusted revenues”) comprise fee revenues, adjusted incentive fees and realized carried interest allocations. In addition, ANI excludes: (a) unrealized carried interest allocation revenues and related compensation, (b) unrealized investment income (loss), (c) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (d) amortization of intangibles, (e) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (f) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (g) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). ANI is fully taxed at our blended statutory rate. We believe ANI and adjusted revenues are useful to investors because they enable investors to evaluate the performance of our business across reporting periods.

Fee-Related Earnings

Fee-related earnings, or “FRE,” is a non-GAAP performance measure used to monitor our baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees. FRE is a component of ANI and comprises fee revenues less adjusted expenses which are operating expenses other than (a) performance fee-related compensation, (b) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (c) amortization of intangibles, (d) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (e) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). FRE is presented before income taxes. We believe FRE is useful to investors because it provides additional insight into the operating profitability of our business and our ability to cover direct base compensation and operating expenses from total fee revenue.

The table below shows a reconciliation of GAAP measures to additional non-GAAP measures. We use the non-GAAP measures presented below as components when calculating FRE and ANI (as defined below). We believe these additional non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating both the baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees, which provide additional insight into the operating profitability of our business, and the after-tax net realized income attributable to us, allowing investors to evaluate the performance of our business. These additional non-GAAP measures remove the impact of Consolidated Funds that we are required to consolidate under GAAP, and certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance.

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2024		September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025
GAAP management and advisory fees, net $178,015 $184,758 $190,840 $213,401 $211,173 
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1)  499  723  992  1,261  1,567 
Fee revenues $178,514 $185,481 $191,832 $214,662 $212,740 
       
GAAP incentive fees $841 $3,155 $22,369 $5,910 $190 
Adjustments(2)  6  2,520  5,422  (646) 133 
Adjusted incentive fees $847 $5,675 $27,791 $5,264 $323 
       
GAAP cash-based compensation $78,224 $82,871 $85,203 $85,510 $95,985 
Adjustments(3)  (428) (285) 339    (17)
Adjusted cash-based compensation $77,796 $82,586 $85,542 $85,510 $95,968 
       
GAAP equity-based compensation $19,179 $37,332 $486,418 $126,197 $188,718 
Adjustments(4)  (16,785) (34,947) (483,958) (123,263) (184,509)
Adjusted equity-based compensation $2,394 $2,385 $2,460 $2,934 $4,209 
       
GAAP general, administrative and other $41,011 $50,061 $43,130 $43,152 $42,914 
Adjustments(5)  (14,343) (21,900) (13,418) (11,015) (11,597)
Adjusted general, administrative and other $26,668 $28,161 $29,712 $32,137 $31,317 
       
GAAP interest income $2,057 $3,016 $2,559 $3,218 $2,496 
Interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds(6)  (907) (1,363) (887) (1,600) (998)
Adjusted interest income $1,150 $1,653 $1,672 $1,618 $1,498 
       
GAAP other income (loss) $(351)$1,177 $(2,452)$(31,024)$5,152 
Adjustments(7)  (72) (1,082) 1,883  30,606  (4,159)
Adjusted other income (loss) $(423)$95 $(569)$(418)$993 
______________________________
(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation, and deferred incentive fees that are not included in GAAP revenues.
(3) Reflects the removal of compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out and unrealized amounts associated with cash-based incentive awards tracked to the performance of a designated investment fund.
(4) Reflects the removal of equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.
(5) Reflects the removal of amortization of intangibles, transaction-related costs, unrealized mark-to-market changes in fair value for contingent consideration obligation and other non-core operating income and expenses.
(6) Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.
(7) Reflects the removal of amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss), loss associated with payment made in connection with a secondary transaction executed by one of our private wealth funds and the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.


The table below shows a reconciliation of income (loss) before income tax to ANI and FRE.

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2024		September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025
Income (loss) before income tax $54,842 $57,888 $(344,715)$9,950 $(20,350)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1)  (18,951) (17,812) (32,765) (33,369) (30,725)
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities  1,255  4,031  (1,167) (2,934) (3,382)
Unrealized carried interest allocations  25,170  (52,215) (93,325) (21,177) (88,883)
Unrealized performance fee-related compensation  (10,923) 27,748  49,670  27,777  44,357 
Unrealized investment (income) loss  (1,180) (430) 656  (6,007) (9,572)
Impact of Consolidated Funds  (7,731) (9,267) (6,892) (35,723) (24,407)
Deferred incentive fees  6  2,445    (513)  
Equity-based compensation(2)  16,785  34,947  483,958  123,263  184,509 
Amortization of intangibles  10,250  10,250  10,250  10,250  10,207 
Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments through earnings        (348)  
Non-core items(3)  4,137  11,349  2,094  32,474  686 
Pre-tax ANI  73,660  68,934  67,764  103,643  62,440 
Income taxes(4)  (16,419) (15,365) (15,105) (23,040) (13,906)
ANI  57,241  53,569  52,659  80,603  48,534 
Income taxes(4)  16,419  15,365  15,105  23,040  13,906 
Realized carried interest allocations  (41,804) (17,632) (24,282) (75,935) (24,404)
Realized performance fee-related compensation  20,848  8,767  25,477  39,656  11,705 
Realized investment income  (1,415) (1,621) (1,720) (3,379) (940)
Adjusted incentive fees(5)  (847) (5,675) (27,791) (5,264) (323)
Adjusted interest income(6)  (1,150) (1,653) (1,672) (1,618) (1,498)
Interest expense  2,990  3,512  3,008  3,191  4,534 
Adjusted other (income) loss(7)  423  (95) 569  418  (993)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1)  18,951  17,812  32,765  33,369  30,725 
FRE $71,656 $72,349 $74,118 $94,081 $81,246 

_______________________________
(1) Reflects the portion of pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary:

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2024		September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025
FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests $13,308 $14,969 $21,063 $30,451 $26,672 
Performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests  5,643  2,843  11,702  2,918  4,053 
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests $18,951 $17,812 $32,765 $33,369 $30,725 


The contribution to pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests and performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests presented above specifically related to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary is presented below.

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2024		September 30,
2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025
FRE attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary $574 $2,051 $2,956 $6,399 $8,469 
Performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary  51  206  11,137  (224) (14)
Net income attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary $625 $2,257 $14,093 $6,175 $8,455 


The contribution to pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries presented above specifically not attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary is presented below.

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2024		September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025
FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries $12,734 $12,918 $18,107 $24,052 $18,203 
Performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries  5,592  2,637  565  3,142  4,067 
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries $18,326 $15,555 $18,672 $27,194 $22,270 


(2) Reflects equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.
(3) Includes (income) expense related to the following non-core operating income and expenses:

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2024		September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025
Transaction costs $672 $140 $12 $179 $605 
(Gain) loss on change in fair value for contingent consideration obligation  2,953  10,888  2,476  (205) 64 
Compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out  482  321  (394)    
Unrealized amounts associated with cash-based incentive awards tracked to investment funds          17 
Loss on payment made in connection with private wealth fund secondary transaction        32,500   
Other non-core items  30         
Total non-core operating income and expenses $4,137 $11,349 $2,094 $32,474 $686 


(4) Represents corporate income taxes at a blended statutory rate applied to pre-tax ANI:

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,
2024		September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025
Federal statutory rate 21.0%21.0%21.0%21.0%21.0%
Combined state, local and foreign rate 1.3%1.3%1.3%1.2%1.3%
Blended statutory rate 22.3%22.3%22.3%22.2%22.3%


(5) Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation, and deferred incentive fees that are not included in GAAP revenues.
(6) Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.
(7) Reflects the removal of Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss) ($0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025), loss associated with payment made in connection with a secondary transaction executed by one of our private wealth funds ($32.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025), and the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.

Fee-Related Earnings Margin

FRE margin is a non-GAAP performance measure which is calculated by dividing FRE by fee revenues. We believe FRE margin is an important measure of profitability on revenues that are largely recurring by nature. We believe FRE margin is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate the operating profitability of our business across periods.

The table below shows a reconciliation of FRE to FRE margin.

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2024		September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025
FRE $71,656 $72,349 $74,118 $94,081 $81,246 
Fee revenues  178,514  185,481  191,832  214,662  212,740 
FRE margin  40% 39% 39% 44% 38%


Gross Realized Performance Fees

Gross realized performance fees represents realized carried interest allocations and adjusted incentive fees. We believe gross realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the total performance fees realized by us.

Performance Fee-Related Earnings

Performance fee-related earnings, or “PRE,” represents gross realized performance fees less realized performance fee-related compensation. We believe PRE is useful to investors because it presents the performance fees attributable to us, net of amounts paid to employees as performance fee-related compensation.

The table below shows a reconciliation of total performance fees to gross realized performance fees and PRE.

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,
2024		September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025
Incentive fees $841 $3,155 $22,369 $5,910 $190 
Realized carried interest allocations  41,804  17,632  24,282  75,935  24,404 
Unrealized carried interest allocations  (25,170) 52,215  93,325  21,177  88,883 
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations  (9,089) 13,917  8,207  61,306  39,637 
Total performance fees  8,386  86,919  148,183  164,328  153,114 
Unrealized carried interest allocations  25,170  (52,215) (93,325) (21,177) (88,883)
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations  9,089  (13,917) (8,207) (61,306) (39,637)
Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1)    75  5,422  (133) 133 
Deferred incentive fees  6  2,445    (513)  
Gross realized performance fees  42,651  23,307  52,073  81,199  24,727 
Realized performance fee-related compensation  (20,848) (8,767) (25,477) (39,656) (11,705)
PRE $21,803 $14,540 $26,596 $41,543 $13,022 
______________________________
(1) Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.


Adjusted Weighted-Average Shares and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

ANI per share measures our per-share earnings assuming all Class B units, Class C units and Class D units in the Partnership were exchanged for Class A common stock in SSG, including the dilutive impact of outstanding equity-based awards. ANI per share is calculated as ANI divided by adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding. We believe adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are useful to investors because they enable investors to better evaluate per-share operating performance across reporting periods.

The following table shows a reconciliation of diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding to adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding used in the computation of ANI per share.

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,
2024		September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025
ANI $57,241 $53,569 $52,659 $80,603 $48,534 
       
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding –  66,187,754  68,772,051  73,687,289  75,975,770  77,846,710 
Assumed vesting of RSUs  673,854  921,166  491,014  270,492  347,813 
Assumed vesting and exchange of Class B2 units(1)  1,732,153         
Assumed purchase under ESPP    2,098       
Exchange of Class B units in the Partnership(2)  45,827,707  45,212,921  41,729,937  40,122,028  39,608,270 
Exchange of Class C units in the Partnership(2)  1,849,846  1,626,812  1,016,737  965,761  960,025 
Exchange of Class D units in the Partnership(2)  2,239,185  2,239,185  2,010,202  1,535,060  3,530,125 
Adjusted weighted-average shares  118,510,499  118,774,233  118,935,179  118,869,111  122,292,943 
       
ANI per share $0.48 $0.45 $0.44 $0.68 $0.40 
_______________________________
(1) The Class B2 units fully vested in June 2024.
(2) Assumes the full exchange of Class B units, Class C units or Class D units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class B Exchange Agreement, Class C Exchange Agreement or Class D Exchange Agreement, respectively.


Key Operating Metrics

We monitor certain operating metrics that are either common to the asset management industry or that we believe provide important data regarding our business. Refer to the Glossary below for a definition of each of these metrics.

Fee-Earning AUM

  Three Months Ended Percentage
Change
(in millions) June 30,
2024		September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		 vs. FQ1'25
Separately Managed Accounts        
Beginning balance $58,897 $60,272 $62,121 $69,974 $73,174  24%
Contributions(1)  2,085  1,723  9,033  3,874  3,013  45%
Distributions(2)  (830) (535) (1,000) (1,225) (1,010) 22%
Market value, FX and other(3)  120  661  (180) 551  1,531  na
Ending balance $60,272 $62,121 $69,974 $73,174 $76,708  27%
         
Focused Commingled Funds        
Beginning balance $34,961 $40,084 $42,294 $44,192 $48,216  38%
Contributions(1)  5,653  2,122  2,520  3,403  2,022  (64)%
Distributions(2)  (661) (282) (682) (313) (392) (41)%
Market value, FX and other(3)  131  370  60  934  665  408%
Ending balance $40,084 $42,294 $44,192 $48,216 $50,511  26%
         
Total        
Beginning balance $93,858 $100,356 $104,415 $114,166 $121,390  29%
Contributions(1)  7,738  3,845  11,553  7,277  5,035  (35)%
Distributions(2)  (1,491) (817) (1,682) (1,538) (1,402) (6)%
Market value, FX and other(3)  251  1,031  (120) 1,485  2,196  775%
Ending balance $100,356 $104,415 $114,166 $121,390 $127,219  27%
_______________________________
(1) Contributions consist of new capital commitments that earn fees on committed capital and capital contributions to funds and accounts that earn fees on net invested capital or NAV.
(2) Distributions consist of returns of capital from funds and accounts that pay fees on net invested capital or NAV and reductions in fee-earning AUM from funds that moved from a committed capital to net invested capital fee basis or from funds and accounts that no longer pay fees.
(3) Market value, FX and other primarily consist of changes in market value appreciation (depreciation) for funds that pay on NAV and the effect of foreign exchange rate changes on non-U.S. dollar denominated commitments. The three months ended March 31, 2025 include a $0.6 billion secondary transaction within focused commingled funds.


Asset Class Summary

  Three Months Ended Percentage
Change
(in millions) June 30,
2024		September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		 vs. FQ1'25
FEAUM        
Private equity $54,855 $57,136 $62,811 $65,007 $66,428  21%
Infrastructure  20,377  20,986  23,411  23,830  26,090  28%
Private debt  16,161  16,975  17,882  19,517  21,435  33%
Real estate  8,963  9,318  10,062  13,036  13,266  48%
Total $100,356 $104,415 $114,166 $121,390 $127,219  27%
         
Separately managed accounts $60,272 $62,121 $69,974 $73,174 $76,708  27%
Focused commingled funds  40,084  42,294  44,192  48,216  50,511  26%
Total $100,356 $104,415 $114,166 $121,390 $127,219  27%
         
AUM(1)        
Private equity $89,329 $91,891 $93,404 $95,937 $100,540  13%
Infrastructure  32,756  35,392  36,156  37,026  40,087  22%
Private debt  30,336  31,854  31,987  37,133  39,242  29%
Real estate  16,912  16,996  17,665  19,284  19,445  15%
Total $169,333 $176,133 $179,212 $189,380 $199,314  18%
         
Separately managed accounts $103,003 $107,252 $109,305 $114,806 $120,649  17%
Focused commingled funds  51,682  53,870  55,142  59,410  62,672  21%
Advisory AUM  14,648  15,011  14,765  15,164  15,993  9%
Total $169,333 $176,133 $179,212 $189,380 $199,314  18%
         
AUA        
Private equity $279,909 $255,125 $263,420 $262,884 $262,472  (6)%
Infrastructure  62,599  62,891  67,100  69,027  71,126  14%
Private debt  22,280  19,328  19,325  19,726  20,874  (6)%
Real estate  166,659  168,519  168,807  168,047  169,679  2%
Total $531,447 $505,863 $518,652 $519,684 $524,151  (1)%
         
Total capital responsibility(2) $700,780 $681,996 $697,864 $709,064 $723,465  3%
_____________________________
Note: Amounts may not sum to total due to rounding. AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented, and does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.
(1) Allocation of AUM by asset class is presented by underlying investment asset classification.
(2) Total capital responsibility equals assets under management (AUM) plus assets under advisement (AUA).


Contacts

Shareholder Relations:
Seth Weiss
shareholders@stepstonegroup.com
1-212-351-6106

Media:
Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick / Matt Lettiero, ICR
StepStonePR@icrinc.com
1-203-682-8268

Glossary

Assets under advisement, or “AUA,” consists of client assets for which we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client or monitoring their investments. We generally earn revenue for advisory-related services on a contractual fixed fee basis. Advisory-related services include asset allocation, strategic planning, development of investment policies and guidelines, screening and recommending investments, legal negotiations, monitoring and reporting on investments, and investment manager review and due diligence. Advisory fees vary by client based on the scope of services, investment activity and other factors. Most of our advisory fees are fixed, and therefore, increases or decreases in AUA do not necessarily lead to proportionate changes in revenue. We believe AUA is a useful metric for assessing the relative size of our advisory business.

Our AUA is calculated as the sum of (i) the NAV of client portfolio assets for which we do not have full discretion and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments. Our AUA reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our client accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUA does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUA as of June 30, 2025 reflects final data for the prior period (March 31, 2025), adjusted for net new client account activity through June 30, 2025. NAV data for underlying investments is as of March 31, 2025, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following March 31, 2025. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following March 31, 2025, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Assets under management, or “AUM,” primarily reflects the assets associated with our separately managed accounts (“SMAs”) and focused commingled funds. We classify assets as AUM if we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets. Although management fees are based on a variety of factors and are not linearly correlated with AUM, we believe AUM is a useful metric for assessing the relative size and scope of our asset management business.

Our AUM is calculated as the sum of (i) the net asset value (“NAV”) of client portfolio assets, including the StepStone Funds and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments and the StepStone Funds. Our AUM reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our funds and accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUM does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUM as of June 30, 2025 reflects final data for the prior period (March 31, 2025), adjusted for net new client account activity through June 30, 2025. NAV data for underlying investments is as of March 31, 2025, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following March 31, 2025. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following March 31, 2025, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Consolidated Funds refer to the StepStone Funds that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate funds and other entities in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Consolidated VIEs refer to the variable interest entities that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate VIEs in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Fee-earning AUM, or “FEAUM,” reflects the assets from which we earn management fee revenue (i.e., fee basis) and includes assets in our SMAs, focused commingled funds and assets held directly by our clients for which we have fiduciary oversight and are paid fees as the manager of the assets. Our SMAs and focused commingled funds typically pay management fees based on capital commitments, net invested capital and, in certain cases, NAV, depending on the fee terms. Management fees are only marginally affected by market appreciation or depreciation because substantially all of the StepStone Funds pay management fees based on capital commitments or net invested capital. As a result, management fees and FEAUM are not materially affected by changes in market value. We believe FEAUM is a useful metric in order to assess assets forming the basis of our management fee revenue.

Legacy Greenspring entities refers to certain entities for which the Company, indirectly through its subsidiaries, became the sole and/or managing member in connection with the Greenspring acquisition.

SSG refers solely to StepStone Group Inc., a Delaware corporation, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

StepStone Funds refer to SMAs and focused commingled funds of the Company, including acquired Greenspring funds, for which the Partnership or one of its subsidiaries acts as both investment adviser and general partner or managing member.

The Partnership refers solely to StepStone Group LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

Total capital responsibility equals AUM plus AUA. AUM includes any accounts for which StepStone Group has full discretion over the investment decisions, has responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or has custody of assets. AUA refers to accounts for which StepStone Group provides advice or consultation but for which the firm does not have discretionary authority, responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or custody of assets.

Undeployed fee-earning capital represents the amount of capital commitments to StepStone Funds that has not yet been invested or considered active but will generate management fee revenue once invested or activated. We believe undeployed fee-earning capital is a useful metric for measuring the amount of capital that we can put to work in the future and thus earn management fee revenue thereon.


Tags

stepstone

Recommended Reading