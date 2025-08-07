Inuvo Posts 25% Growth in the Second Quarter 2025

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of artificial intelligence AdTech solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and six-month period ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights Compared to Second Quarter 2024:

Net revenue increased 25% to $22.7 million from $18.2 million

Gross profit increased 12% to $17.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA improved 14% to a loss of $0.6 million from a loss of $0.7 million

Net loss narrowed to $1.5 from $1.7 million and $0.10 from $0.12 per share

Six-Month 2025 Highlights Compared to Six-Month 2024:

Net revenue increased 40% to $49.4 million from $35.2 million

Gross profit increased 26% to $38.2 million from $30.2 million

Adjusted EBITDA improved 59% to a loss of $0.7 million from a loss of $1.7 million

Net loss narrowed to $2.8 million from $3.9 million and $0.19 from $0.28 per share

Richard Howe, CEO of Inuvo, commented, “We're pleased to report another quarter of strong double-digit revenue growth. Our growth rate for the first half of 2025 was 40%, contributing to a five-year sustained growth rate of 24% through Q2 2025. This quarter showcases the resilience and adaptability of our business. Although and as guided, sequential year-over-year growth declined from 57% to 24% due to seasonality, we continue to build on our multi-year trajectory of robust annual growth and operational improvements.”

Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

Net revenue for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $22.7 million, a 25% increase compared to $18.2 million in the same period last year. Revenue from our two largest Platform clients and s from our two largest Agencies & Brands clients grew year-over-year. Cost of revenue was $5.6 million, up from $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, related to higher Platform revenue.

Gross profit increased 12% to $17.1 million, representing a gross margin of 75.4%, compared to $15.3 million and a gross margin of 84.0% in the second quarter of 2024. The lower gross margin year-over-year was primarily due to a change in product mix.

Operating expenses were $19.1 million compared to $17.0 million in the prior-year period. Operating expenses are composed of marketing costs, compensation and general & administrative expenses. For the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, all three categories of operating expense increased year-over-year.

Marketing costs were $14.1 million, up from $12.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, reflecting the higher expenses associated with Platform revenue growth. Compensation expenses were up due primarily to higher incentive accrual. General and administrative expenses were $260 thousand higher year-over-year primarily due to a reduction of the allowance for expected credit losses last year.

Finance expenses, net of interest income, were $18 thousand compared to $42 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Other income was approximately $560 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025. In June 2025, the Company received a second payment from the IRS totaling $606 thousand in connection with an employee retention credit filed in 2023. Of the total payment, $525 thousand was recognized in other Income.

Net loss for the quarter was $1.5 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.12 per share, in the second quarter of 2024.

Non-cash expenses including depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation totaled $854 thousand in the second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to a loss of $0.6 million from a loss of $0.7 million in the year-ago period. (See reconciliation table below.)

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2025, Inuvo had $2.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, an unused working capital facility of $10.0 million and no debt.

The Company continues to actively manage liquidity while investing in strategic growth initiatives.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey® AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

INUVO, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 2025 2024 2025

2024 Net revenue $22,671,333 $18,209,005 $49,379,365 $35,232,782 Cost of revenue 5,576,545 2,906,188 11,197,486 5,005,230 Gross profit 17,094,788 15,302,817 38,181,879 30,227,552 Operating expenses: Marketing costs 14,138,328 12,431,580 31,651,322 25,534,224 Compensation 3,201,006 3,031,231 6,800,327 6,256,090 General and administrative 1,799,011 1,539,393 3,543,574 2,227,903 Total operating expenses 19,138,345 17,002,204 41,995,223 34,018,217 Operating loss (2,043,557 ) (1,699,387 ) (3,813,344 ) (3,790,665 ) Finance expense, net 17,697 42,451 45,626 62,831 Other income 559,991 - 1,100,562 - Income tax expense - 5,353 2,676 5,353 Net loss ($1,501,263 ) ($1,747,191 ) ($2,761,084 ) ($3,858,849 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted Net loss income ($0.10 ) ($0.12 ) ($0.19 ) ($0.28 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 14,450,640 14,011,853 14,361,782 13,945,396 Diluted 14,450,640 14,011,853 14,361,782 13,945,396





INUVO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30

December 31

2025 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalent $2,135,188 $2,459,245 Accounts receivable, net 9,737,823 12,545,771 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 670,852 639,805 Total current assets 12,543,863 15,644,821 Property and equipment, net 1,755,495 1,792,903 Goodwill 9,853,342 9,853,342 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 3,660,124 3,894,875 Other assets 876,224 1,009,990 Total assets $28,689,048 $32,195,931 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $8,804,533 $8,422,351 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,110,754 9,463,537 Total current liabilities 15,915,287 17,885,888 Long-term liabilities 694,122 835,271 Total stockholders' equity 12,079,639 13,474,772 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $28,689,048 $32,195,931





RECONCILIATION OF LOSS FROM NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended June 30

June 30 June 30 June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss $(1,501,263 ) $(1,747,191 ) $(2,761,084 ) $(3,858,849 ) Interest Expense 17,697 42,451 45,626 62,831 Income tax Expense - 5,353 2,676 5,353 Depreciation and amortization 562,558 712,916 1,130,600 1,386,119 EBITDA (921,008 ) (986,471 ) (1,582,182 ) (2,404,546 ) Stock-based compensation 291,789 318,681 596,073 714,993 Non recurring items: Employee Benefit - - 335,000 - Adjusted EBITDA $(629,219 ) $(667,790 ) $(651,109 ) $(1,689,553 )



Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance. We defined EBITDA as Net loss plus (i) interest expense, (ii) depreciation, and (iii) amortization. We further define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus (iv) stock-based compensation and (v) certain identified expenses that are not expected to recur or be representative of future ongoing operation of the business. These adjustments are itemized above. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same or similar to some of the adjustments in the presentation. Our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.