Omada Health Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Revenue of $61 million, up 49%
52% Member Growth and Significant Progress Toward Profitability

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Omada Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMDA), the virtual between-visit healthcare provider, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

2025 Second Quarter Highlights

  • Total Members of 752,000, up 52% compared to the second quarter of 2024
  • Revenue of $61 million, up 49% compared to the second quarter of 2024
  • GLP-1 Companion Success, with strong growth in members being supported by Omada’s GLP-1 companion programs - now available through two of the largest pharmacy benefit managers in the United States
  • Omada Horizon Day: In May, Omada announced a new AI-agent, OmadaSpark, designed to deliver real-time motivational interviewing and nutrition education to members

“I’m proud of our second quarter results, with 49% year-over-year revenue growth, strong margin improvements, and continued progress toward profitability,” said Sean Duffy, Co-founder and CEO of Omada Health. “We believe our Q2 performance reflects Omada’s ability to capture tailwinds in cardiometabolic care, to effectively commercialize our GLP-1 Care Track, and to leverage advances in artificial intelligence for the benefit of our members.”

Other Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Gross Margin of 66%, up from 60% in the second quarter of 2024
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 68%, compared to 63% in the second quarter of 2024
  • Net Loss of $5 million, compared to a net loss of $11 million in the second quarter of 2024
  • Adjusted EBITDA Loss of $0.2 million compared to a loss of $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2024
  • Cash and Equivalents of $223 million

Please see the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.

Financial Outlook
For the year ending December 31, 2025, Omada expects:

  • Revenue in the range of $235 million to $241 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of $9 million to $5 million

We have not provided an outlook for net loss (GAAP) or a reconciliation of expected adjusted EBITDA to net loss (GAAP) because net loss (GAAP) on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable effort due to the potential variability and complexity of the items that are excluded from adjusted EBITDA, such as interest expense and income; loss on debt extinguishment; provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation; change in fair value of warrant liabilities; amortization of intangible assets; and loss on disposal of property and equipment.

Loan Repayment

On July 31, 2025, Omada fully repaid outstanding amounts under its term loan facility and revolving line of credit, with cumulative principal and accrued interest balances of $31.0 million and $0.4 million, respectively, ahead of their contractual maturity on June 1, 2028. Upon repayment, the related credit agreement automatically terminated in accordance with its terms. The extinguishment will reduce future interest expense and eliminate related debt covenants.

Conference Call

Omada Health will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET today, August 7, 2025, during which management will discuss second quarter results.

Those participating in the conference call can pre-register using the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIce129368a015484a8f39659a48a1631e.

A live audio webcast of the call will also be available online at https://investors.omadahealth.com. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call at the same link and will remain accessible for approximately 12 months.

About Omada Health

Omada Health is a virtual-first healthcare provider that nurtures lifelong health, one day at a time. Omada care teams implement clinically-validated behavior change protocols for individuals living with diabetes, hypertension, prediabetes, and musculoskeletal issues. With more than a decade of experience and data, and 29 peer-reviewed publications that showcase its clinical and economic results, Omada is designed to help improve health outcomes and contain healthcare costs. Omada’s scope exceeds 2,000 customers, including health plans, health systems, and employers ranging in size from small businesses to Fortune 500s.

The foundation of Omada’s success is a strong, vibrant work culture, which helped earn the company the distinction of becoming a certified Great Place to Work®. An industry leader, Omada was the first virtual provider to join the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s Leadership Alliance, reflecting the aim to complement primary care providers for the benefit of members, and affirming its guarantee to every partner: Omada works differently.

Great Place to Work® is the registered trademark of the Great Place to Work Institute and is used under license.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding relationship with PBMs and their pharmacy benefits coverage, GLP-1 progress, business trends, growth prospects and future financial and operating results, reduction in interest expense and elimination of debt covenants, and our financial outlook.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, macroeconomic and industry conditions and other factors. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our limited operating history and ability to manage our growth effectively; our history of net losses and ability to achieve or maintain profitability; the ability of our programs to achieve and maintain market acceptance; changes in the healthcare industry and competition; the growth and success of our customers and channel partners; the number of individuals covered by our programs and the number of our programs covered by our customers; the level of member engagement in our programs; our ability to maintain and grow customer and channel partner relationships; concentration of a substantial portion of our sales among a limited number of customers and channel partners; our ability to attract new customers and channel partners and increase member enrollment from existing and new customers and channel partners; our ability to increase the size of our organization; our dependence on a limited number of third-party suppliers; the impact of seasonality on our financial results; our ability to achieve widespread brand awareness and the impact of any negative media coverage; our ability to develop and release new programs and services; cybersecurity threats; our dependence on the interoperability of our programs and connected devices with third-party devices, operating systems and applications; changes in laws or regulations or the implementation of existing laws and regulations; compliance with privacy and security laws and regulations; our and our affiliated professional entities’ compliance with healthcare regulatory laws; any modification in U.S. Food and Drug Administration enforcement policies; our dependence on our relationships with affiliated professional entities; and other risk factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Registration Statement on Form S-1, as filed with the SEC, and other filings we may make with the SEC in the future, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact
Allan Kells
ir@omadahealth.com

Media Contact:
Rose Ramseth
press@omadahealth.com

Omada Health, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
(in thousands, except share and per-share amounts)
(unaudited)

 

 June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$223,146  $76,392 
Accounts receivable, net (1) 33,287   23,417 
Inventory 3,469   3,296 
Deferred commissions, current 3,453   3,017 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,750   6,937 
Total current assets 271,105   113,059 
Property and equipment, net 6,484   5,625 
Operating lease right-of-use asset 65   447 
Deferred commissions, non-current 8,552   9,214 
Intangible assets, net 3,291   4,263 
Goodwill 13,240   13,240 
Other assets 234   5,044 
Total assets$302,971  $150,892 
    
Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity    
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable$7,403  $4,168 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2) 25,060   29,840 
Operating lease liability, current -   415 
Deferred revenue (3) 25,525   19,530 
Total current liabilities 57,988   53,953 
Long term debt 29,966   29,771 
Warrant liabilities, non-current 430   2,252 
Other liabilities, non-current 373   285 
Total liabilities 88,757   86,261 
Commitments and contingencies    
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; no shares and 120,689 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; no shares and 118,219 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, net of issuance costs -   449,034 
Stockholders' equity (deficit)   
Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 750,000 and 181,500 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 57,321 and 8,157 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 56   8 
Additional paid-in capital 672,883   59,555 
Accumulated deficit (458,725)  (443,966)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 214,214   (384,403)
Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit)$302,971  $150,892 

 

(1)Includes amounts from a related party of $15.1 million and $13.2 million as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(2)Includes amounts from a related party of $3.9 million and $2.2 million as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(3)Includes amounts from a related party of $18.7 million and $13.2 million as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
  

 

Omada Health, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
 
(in thousands, except per-share data)
(unaudited)

 

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Revenue       
Services (1)$56,960  $38,351  $106,456  $70,255 
Hardware (2) 4,411   2,861   9,878   6,052 
Total revenue 61,371   41,212   116,334   76,307 
Cost of revenue       - 
Services (3) 12,673   10,759   25,417   21,055 
Hardware 8,392   5,619   18,711   13,070 
Total cost of revenue 21,065   16,378   44,128   34,125 
Gross profit 40,306   24,834   72,206   42,182 
Operating expenses       
Research and development (4) 10,024   8,987   18,830   17,883 
Sales and marketing (5) 22,318   15,191   42,488   32,387 
General and administrative (6) 12,308   10,693   23,628   19,942 
Total operating expenses 44,650   34,871   84,946   70,212 
Operating loss (4,344)  (10,037)  (12,740)  (28,030)
Other expense, net       - 
Interest expense 1,094   1,132   2,168   2,262 
Interest income (863)  (85)  (1,405)  (614)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 736   (392)  1,256   (17)
Total other expense, net 967   655   2,019   1,631 
Loss before provision for income taxes (5,311)  (10,692)  (14,759)  (29,661)
Provision for income taxes -   -   -   - 
Net loss and comprehensive loss$(5,311) $(10,692) $(14,759) $(29,661)
        
Net loss per share - basic and diluted$(0.24) $(1.40) $(0.98) $(3.92)
        
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 21,971   7,649   15,107   7,571 

 

(1)Includes amounts from a related party of $36.5 million and $21.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively and $66.4 million and $38.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2)Includes amounts from a related party of $2.6 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively and $6.0 million and $3.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(3)Includes amounts from a related party of $1.2 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively and $2.4 million and $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(4)Includes amounts from a related party of $0.5 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively and $1.0 million and $0.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(5)Includes amounts from a related party of $6.6 million and $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively and $12.2 million and $7.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(6)Includes amounts from a related party of $0.4 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively and $0.7 million and $0.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
  

 

Omada Health, Inc.
Share-based Compensation Summary
 
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025  2024  2025  2024
Services cost of revenue$33 $53 $71 $105
Research and development 528  465  1,023  797
Sales and marketing 884  635  1,614  1,367
General and administrative 1,385  926  2,966  2,679
Total share-based compensation expense$2,830 $2,079 $5,674 $4,948
            

 

Omada Health, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
 
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

 Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025   2024 
Operating activities   
Net loss$(14,759) $(29,661)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities   
Depreciation and amortization 2,685   2,296 
Share-based compensation 5,674   4,948 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment 2   1 
Amortization of debt issuance costs 252   193 
Non-cash operating lease expense 382   358 
Change in fair value of warrants 1,256   (17)
Provision for credit losses(1) 490   489 
Amortization of deferred commissions 1,561   1,208 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities   
Accounts receivable(2) (10,360)  (9,834)
Inventory (173)  1,487 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (870)  (495)
Deferred commissions (1,423)  (3,661)
Other non-current assets 118   210 
Accounts payable 1,016   (1,170)
Operating lease liabilities (415)  (381)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities(3) (4,780)  (3,061)
Deferred revenue(4) 5,995   8,252 
Other non-current liabilities 89   90 
   Net cash used in operating activities (13,260)  (28,748)
    
Investing activities   
Purchases of property and equipment (586)  (336)
Capitalized internal-use software costs (1,913)  (1,490)
   Net cash used in investing activities (2,499)  (1,826)
    
Financing activities   
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,908   1,379 
Payment of deferred offering costs (1,927)  (2,277)
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions 160,532   - 
   Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 162,513   (898)
    
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 146,754   (31,472)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 76,392   115,643 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$223,146  $84,171 

 

(1)Includes changes in related party balances of $(0.3) million and $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2)Includes changes in related party balances of $1.9 million and $5.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(3)Includes changes in related party balances of $1.7 million and $0.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(4)Includes changes in related party balances of $5.5 million and $5.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) to supplement the financial information in our consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.

We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as gross profit and gross margin, excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and depreciation and amortization.

We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss and comprehensive loss reported on our consolidated statements of operations, excluding the impact of interest expense, interest income, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on debt extinguishment, provision for income taxes, share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, depreciation and amortization, and loss on disposal of property and equipment.

Free cash flow is net cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken collectively with GAAP financial information, are useful to investors and others because they allow for additional information with respect to financial measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. We encourage investors to carefully consider our results under GAAP, as well as our supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand our business. Please see the tables included at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results.

Key Metric

Total Members: A member is a person who is enrolled in one of our virtual care programs and that generated a billing event in the preceding 12 months. We believe growth in the number of members is a key indicator of the performance of our business for both investors and management as we monitor the performance of our business, as members primarily drive services revenue. The number of members depends, in part, on our ability to successfully market our services to new customers and channel partners, our ability to sell additional programs to existing customers and channel partners, and our ability to promote awareness of our programs among covered individuals and to encourage their enrollment.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables reconcile to the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below:

Omada Health, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA
 
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
        
 (in thousands, except percentages)
GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss$(5,311) $(10,692) $(14,759) $(29,661)
Add:       
Interest expense 1,094   1,132   2,168   2,262 
Interest income (863)  (85)  (1,405)  (614)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 736   (392)  1,256   (17)
Provision for income taxes           
Share-based compensation expense 2,830   2,079   5,674   4,948 
Amortization of intangible assets 470   502   972   1,004 
Depreciation and amortization(1) 882   669   1,713   1,292 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1   1   2   1 
Adjusted EBITDA$(161) $(6,786) $(4,379) $(20,785)
GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss margin (as a percentage of revenue)(8.7)% (25.9)% (12.7)% (38.9)%
Adjusted EBITDA margin (as a percentage of revenue)(0.3)% (16.5)% (3.8)% (27.2)%

 

(1)Depreciation and amortization includes depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs
  

 

Omada Health, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
        
 (in thousands, except percentages)
GAAP gross profit$40,306  $24,834  $72,206  $42,182 
Add:       
Share-based compensation expense 33   53   71   105 
Amortization of intangible assets 439   439   878   878 
Depreciation and amortization(1) 786   568   1,527   1,100 
Non-GAAP gross profit 41,564   25,894   74,682   44,265 
GAAP gross margin (as a percentage of revenue) 65.7%  60.3%  62.1%  55.3%
Non-GAAP gross margin (as a percentage of revenue) 67.7%  62.8%  64.2%  58.0%

 

GAAP Research and development expense$10,024  $8,987  $18,830  $17,883 
Less:       
Share-based compensation expense 528   465   1,023   797 
Depreciation and amortization (1) 20   22   38   41 
Non-GAAP research and development expense$9,476  $8,500  $17,769  $17,045 
Non-GAAP research and development expense (as a % of revenue) 15%  21%  15%  22%
        
GAAP Sales and marketing expense$22,318  $15,191  $42,488  $32,387 
Less:       
Share-based compensation expense 884   635   1,614   1,367 
Amortization of intangible assets 31   63   94   126 
Depreciation and amortization (1) 29   31   56   58 
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense$21,374  $14,462  $40,724  $30,836 
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense (as a % of revenue) 35%  35%  35%  40%
        
GAAP General and administrative expense$12,308  $10,693  $23,628  $19,942 
Less:       
Share-based compensation expense 1,385   926   2,966   2,679 
Depreciation and amortization (1) 47   48   92   93 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1   1   2   1 
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense$10,875  $9,718  $20,568  $17,169 
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense (as a % of revenue) 18%  24%  18%  22%
        
GAAP operating expense$44,650  $34,871  $84,946  $70,212 
Less:       
Share-based compensation expense 2,796   2,026   5,602   4,843 
Amortization of intangible assets 31   63   94   126 
Depreciation and amortization (1) 96   101   186   192 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1   1   2   1 
Non-GAAP operating expense$41,726  $32,680  $79,062  $65,050 
GAAP operating expense (as a % of revenue) 72.8%  84.6%  73.0%  92.0%
Non-GAAP operating expense (as a % of revenue) 68.0%  79.3%  68.0%  85.2%
                

 

Omada Health, Inc. 
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
    
(in thousands)   
(unaudited)   
 Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025   2024 
Net cash used in operating activities$(13,260) $(28,748)
Purchases of property and equipment (586)  (336)
Capitalized internal-use software development costs (1,913)  (1,490)
Free Cash Flow$(15,759) $(30,574)
Other cash flow components:   
Net cash used in investing activities$(2,499) $(1,826)
Net cash used in (provided by) financing activities$162,513  $(898)
        

