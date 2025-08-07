StepStone Group Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This represents results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A common stock, payable on September 15, 2025, to the holders of record as of the close of business on August 29, 2025.

StepStone issued a full detailed presentation of its first quarter fiscal 2026 results, which can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of June 30, 2025, StepStone was responsible for approximately $723 billion of total capital, including $199 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: fee revenues, adjusted revenues, adjusted net income (on both a pre-tax and after-tax basis), adjusted net income per share, adjusted weighted-average shares, fee-related earnings, fee-related earnings margin, gross realized performance fees and performance fee-related earnings. We have provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries. For definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to applicable GAAP measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”



Financial Highlights and Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics



Three Months Ended Percentage

Change (in thousands, except share and per share amounts and where noted) June 30,

2024 September

30, 2024 December

31, 2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 vs. FQ1'25 Financial Highlights GAAP Results Management and advisory fees, net $ 178,015 $ 184,758 $ 190,840 $ 213,401 $ 211,173 19 % Total revenues 186,401 271,677 339,023 377,729 364,287 95 % Total performance fees 8,386 86,919 148,183 164,328 153,114 na Net income (loss) 48,045 53,138 (287,163 ) 13,153 (12,011 ) na Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.26 $ (2.61 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.49 ) na Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.26 $ (2.61 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.49 ) na Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock: Basic 66,187,754 68,772,051 73,687,289 75,975,770 77,846,710 18 % Diluted 68,593,761 69,695,315 73,687,289 75,975,770 77,846,710 13 % Quarterly dividend per share of Class A common stock(1) $ 0.21 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 14 % Supplemental dividend per share of Class A common stock(2) $ 0.15 $ — $ — $ — $ 0.40 167 % Accrued carried interest allocations 1,328,853 1,381,110 1,474,543 1,495,664 1,585,209 19 % Non-GAAP Results(3) Fee revenues(4) $ 178,514 $ 185,481 $ 191,832 $ 214,662 $ 212,740 19 % Adjusted revenues 221,165 208,788 243,905 295,861 237,467 7 % Fee-related earnings (“FRE”) 71,656 72,349 74,118 94,081 81,246 13 % FRE margin(5) 40 % 39 % 39 % 44 % 38 % Gross realized performance fees 42,651 23,307 52,073 81,199 24,727 (42 )% Performance fee-related earnings (“PRE”) 21,803 14,540 26,596 41,543 13,022 (40 )% Adjusted net income (“ANI”) 57,241 53,569 52,659 80,603 48,534 (15 )% Adjusted weighted-average shares 118,510,499 118,774,233 118,935,179 118,869,111 122,292,943 3 % ANI per share $ 0.48 $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 0.68 $ 0.40 (17 )% Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics (in billions) Assets under management (“AUM”)(6) $ 169.3 $ 176.1 $ 179.2 $ 189.4 $ 199.3 18 % Assets under advisement (“AUA”)(6) 531.4 505.9 518.7 519.7 524.2 (1 )% Fee-earning AUM (“FEAUM”) 100.4 104.4 114.2 121.4 127.2 27 % Undeployed fee-earning capital (“UFEC”) 27.6 29.7 21.7 24.6 28.7 4 % _______________________________

(1) Dividends paid, as reported in this table, relate to the preceding quarterly period in which they were earned.

(2) The supplemental cash dividend relates to earnings in respect of our full fiscal years 2024 and 2025, respectively.

(3) Fee revenues, adjusted revenues, FRE, FRE margin, gross realized performance fees, PRE, ANI, adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are non-GAAP measures. See the definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the respective, most comparable GAAP measures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”

(4) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds. See reconciliation of GAAP measures to adjusted measures that follows.

(5) FRE margin is calculated by dividing FRE by fee revenues.

(6) AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented. Does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.





StepStone Group Inc.

GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



As of June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 191,469 $ 244,791 Restricted cash 524 502 Fees and accounts receivable 90,508 80,871 Due from affiliates 105,217 92,723 Investments: Investments in funds 202,679 183,694 Accrued carried interest allocations 1,585,209 1,495,664 Legacy Greenspring investments in funds and accrued carried interest allocations(1) 663,580 629,228 Deferred income tax assets 403,321 382,886 Lease right-of-use assets, net 89,092 91,841 Other assets and receivables 68,209 62,869 Intangibles, net 253,665 263,872 Goodwill 580,542 580,542 Assets of Consolidated Funds: Cash and cash equivalents 52,662 44,511 Investments, at fair value 493,506 415,011 Other assets 2,228 17,688 Total assets $ 4,782,411 $ 4,586,693 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 84,035 $ 89,731 Accrued compensation and benefits 943,007 736,695 Accrued carried interest-related compensation 802,308 757,968 Legacy Greenspring accrued carried interest-related compensation(1) 529,248 495,739 Due to affiliates 341,813 331,821 Lease liabilities 112,484 113,519 Debt obligations 269,594 269,268 Liabilities of Consolidated Funds: Other liabilities 2,510 17,580 Total liabilities 3,084,999 2,812,321 Redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds 459,927 377,897 Redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 6,906 6,327 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 650,000,000 authorized; 78,552,912 and 76,761,399 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively 79 77 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 authorized; 39,504,186 and 39,656,954 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively 40 40 Additional paid-in capital 484,859 421,057 Accumulated deficit (331,990 ) (242,546 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 944 728 Total StepStone Group Inc. stockholders’ equity 153,932 179,356 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 946,033 1,056,510 Non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1) 134,332 133,489 Non-controlling interests in the Partnership (3,718 ) 20,793 Total stockholders’ equity 1,230,579 1,390,148 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,782,411 $ 4,586,693

(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.





StepStone Group Inc.

GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Revenues Management and advisory fees, net $ 211,173 $ 178,015 Performance fees: Incentive fees 190 841 Carried interest allocations: Realized 24,404 41,804 Unrealized 88,883 (25,170 ) Total carried interest allocations 113,287 16,634 Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations(1) 39,637 (9,089 ) Total performance fees 153,114 8,386 Total revenues 364,287 186,401 Expenses Compensation and benefits: Cash-based compensation 95,985 78,224 Equity-based compensation 188,718 19,179 Performance fee-related compensation: Realized 11,705 20,848 Unrealized 44,357 (10,923 ) Total performance fee-related compensation 56,062 9,925 Legacy Greenspring performance fee-related compensation(1) 39,637 (9,089 ) Total compensation and benefits 380,402 98,239 General, administrative and other 42,914 41,011 Total expenses 423,316 139,250 Other income (expense) Investment income 10,512 2,595 Legacy Greenspring investment income (loss)(1) 3,382 (1,255 ) Investment income of Consolidated Funds 21,671 7,635 Interest income 2,496 2,057 Interest expense (4,534 ) (2,990 ) Other income (loss) 5,152 (351 ) Total other income 38,679 7,691 Income (loss) before income tax (20,350 ) 54,842 Income tax expense (benefit) (8,339 ) 6,797 Net income (loss) (12,011 ) 48,045 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 28,617 16,615 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1) 3,382 (1,255 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in the Partnership (27,122 ) 13,324 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds 20,957 5,671 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 579 362 Net income (loss) attributable to StepStone Group Inc. $ (38,424 ) $ 13,328 Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ (0.49 ) $ 0.20 Diluted $ (0.49 ) $ 0.20 Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock: Basic 77,846,710 66,187,754 Diluted 77,846,710 68,593,761

(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations

Fee Revenues

Fee revenues represents management and advisory fees, net, including amounts earned from the Consolidated Funds which are eliminated in consolidation. We believe fee revenues is useful to investors because it presents the net amount of management and advisory fee revenues attributable to us.

The table below presents the components of fee revenues.

Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2024 September

30, 2024 December

31, 2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 Focused commingled funds(1)(2) $ 104,798 $ 107,855 $ 105,718 $ 124,604 $ 120,036 Separately managed accounts 57,376 61,393 66,245 67,695 70,379 Advisory and other services 14,769 14,907 17,458 19,927 19,939 Fund reimbursement revenues(1) 1,571 1,326 2,411 2,436 2,386 Fee revenues $ 178,514 $ 185,481 $ 191,832 $ 214,662 $ 212,740 _______________________________

(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

(2) Includes income-based incentive fees from certain funds:





Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2024 September

30, 2024 December

31, 2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 Income-based incentive fees $ 1,113 $ 1,347 $ 2,120 $ 3,377 $ 4,408



Adjusted Revenues

Adjusted revenues represents the components of revenues used in the determination of ANI and comprise fee revenues, adjusted incentive fees and realized carried interest allocations. We believe adjusted revenues is useful to investors because it presents a measure of realized revenues.

The table below shows a reconciliation of revenues to adjusted revenues.

Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2024 September

30, 2024 December

31, 2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 Total revenues $ 186,401 $ 271,677 $ 339,023 $ 377,729 $ 364,287 Unrealized carried interest allocations 25,170 (52,215 ) (93,325 ) (21,177 ) (88,883 ) Deferred incentive fees 6 2,445 — (513 ) — Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations 9,089 (13,917 ) (8,207 ) (61,306 ) (39,637 ) Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1) 499 723 992 1,261 1,567 Incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds(2) — 75 5,422 (133 ) 133 Adjusted revenues $ 221,165 $ 208,788 $ 243,905 $ 295,861 $ 237,467 _______________________________

(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

(2) Reflects the add-back of incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.



Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income, or “ANI,” is a non-GAAP performance measure that we present before the consolidation of StepStone Funds on a pre-tax and after-tax basis used to evaluate profitability. ANI represents the after-tax net realized income attributable to us. ANI does not reflect legacy Greenspring carried interest allocation revenues, legacy Greenspring carried interest-related compensation and legacy Greenspring investment income (loss) as none of the economics are attributable to us. The components of revenues used in the determination of ANI (“adjusted revenues”) comprise fee revenues, adjusted incentive fees and realized carried interest allocations. In addition, ANI excludes: (a) unrealized carried interest allocation revenues and related compensation, (b) unrealized investment income (loss), (c) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (d) amortization of intangibles, (e) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (f) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (g) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). ANI is fully taxed at our blended statutory rate. We believe ANI and adjusted revenues are useful to investors because they enable investors to evaluate the performance of our business across reporting periods.

Fee-Related Earnings

Fee-related earnings, or “FRE,” is a non-GAAP performance measure used to monitor our baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees. FRE is a component of ANI and comprises fee revenues less adjusted expenses which are operating expenses other than (a) performance fee-related compensation, (b) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (c) amortization of intangibles, (d) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (e) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). FRE is presented before income taxes. We believe FRE is useful to investors because it provides additional insight into the operating profitability of our business and our ability to cover direct base compensation and operating expenses from total fee revenue.

The table below shows a reconciliation of GAAP measures to additional non-GAAP measures. We use the non-GAAP measures presented below as components when calculating FRE and ANI (as defined below). We believe these additional non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating both the baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees, which provide additional insight into the operating profitability of our business, and the after-tax net realized income attributable to us, allowing investors to evaluate the performance of our business. These additional non-GAAP measures remove the impact of Consolidated Funds that we are required to consolidate under GAAP, and certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance.

Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2024 September

30, 2024 December

31, 2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 GAAP management and advisory fees, net $ 178,015 $ 184,758 $ 190,840 $ 213,401 $ 211,173 Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1) 499 723 992 1,261 1,567 Fee revenues $ 178,514 $ 185,481 $ 191,832 $ 214,662 $ 212,740 GAAP incentive fees $ 841 $ 3,155 $ 22,369 $ 5,910 $ 190 Adjustments(2) 6 2,520 5,422 (646 ) 133 Adjusted incentive fees $ 847 $ 5,675 $ 27,791 $ 5,264 $ 323 GAAP cash-based compensation $ 78,224 $ 82,871 $ 85,203 $ 85,510 $ 95,985 Adjustments(3) (428 ) (285 ) 339 — (17 ) Adjusted cash-based compensation $ 77,796 $ 82,586 $ 85,542 $ 85,510 $ 95,968 GAAP equity-based compensation $ 19,179 $ 37,332 $ 486,418 $ 126,197 $ 188,718 Adjustments(4) (16,785 ) (34,947 ) (483,958 ) (123,263 ) (184,509 ) Adjusted equity-based compensation $ 2,394 $ 2,385 $ 2,460 $ 2,934 $ 4,209 GAAP general, administrative and other $ 41,011 $ 50,061 $ 43,130 $ 43,152 $ 42,914 Adjustments(5) (14,343 ) (21,900 ) (13,418 ) (11,015 ) (11,597 ) Adjusted general, administrative and other $ 26,668 $ 28,161 $ 29,712 $ 32,137 $ 31,317 GAAP interest income $ 2,057 $ 3,016 $ 2,559 $ 3,218 $ 2,496 Interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds(6) (907 ) (1,363 ) (887 ) (1,600 ) (998 ) Adjusted interest income $ 1,150 $ 1,653 $ 1,672 $ 1,618 $ 1,498 GAAP other income (loss) $ (351 ) $ 1,177 $ (2,452 ) $ (31,024 ) $ 5,152 Adjustments(7) (72 ) (1,082 ) 1,883 30,606 (4,159 ) Adjusted other income (loss) $ (423 ) $ 95 $ (569 ) $ (418 ) $ 993 ______________________________

(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

(2) Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation, and deferred incentive fees that are not included in GAAP revenues.

(3) Reflects the removal of compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out and unrealized amounts associated with cash-based incentive awards tracked to the performance of a designated investment fund.

(4) Reflects the removal of equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.

(5) Reflects the removal of amortization of intangibles, transaction-related costs, unrealized mark-to-market changes in fair value for contingent consideration obligation and other non-core operating income and expenses.

(6) Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.

(7) Reflects the removal of amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss), loss associated with payment made in connection with a secondary transaction executed by one of our private wealth funds and the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.



The table below shows a reconciliation of income (loss) before income tax to ANI and FRE.

Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2024 September

30, 2024 December

31, 2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 Income (loss) before income tax $ 54,842 $ 57,888 $ (344,715 ) $ 9,950 $ (20,350 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1) (18,951 ) (17,812 ) (32,765 ) (33,369 ) (30,725 ) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities 1,255 4,031 (1,167 ) (2,934 ) (3,382 ) Unrealized carried interest allocations 25,170 (52,215 ) (93,325 ) (21,177 ) (88,883 ) Unrealized performance fee-related compensation (10,923 ) 27,748 49,670 27,777 44,357 Unrealized investment (income) loss (1,180 ) (430 ) 656 (6,007 ) (9,572 ) Impact of Consolidated Funds (7,731 ) (9,267 ) (6,892 ) (35,723 ) (24,407 ) Deferred incentive fees 6 2,445 — (513 ) — Equity-based compensation(2) 16,785 34,947 483,958 123,263 184,509 Amortization of intangibles 10,250 10,250 10,250 10,250 10,207 Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments through earnings — — — (348 ) — Non-core items(3) 4,137 11,349 2,094 32,474 686 Pre-tax ANI 73,660 68,934 67,764 103,643 62,440 Income taxes(4) (16,419 ) (15,365 ) (15,105 ) (23,040 ) (13,906 ) ANI 57,241 53,569 52,659 80,603 48,534 Income taxes(4) 16,419 15,365 15,105 23,040 13,906 Realized carried interest allocations (41,804 ) (17,632 ) (24,282 ) (75,935 ) (24,404 ) Realized performance fee-related compensation 20,848 8,767 25,477 39,656 11,705 Realized investment income (1,415 ) (1,621 ) (1,720 ) (3,379 ) (940 ) Adjusted incentive fees(5) (847 ) (5,675 ) (27,791 ) (5,264 ) (323 ) Adjusted interest income(6) (1,150 ) (1,653 ) (1,672 ) (1,618 ) (1,498 ) Interest expense 2,990 3,512 3,008 3,191 4,534 Adjusted other (income) loss(7) 423 (95 ) 569 418 (993 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1) 18,951 17,812 32,765 33,369 30,725 FRE $ 71,656 $ 72,349 $ 74,118 $ 94,081 $ 81,246

_______________________________

(1) Reflects the portion of pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary:

Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2024 September

30, 2024 December

31, 2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests $ 13,308 $ 14,969 $ 21,063 $ 30,451 $ 26,672 Performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests 5,643 2,843 11,702 2,918 4,053 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests $ 18,951 $ 17,812 $ 32,765 $ 33,369 $ 30,725



The contribution to pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests and performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests presented above specifically related to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary is presented below.

Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 December

31, 2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 FRE attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary $ 574 $ 2,051 $ 2,956 $ 6,399 $ 8,469 Performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary 51 206 11,137 (224 ) (14 ) Net income attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary $ 625 $ 2,257 $ 14,093 $ 6,175 $ 8,455



The contribution to pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries presented above specifically not attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary is presented below.

Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2024 September

30, 2024 December

31, 2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries $ 12,734 $ 12,918 $ 18,107 $ 24,052 $ 18,203 Performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 5,592 2,637 565 3,142 4,067 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries $ 18,326 $ 15,555 $ 18,672 $ 27,194 $ 22,270



(2) Reflects equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.

(3) Includes (income) expense related to the following non-core operating income and expenses:

Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2024 September

30, 2024 December

31, 2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 Transaction costs $ 672 $ 140 $ 12 $ 179 $ 605 (Gain) loss on change in fair value for contingent consideration obligation 2,953 10,888 2,476 (205 ) 64 Compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out 482 321 (394 ) — — Unrealized amounts associated with cash-based incentive awards tracked to investment funds — — — — 17 Loss on payment made in connection with private wealth fund secondary transaction — — — 32,500 — Other non-core items 30 — — — — Total non-core operating income and expenses $ 4,137 $ 11,349 $ 2,094 $ 32,474 $ 686



(4) Represents corporate income taxes at a blended statutory rate applied to pre-tax ANI:

Three Months Ended June 30,

2024 September

30, 2024 December

31, 2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 Federal statutory rate 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % Combined state, local and foreign rate 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.2 % 1.3 % Blended statutory rate 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.2 % 22.3 %



(5) Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation, and deferred incentive fees that are not included in GAAP revenues.

(6) Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.

(7) Reflects the removal of Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss) ($0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025), loss associated with payment made in connection with a secondary transaction executed by one of our private wealth funds ($32.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025), and the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.

Fee-Related Earnings Margin

FRE margin is a non-GAAP performance measure which is calculated by dividing FRE by fee revenues. We believe FRE margin is an important measure of profitability on revenues that are largely recurring by nature. We believe FRE margin is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate the operating profitability of our business across periods.

The table below shows a reconciliation of FRE to FRE margin.

Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2024 September

30, 2024 December

31, 2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 FRE $ 71,656 $ 72,349 $ 74,118 $ 94,081 $ 81,246 Fee revenues 178,514 185,481 191,832 214,662 212,740 FRE margin 40 % 39 % 39 % 44 % 38 %



Gross Realized Performance Fees

Gross realized performance fees represents realized carried interest allocations and adjusted incentive fees. We believe gross realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the total performance fees realized by us.

Performance Fee-Related Earnings

Performance fee-related earnings, or “PRE,” represents gross realized performance fees less realized performance fee-related compensation. We believe PRE is useful to investors because it presents the performance fees attributable to us, net of amounts paid to employees as performance fee-related compensation.

The table below shows a reconciliation of total performance fees to gross realized performance fees and PRE.

Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2024 September

30, 2024 December

31, 2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 Incentive fees $ 841 $ 3,155 $ 22,369 $ 5,910 $ 190 Realized carried interest allocations 41,804 17,632 24,282 75,935 24,404 Unrealized carried interest allocations (25,170 ) 52,215 93,325 21,177 88,883 Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations (9,089 ) 13,917 8,207 61,306 39,637 Total performance fees 8,386 86,919 148,183 164,328 153,114 Unrealized carried interest allocations 25,170 (52,215 ) (93,325 ) (21,177 ) (88,883 ) Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations 9,089 (13,917 ) (8,207 ) (61,306 ) (39,637 ) Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1) — 75 5,422 (133 ) 133 Deferred incentive fees 6 2,445 — (513 ) — Gross realized performance fees 42,651 23,307 52,073 81,199 24,727 Realized performance fee-related compensation (20,848 ) (8,767 ) (25,477 ) (39,656 ) (11,705 ) PRE $ 21,803 $ 14,540 $ 26,596 $ 41,543 $ 13,022 ______________________________

(1) Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.



Adjusted Weighted-Average Shares and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

ANI per share measures our per-share earnings assuming all Class B units, Class C units and Class D units in the Partnership were exchanged for Class A common stock in SSG, including the dilutive impact of outstanding equity-based awards. ANI per share is calculated as ANI divided by adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding. We believe adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are useful to investors because they enable investors to better evaluate per-share operating performance across reporting periods.

The following table shows a reconciliation of diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding to adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding used in the computation of ANI per share.

Three Months Ended June 30,

2024 September

30, 2024 December

31, 2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 ANI $ 57,241 $ 53,569 $ 52,659 $ 80,603 $ 48,534 Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – 66,187,754 68,772,051 73,687,289 75,975,770 77,846,710 Assumed vesting of RSUs 673,854 921,166 491,014 270,492 347,813 Assumed vesting and exchange of Class B2 units(1) 1,732,153 — — — — Assumed purchase under ESPP — 2,098 — — — Exchange of Class B units in the Partnership(2) 45,827,707 45,212,921 41,729,937 40,122,028 39,608,270 Exchange of Class C units in the Partnership(2) 1,849,846 1,626,812 1,016,737 965,761 960,025 Exchange of Class D units in the Partnership(2) 2,239,185 2,239,185 2,010,202 1,535,060 3,530,125 Adjusted weighted-average shares 118,510,499 118,774,233 118,935,179 118,869,111 122,292,943 ANI per share $ 0.48 $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 0.68 $ 0.40 _______________________________

(1) The Class B2 units fully vested in June 2024.

(2) Assumes the full exchange of Class B units, Class C units or Class D units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class B Exchange Agreement, Class C Exchange Agreement or Class D Exchange Agreement, respectively.



Key Operating Metrics

We monitor certain operating metrics that are either common to the asset management industry or that we believe provide important data regarding our business. Refer to the Glossary below for a definition of each of these metrics.

Fee-Earning AUM

Three Months Ended Percentage

Change (in millions) June 30,

2024 September

30, 2024 December

31, 2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 vs. FQ1'25 Separately Managed Accounts Beginning balance $ 58,897 $ 60,272 $ 62,121 $ 69,974 $ 73,174 24 % Contributions(1) 2,085 1,723 9,033 3,874 3,013 45 % Distributions(2) (830 ) (535 ) (1,000 ) (1,225 ) (1,010 ) 22 % Market value, FX and other(3) 120 661 (180 ) 551 1,531 na Ending balance $ 60,272 $ 62,121 $ 69,974 $ 73,174 $ 76,708 27 % Focused Commingled Funds Beginning balance $ 34,961 $ 40,084 $ 42,294 $ 44,192 $ 48,216 38 % Contributions(1) 5,653 2,122 2,520 3,403 2,022 (64 )% Distributions(2) (661 ) (282 ) (682 ) (313 ) (392 ) (41 )% Market value, FX and other(3) 131 370 60 934 665 408 % Ending balance $ 40,084 $ 42,294 $ 44,192 $ 48,216 $ 50,511 26 % Total Beginning balance $ 93,858 $ 100,356 $ 104,415 $ 114,166 $ 121,390 29 % Contributions(1) 7,738 3,845 11,553 7,277 5,035 (35 )% Distributions(2) (1,491 ) (817 ) (1,682 ) (1,538 ) (1,402 ) (6 )% Market value, FX and other(3) 251 1,031 (120 ) 1,485 2,196 775 % Ending balance $ 100,356 $ 104,415 $ 114,166 $ 121,390 $ 127,219 27 % _______________________________

(1) Contributions consist of new capital commitments that earn fees on committed capital and capital contributions to funds and accounts that earn fees on net invested capital or NAV.

(2) Distributions consist of returns of capital from funds and accounts that pay fees on net invested capital or NAV and reductions in fee-earning AUM from funds that moved from a committed capital to net invested capital fee basis or from funds and accounts that no longer pay fees.

(3) Market value, FX and other primarily consist of changes in market value appreciation (depreciation) for funds that pay on NAV and the effect of foreign exchange rate changes on non-U.S. dollar denominated commitments. The three months ended March 31, 2025 include a $0.6 billion secondary transaction within focused commingled funds.



Asset Class Summary

Three Months Ended Percentage

Change (in millions) June 30,

2024 September

30, 2024 December

31, 2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 vs. FQ1'25 FEAUM Private equity $ 54,855 $ 57,136 $ 62,811 $ 65,007 $ 66,428 21 % Infrastructure 20,377 20,986 23,411 23,830 26,090 28 % Private debt 16,161 16,975 17,882 19,517 21,435 33 % Real estate 8,963 9,318 10,062 13,036 13,266 48 % Total $ 100,356 $ 104,415 $ 114,166 $ 121,390 $ 127,219 27 % Separately managed accounts $ 60,272 $ 62,121 $ 69,974 $ 73,174 $ 76,708 27 % Focused commingled funds 40,084 42,294 44,192 48,216 50,511 26 % Total $ 100,356 $ 104,415 $ 114,166 $ 121,390 $ 127,219 27 % AUM(1) Private equity $ 89,329 $ 91,891 $ 93,404 $ 95,937 $ 100,540 13 % Infrastructure 32,756 35,392 36,156 37,026 40,087 22 % Private debt 30,336 31,854 31,987 37,133 39,242 29 % Real estate 16,912 16,996 17,665 19,284 19,445 15 % Total $ 169,333 $ 176,133 $ 179,212 $ 189,380 $ 199,314 18 % Separately managed accounts $ 103,003 $ 107,252 $ 109,305 $ 114,806 $ 120,649 17 % Focused commingled funds 51,682 53,870 55,142 59,410 62,672 21 % Advisory AUM 14,648 15,011 14,765 15,164 15,993 9 % Total $ 169,333 $ 176,133 $ 179,212 $ 189,380 $ 199,314 18 % AUA Private equity $ 279,909 $ 255,125 $ 263,420 $ 262,884 $ 262,472 (6 )% Infrastructure 62,599 62,891 67,100 69,027 71,126 14 % Private debt 22,280 19,328 19,325 19,726 20,874 (6 )% Real estate 166,659 168,519 168,807 168,047 169,679 2 % Total $ 531,447 $ 505,863 $ 518,652 $ 519,684 $ 524,151 (1 )% Total capital responsibility(2) $ 700,780 $ 681,996 $ 697,864 $ 709,064 $ 723,465 3 % _____________________________

Note: Amounts may not sum to total due to rounding. AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented, and does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

(1) Allocation of AUM by asset class is presented by underlying investment asset classification.

(2) Total capital responsibility equals assets under management (AUM) plus assets under advisement (AUA).





Glossary

Assets under advisement, or “AUA,” consists of client assets for which we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client or monitoring their investments. We generally earn revenue for advisory-related services on a contractual fixed fee basis. Advisory-related services include asset allocation, strategic planning, development of investment policies and guidelines, screening and recommending investments, legal negotiations, monitoring and reporting on investments, and investment manager review and due diligence. Advisory fees vary by client based on the scope of services, investment activity and other factors. Most of our advisory fees are fixed, and therefore, increases or decreases in AUA do not necessarily lead to proportionate changes in revenue. We believe AUA is a useful metric for assessing the relative size of our advisory business.

Our AUA is calculated as the sum of (i) the NAV of client portfolio assets for which we do not have full discretion and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments. Our AUA reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our client accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUA does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUA as of June 30, 2025 reflects final data for the prior period (March 31, 2025), adjusted for net new client account activity through June 30, 2025. NAV data for underlying investments is as of March 31, 2025, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following March 31, 2025. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following March 31, 2025, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Assets under management, or “AUM,” primarily reflects the assets associated with our separately managed accounts (“SMAs”) and focused commingled funds. We classify assets as AUM if we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets. Although management fees are based on a variety of factors and are not linearly correlated with AUM, we believe AUM is a useful metric for assessing the relative size and scope of our asset management business.

Our AUM is calculated as the sum of (i) the net asset value (“NAV”) of client portfolio assets, including the StepStone Funds and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments and the StepStone Funds. Our AUM reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our funds and accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUM does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUM as of June 30, 2025 reflects final data for the prior period (March 31, 2025), adjusted for net new client account activity through June 30, 2025. NAV data for underlying investments is as of March 31, 2025, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following March 31, 2025. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following March 31, 2025, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Consolidated Funds refer to the StepStone Funds that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate funds and other entities in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Consolidated VIEs refer to the variable interest entities that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate VIEs in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Fee-earning AUM, or “FEAUM,” reflects the assets from which we earn management fee revenue (i.e., fee basis) and includes assets in our SMAs, focused commingled funds and assets held directly by our clients for which we have fiduciary oversight and are paid fees as the manager of the assets. Our SMAs and focused commingled funds typically pay management fees based on capital commitments, net invested capital and, in certain cases, NAV, depending on the fee terms. Management fees are only marginally affected by market appreciation or depreciation because substantially all of the StepStone Funds pay management fees based on capital commitments or net invested capital. As a result, management fees and FEAUM are not materially affected by changes in market value. We believe FEAUM is a useful metric in order to assess assets forming the basis of our management fee revenue.

Legacy Greenspring entities refers to certain entities for which the Company, indirectly through its subsidiaries, became the sole and/or managing member in connection with the Greenspring acquisition.

SSG refers solely to StepStone Group Inc., a Delaware corporation, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

StepStone Funds refer to SMAs and focused commingled funds of the Company, including acquired Greenspring funds, for which the Partnership or one of its subsidiaries acts as both investment adviser and general partner or managing member.

The Partnership refers solely to StepStone Group LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

Total capital responsibility equals AUM plus AUA. AUM includes any accounts for which StepStone Group has full discretion over the investment decisions, has responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or has custody of assets. AUA refers to accounts for which StepStone Group provides advice or consultation but for which the firm does not have discretionary authority, responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or custody of assets.

Undeployed fee-earning capital represents the amount of capital commitments to StepStone Funds that has not yet been invested or considered active but will generate management fee revenue once invested or activated. We believe undeployed fee-earning capital is a useful metric for measuring the amount of capital that we can put to work in the future and thus earn management fee revenue thereon.