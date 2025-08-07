Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Summary:

Net product revenue of $100.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of $29.5 million compared to net product revenue of $130.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. Net product revenue for the second quarter of 2025 consists of: Net product revenue from Advanced Wound Care products of $92.7 million, a decrease of 25% from the second quarter of 2024. Net product revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products of $8.1 million, an increase of 16% from the second quarter of 2024.

Net loss of $9.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $17.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease in net loss of $7.6 million.

Adjusted net loss of $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to an adjusted net income of $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease in adjusted net income of $7.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to Adjusted EBITDA income of $15.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA income of $19.3 million.

“I’m pleased with the team’s performance in the second quarter and our focus on helping customers navigate a disrupted environment; looking ahead, the policy changes expected in 2026 will be a watershed moment for the industry, bringing stability and creating opportunities to serve even more patients,” said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board for Organogenesis. “We believe we are well-positioned to continue to be a leader in the industry with our comprehensive portfolio, including products from all FDA classifications and offer greater access to PMA products. Additionally, we remain confident in the transformational potential of ReNu for knee OA and look forward to sharing top line data from our second phase three study this September.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results:

Three Months Ended June 30, Change 2025 2024 $ % (in thousands, except for percentages) Advanced Wound Care $ 92,696 $ 123,237 $ (30,541 ) (25 %) Surgical & Sports Medicine 8,083 6,997 1,086 16 % Net product revenue $ 100,779 $ 130,234 $ (29,455 ) (23 %)





Six Months Ended June 30, Change 2025 2024 $ % (in thousands, except for percentages) Advanced Wound Care $ 172,623 $ 227,101 $ (54,478 ) (24 %) Surgical & Sports Medicine 14,849 13,109 1,740 13 % Net product revenue $ 187,472 $ 240,210 $ (52,738 ) (22 %)

Net product revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $100.8 million, compared to $130.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $29.5 million, or 23%. The decrease in net product revenue was driven by a decrease of $30.5 million, or 25%, in net product revenue for Advanced Wound Care products partially offset by an increase of $1.1 million, or 16%, in net product revenue for Surgical & Sports Medicine products.

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company received a grant from a governmental agency and recorded $0.2 million in grant income.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2025 was $73.1 million, or 73% of net product revenue, compared to $101.0 million, or 78% of net product revenue for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $27.9 million, or 28%.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were $113.6 million compared to $144.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $30.5 million, or 21%. Cost of goods sold was $27.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $29.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 5%. R&D expense was $10.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $15.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $5.2 million, or 33%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $73.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $76.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 4%. For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company recorded impairment and write-down expenses of $1.7 million and $22.8 million, respectively.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2025 was $12.6 million, compared to an operating loss of $13.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease in operating loss of $1.3 million.

Total other income (expense), net, for the second quarter of 2025 was $0.7 million income, compared to $(0.6) million expense for the second quarter of 2024, a change of $1.4 million.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2025 was $9.4 million, or $(0.10) per share, compared to a net loss of $17.0 million, or $(0.13) per share, for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease in net loss of $7.7 million, or $0.03 per share.

Adjusted net loss was $(7.5) million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to adjusted net income of $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, a change of $7.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(3.6) million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to Adjusted EBITDA income of $15.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, a change of $19.3 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $(10.0) million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $9.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, a change of $19.7 million.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $73.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and no outstanding debt obligations, compared to $136.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and no outstanding debt obligations as of December 31, 2024.

First Half 2025 Financial Results:

Six Months Ended June 30, Change 2025 2024 $ % (in thousands, except for percentages) Advanced Wound Care $ 172,623 $ 227,101 $ (54,478 ) (24 %) Surgical & Sports Medicine 14,849 13,109 1,740 13 % Net product revenue $ 187,472 $ 240,210 $ (52,738 ) (22 %)

Net product revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $187.5 million, compared to $240.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $52.7 million, or 22%. The decrease in net product revenue was driven by a decrease of $54.5 million, or 24%, in net product revenue for Advanced Wound Care products partially offset by an increase of $1.7 million, or 13%, in net product revenue for Surgical & Sports Medicine products.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $136.1 million, or 73% of net product revenue, compared to $182.3 million, or 76% of net product revenue for six months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $46.2 million, or 25%.

Operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were $227.0 million compared to $258.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $30.9 million, or 12%. Cost of goods sold was $51.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $57.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $6.5 million, or 11%. R&D expense was $21.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $28.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $7.4 million, or 26%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $146.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $148.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $2.5 million, or 2%. For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company recorded impairment and write down expenses of $8.3 million and $22.8 million, respectively.

Operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $39.3 million, compared to an operating loss of $17.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase in operating loss of $21.6 million.

Total other income (expense), net, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $1.7 million income, compared to $(1.1) million expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a change of $2.8 million.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $28.2 million, or $(0.27) per share, compared to a net loss of $19.1 million, or $(0.14) per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase in net loss of $9.1 million, or $(0.13) per share.

Adjusted net loss was $20.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to adjusted net loss of $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase in adjusted net loss of $19.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(16.2) million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to adjusted EBITDA income of $18.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a change of $34.4 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $(29.3) million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $6.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a change of $36.1 million.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $73.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and no outstanding debt obligations, compared to $136.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and no outstanding debt obligations as of December 31, 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance:

For the year ending December 31, 2025 the Company is updating its prior revenue guidance and updating its profitability guidance and expects:

Net product revenue between $480.0 million and $510.0 million, representing a year-over-year change in the range of a roughly flat to an increase of 6%, as compared to net product revenue of $482.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The 2025 net product revenue guidance range assumes: Net product revenue from Advanced Wound Care products between $450.0 million and $475.0 million, a decrease of 1% to an increase of 5% year-over-year as compared to net product revenue of $453.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Net product revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products between $30.0 million and $35.0 million, an increase of 6% to 23% year-over-year as compared to net product revenue of $28.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Net income (loss) between $(6.4) million and $16.4 million and adjusted net income between $5.5 million and $28.3 million.

EBITDA between $6.2 million and $37.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $31.1 million and $61.9 million.

Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call:

ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,076 $ 135,571 Restricted cash 659 580 Accounts receivable, net 120,382 109,861 Inventories, net 33,042 26,219 Asset held for sale (Note 6) 5,287 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,777 13,710 Total current assets 260,223 285,941 Property and equipment, net 75,607 89,128 Intangible assets, net 10,785 12,468 Goodwill 28,772 28,772 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 35,257 37,110 Deferred tax asset, net 41,754 39,462 Other assets 8,730 5,005 Total assets $ 461,128 $ 497,886 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of finance lease obligations $ 1,217 $ 1,170 Current portion of operating lease obligations - related party 3,755 3,671 Current portion of operating lease obligations 4,796 4,272 Accounts payable 29,723 28,911 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 26,348 39,453 Total current liabilities 65,839 77,477 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 98 718 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion - related party 6,385 8,283 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 24,565 25,198 Other liabilities 3,022 894 Total liabilities 99,909 112,570 Commitments and contingencies (Note 15) Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 130,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; liquidation preference of $136,694 and $131,387 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. 127,977 122,419 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 870,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 127,582,084 and 126,458,784 shares issued; 126,853,536 and 125,730,236 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 301,574 302,994 Accumulated deficit (68,345 ) (40,110 ) Total stockholders’ equity 233,242 262,897 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity $ 461,128 $ 497,886





ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Net product revenue $ 100,779 $ 130,234 $ 187,472 $ 240,210 Grant income 226 — 226 — Total revenue 101,005 130,234 187,698 240,210 Operating expenses: Cost of goods sold 27,630 29,198 51,353 57,894 Selling, general and administrative 73,810 76,540 146,319 148,862 Research and development 10,395 15,587 21,035 28,397 Write-down to fair value for asset held for sale 1,746 — 8,313 — Impairment of property and construction — 18,842 — 18,842 Write-down of capitalized internal-use software costs — 3,959 — 3,959 Total operating expenses 113,581 144,126 227,020 257,954 Loss from operations (12,576 ) (13,892 ) (39,322 ) (17,744 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income (expense), net 669 (620 ) 1,630 (1,134 ) Other income (expense), net 73 (28 ) 75 (5 ) Total other income (expense), net 742 (648 ) 1,705 (1,139 ) Net loss before income taxes (11,834 ) (14,540 ) (37,617 ) (18,883 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 2,442 (2,503 ) 9,382 (260 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss (9,392 ) (17,043 ) (28,235 ) (19,143 ) Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to redemption value (129 ) — (250 ) — Cumulative dividend on redeemable convertible preferred stock (2,681 ) — (5,308 ) — Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (12,202 ) $ (17,043 ) $ (33,793 ) $ (19,143 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 126,853,536 132,573,153 126,576,130 132,217,463





ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (28,235 ) $ (19,143 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,178 6,438 Amortization of intangible assets 1,683 1,735 Reduction in the carrying value of right-of-use assets 4,077 4,364 Non-cash interest expense 139 209 Deferred interest expense — 213 Deferred tax benefit (2,292 ) (5,689 ) Provision recorded for credit losses 3,116 2,032 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 44 434 Adjustment for excess and obsolete inventories 6,093 4,469 Stock-based compensation 5,909 4,975 Write-down to fair value for asset held for sale (Note 6) 8,313 — Impairment of property and construction (Note 6) — 18,842 Write-down of capitalized internal-use software costs (Note 6) — 3,959 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (13,637 ) (25,978 ) Inventories (15,892 ) (2,009 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets (12,942 ) (436 ) Operating leases (4,147 ) (5,908 ) Accounts payable 1,637 (2,147 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (13,886 ) 8,162 Other liabilities 34 54 Net cash used in operating activities (52,808 ) (5,424 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (7,264 ) (4,102 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7,264 ) (4,102 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of term loan under the 2021 Credit Agreement — (2,813 ) Payments of withholding taxes in connection with RSUs vesting (1,796 ) (1,174 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 25 180 Principal repayments of finance lease obligations (573 ) (528 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,344 ) (4,335 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (62,416 ) (13,861 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 136,151 104,338 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 73,735 $ 90,477 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ — $ 2,744 Cash paid for income taxes $ 3,791 $ 4,796 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Accretion to redemption value and cumulative dividends on redeemable convertible preferred stock $ 5,558 $ — Change in purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ (38 ) $ 709 Right-of-use assets obtained through operating lease obligations $ 1,815 $ 817

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management uses financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, in addition to financial measures in accordance with GAAP to evaluate our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, our reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and non-GAAP operating income (loss) to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. Our management believes Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and non-GAAP operating income (loss) help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that we exclude. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and non-GAAP operating income (loss) provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA consists of GAAP net loss excluding: (i) interest (income) expense, net, (ii) income tax (benefit) expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) amortization of intangible assets, (v) stock-based compensation expense, and (vi) additional infrequently occurring adjustments described in more detail below.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited, in thousands) Net loss $ (9,392 ) $ (17,043 ) $ (28,235 ) $ (19,143 ) Interest (income) expense, net (669 ) 620 (1,630 ) 1,134 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,442 ) 2,503 (9,382 ) 260 Depreciation and amortization 3,734 3,366 7,178 6,438 Amortization of intangible assets 841 834 1,683 1,735 EBITDA (7,928 ) (9,720 ) (30,386 ) (9,576 ) Stock-based compensation expense 2,542 2,568 5,909 4,975 Write-down to fair value for asset held for sale (1) 1,746 — 8,313 — Impairment of property and construction (2) — 18,842 — 18,842 Write-down of capitalized internal-use software costs (3) — 3,959 — 3,959 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,640 ) $ 15,649 $ (16,164 ) $ 18,200

(1) Amount reflects the fair value adjustment of a purchased building classified as held for sale.

(2) Amount reflects the impairment of a purchased building and associated unfinished construction work.

(3) Amount reflects the write-down of costs previously capitalized in the development of internal-use software, that the Company determined have no future value.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as GAAP net loss plus (i) amortization of intangible assets and (ii) additional infrequently occurring adjustments described in more detail below, less the estimated tax on these adjustments.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss), for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited, in thousands) Net loss $ (9,392 ) $ (17,043 ) $ (28,235 ) $ (19,143 ) Amortization of intangible assets 841 834 1,683 1,735 Write-down to fair value for asset held for sale (1) 1,746 — 8,313 — Impairment of property and construction (2) — 18,842 — 18,842 Write-down of capitalized internal-use software costs (3) — 3,959 — 3,959 Tax on above (698 ) (6,381 ) (2,699 ) (6,625 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ (7,503 ) $ 211 $ (20,938 ) $ (1,232 )

(1) Amount reflects the fair value adjustment of a purchased building classified as held for sale.

(2) Amount reflects the impairment of a purchased building and associated unfinished construction work.

(3) Amount reflects the write-down of costs previously capitalized in the development of internal-use software, that the Company determined have no future value.

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is defined as GAAP loss from operations plus (i) amortization of intangible assets and (ii) additional infrequently occurring adjustments described in more detail below.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net loss from operations to non-GAAP operating income (loss), for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited, in thousands) Loss from operations $ (12,576 ) $ (13,892 ) $ (39,322 ) $ (17,744 ) Amortization of intangible assets 841 834 1,683 1,735 Write-down to fair value for asset held for sale (1) 1,746 — 8,313 — Impairment of property and construction (2) — 18,842 — 18,842 Write-down of capitalized internal-use software costs (3) — 3,959 — 3,959 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (9,989 ) $ 9,743 $ (29,326 ) $ 6,792

(1) Amount reflects the fair value adjustment of a purchased building classified as held for sale.

(2) Amount reflects the impairment of a purchased building and associated unfinished construction work.

(3) Amount reflects the write-down of costs previously capitalized in the development of internal-use software, that the Company determined have no future value.

Projected EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Amounts reported within the following table are presented and calculated based on underlying unrounded amounts. As a result, the sum of components may not equal corresponding totals due to rounding.

The following table presents a reconciliation of projected GAAP net income to projected non-GAAP EBITDA and projected non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA included in our guidance for the year ending December 31, 2025:

Year Ended December 31, 2025L 2025H Net income (loss) $ (6,400 ) $ 16,400 Interest income (3,600 ) (3,600 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (1,700 ) 6,300 Depreciation and amortization 14,700 14,700 Amortization of intangible assets 3,400 3,400 EBITDA $ 6,200 $ 37,000 Stock-based compensation expense 11,900 11,900 Write-down to fair value for asset held for sale (1) 8,300 8,300 FDA fee 4,600 4,600 Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,100 $ 61,900

(1) Amount reflects the fair value adjustment of a purchased building classified as held for sale.

Projected Adjusted Net Income

The following table presents a reconciliation of projected GAAP net income to projected non-GAAP adjusted net income included in our guidance for the year ending December 31, 2025:

Year Ending December 31, 2025L 2025H Net income (loss) $ (6,400 ) $ 16,400 Amortization of intangible assets 3,400 3,400 Write-down to fair value for asset held for sale (1) 8,300 8,300 FDA fee 4,600 4,600 Tax on above (4,400 ) (4,400 ) Adjusted net income $ 5,500 $ 28,300

(1) Amount reflects the fair value adjustment of a purchased building classified as held for sale.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to the Company's expected revenue, net income, adjusted net income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2025 and the breakdown of expected revenue in both its Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine categories.