Resolute Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (“Resolute Holdings”) (Nasdaq: RHLD), an operating management company responsible for providing management services to CompoSecure Holdings, L.L.C. (“CompoSecure Holdings”), a wholly owned subsidiary of CompoSecure, Inc. (“CompoSecure”) (Nasdaq: CMPO), today reported financial results for its fiscal second quarter ending June 30, 2025. Resolute Holdings reported second quarter earnings per share attributable to common stockholders of ($0.07) and Non-GAAP Fee-Related Earnings per share of $0.08.

“I am pleased with our performance in the second quarter. We are seeing strong early results from the implementation of the operating system at CompoSecure, and our activity levels evaluating new acquisition opportunities remain high. Our platform combines proven operating capabilities with a permanent capital base, which we believe positions us as a differentiated buyer and long-term owner of market leading businesses. We reiterate our expectation for limited profitability for the full year” said Tom Knott, Resolute Holdings’ Chief Executive Officer.

Dave Cote, Resolute Holdings’ Executive Chairman added “I remain pleased with the progress we are making to improve operations, drive organic growth, and build a high-performance culture at CompoSecure. While still early in the process, I believe the second quarter’s performance is a good indicator of what’s possible. We are committed to making the necessary investments in the business to ensure it can reach its full potential over time. Beyond the specific operating system work at CompoSecure, Tom and I remain focused diligently evaluating the growing list of acquisition opportunities we are seeing against our core investment criteria.”

As a result of the spin-off from CompoSecure and execution of the Management Agreement with CompoSecure Holdings, Resolute Holdings is required to consolidate the financial results of CompoSecure Holdings in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This presentation of financial results does not represent the underlying economics or the positive attributes of Resolute Holdings’ standalone business model, which consist of recurring, long-duration management fees and a relatively fixed expense base. The results of the Resolute Holdings standalone business and associated Non-GAAP Fee-Related Earnings calculation are included below to provide a clear picture of the economic performance of the business directly attributable to shareholders of RHLD. This release includes such results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as well as certain Non-GAAP measures, including Fee-Related Earnings. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Resolute Holdings Segment Financial Information (GAAP); Fee-Related Earnings and Fee-Related Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands except per share figures)

Three months Six months ended ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 Management fees $ 3,419 4,548 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,804 7,730 Income from operations (385 ) (3,182 ) Total other income (expense) 73 72 Income (loss) before income taxes (312 ) (3,110 ) Income tax (expense) (299 ) (867 ) Net income (loss) (611 ) (3,977 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest — — Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (611 ) (3,977 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders - diluted $ (0.07 ) (0.47 ) Adjustments to reconcile Fee-Related Earnings to net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders: Add: Equity-based compensation at CompoSecure (1) 1,310 2,458 Add: Pro forma management fees from Jan 1, 2025 to Feb 27, 2025 (2) — 2,046 Add: Spin-Off costs (3) — 290 Net tax impact of adjustments (4) — (724 ) Fee-Related Earnings 699 93 Fee-Related Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.08 0.01





(1) Equity-based compensation required to be reported by Resolute Holdings related to awards issued under the CompoSecure Equity Plan. Equity granted under the CompoSecure Equity Plan relates to CompoSecure Class A common stock and has no impact on Resolute Holdings’ common stock outstanding. (2) Incremental management fees as if the CompoSecure Management Agreement was executed on January 1, 2025. (3) One-time costs associated with the Spin-Off from CompoSecure. (4) Tax-effect of adjustments at a 31% effective tax rate. Only applied to those adjustments that would impact Resolute Holdings’ taxes. Equity-based compensation expense under the CompoSecure Equity Plan is expensed for tax purposes at CompoSecure and not Resolute Holdings.

Exhibit – Structural Relationship & Non-GAAP Financial Summary





About Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.

Resolute Holdings (Nasdaq: RHLD) is an alternative asset management platform led by David Cote and Tom Knott that provides operating management services including the oversight of capital allocation strategy, operational practices, and M&A sourcing and execution at CompoSecure Holdings and other managed businesses in the future. Resolute Holdings brings a differentiated approach to long-term value creation through the systematic deployment of the Resolute Operating System, which will create value at both the underlying managed businesses and at Resolute Holdings. For additional information on Resolute Holdings, please refer to Resolute Holdings’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or please visit www.resoluteholdings.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management. Although Resolute Holdings believes that its plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, Resolute Holdings cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning Resolute Holdings’ expectations regarding personnel, potential future investments and opportunities, future platform acquisitions, limited profitability for the year ending December 31, 2025, revenues from management fees, the deployment of the Resolute Operating System, market opportunities, possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, and other matters, are forward-looking statements. In some instances, these statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements which speak only as of the date hereof. You should understand that the following important factors, among others, could affect Resolute Holdings’ future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in Resolute Holdings’ forward-looking statements: the timing and amount of the management fees payable to Resolute Holdings, including unexpected fluctuations therein, unexpected changes in costs, risks associated with the implementation of the Resolute Operating System, unexpected market and macroeconomic developments, demand for Resolute Holdings’ services, the ability of Resolute Holdings to grow and manage growth profitably, compete within its industry and attract and retain its key employees; the possibility that Resolute Holdings may be adversely impacted by other global economic, business, competitive and/or other factors, including but not limited to inflationary pressures, volatile interest rates, variable tariff policies or intensified disruptions in the global financial markets; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Resolute Holdings or others; future exchange and interest rates; and other risks and uncertainties, including those under “Risk Factors” in filings that have been made or will be made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Resolute Holdings undertakes no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) and that may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Resolute Holdings believes Fee-Related Earnings and Fee-Related Earnings per share are useful to investors in evaluating Resolute Holdings’ financial performance. Resolute Holdings believes that these non-GAAP financial measures depict the performance of the business and underlying economics attributable to Resolute Holdings common stockholders. Fee-Related Earnings and Fee-Related Earnings per share should not be considered as measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, and the items excluded from Fee-Related Earnings and Fee-Related Earnings per share are significant components in understanding and assessing Resolute Holdings’ financial performance. Accordingly, these key business metrics have limitations as an analytical tool. They should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net income per share, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.

($ in thousands, except par value and share amounts)

June 30, December 31, 2025

2024

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,862 $ 71,589 Accounts receivable 69,260 47,449 Inventories, net 44,239 44,833 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,681 2,696 Deferred tax asset 24 24 Total current assets 217,066 166,591 Property and equipment, net 21,181 23,448 Right of use assets, net 9,729 5,404 Derivative asset - interest rate swap 1,377 2,749 Deposits and other assets 3,938 3,600 Total assets $ 253,291 $ 201,792 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 14,390 $ 5,691 Accrued expenses 33,576 31,091 Current portion of long-term debt 13,750 11,250 Current portion of lease liabilities – operating leases 2,160 2,113 Total current liabilities 63,876 50,145 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 177,071 184,389 Lease liabilities, operating leases 8,203 3,888 Total liabilities 249,150 238,422 Commitments and contingencies (Note 16) — — Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 8,525,998 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. — — Additional paid-in capital 15,922 1,544 Accumulated deficit (6,311 ) (2,334 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 9,611 (790 ) Non-controlling interest (5,470 ) (35,840 ) Total equity (deficit) 4,141 (36,630 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 253,291 $ 201,792





Consolidated Statements of Operations

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 119,592 $ 108,567 $ 223,481 $ 212,577 Cost of sales 50,792 52,495 100,134 101,292 Gross profit 68,800 56,072 123,347 111,285 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 28,167 22,681 57,093 45,451 Income from operations 40,633 33,391 66,254 65,834 Other income (expense): Change in fair value of derivative liability - convertible notes redemption make-whole provision — 178 — (119 ) Interest income 1,504 1,100 2,581 2,204 Interest expense (3,376 ) (6,435 ) (6,760 ) (12,972 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs (165 ) (332 ) (296 ) (659 ) Total other expense, net (2,037 ) (5,489 ) (4,475 ) (11,546 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 38,596 27,902 61,779 54,288 Income tax (expense) (299 ) — (867 ) — Net income (loss) $ 38,297 $ 27,902 $ 60,912 $ 54,288 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 38,908 27,902 64,889 54,288 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (611 ) $ — $ (3,977 ) $ — Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders - basic & diluted $ (0.07 ) $ — $ (0.47 ) $ — Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders - basic & diluted (in thousands) 8,526 8,526 8,526 8,526





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.

($ in thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 60,912 $ 54,288 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 4,614 4,601 Equity-based compensation expense 12,448 9,210 Amortization of deferred financing costs 296 669 Non-cash operating lease expense 1,245 1,168 Change in fair value of derivative liability – convertible notes redemption make-whole provisions — 119 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (21,811 ) 840 Inventories 594 (4,974 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (985 ) 1,943 Accounts payable 8,699 4,206 Accrued expenses 2,485 903 Lease liabilities (1,209 ) (1,213 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 67,288 71,760 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1,976 ) (3,129 ) Capitalized software costs (822 ) (398 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,798 ) (3,527 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of term loan (5,000 ) (9,375 ) Distributions to CompoSecure Holdings members (15,933 ) (61,545 ) Contribution by CompoSecure Holdings 11,869 — Contribution to Resolute Holdings (11,869 ) — Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of CompoSecure equity awards (15,284 ) (8,432 ) Net cash used in financing activities (36,217 ) (79,352 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 28,273 (11,119 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 71,589 38,191 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 99,862 $ 27,072 Supplementary disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest expense $ 6,593 $ 12,890 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities: Consolidation of CompoSecure Holdings net assets (liabilities), excluding cash, from execution of CompoSecure Management Agreement $ (98,508 ) $ — Derivative asset - interest rate swap $ (1,372 ) $ (77 )





Segment Statements of Operations and Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 ($ in thousands except per share figures) ($ in thousands except per share figures) Resolute CompoSecure Intercompany/ Resolute CompoSecure Intercompany/ Holdings Holdings Eliminations Consolidated Holdings Holdings Eliminations Consolidated Management fees $ 3,419 $ — $ (3,419 ) $ — $ 4,548 $ — $ (4,548 ) $ — Product sales — 119,592 — 119,592 — 223,481 — 223,481 Net sales 3,419 119,592 (3,419 ) 119,592 4,548 223,481 (4,548 ) 223,481 Cost of sales — 50,792 — 50,792 — 100,134 — 100,134 Gross profit 3,419 68,800 (3,419 ) 68,800 4,548 123,347 (4,548 ) 123,347 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 3,804 27,782 (3,419 ) 28,167 7,730 55,721 (6,358 ) 57,093 Income from operations (385 ) 41,018 — 40,633 (3,182 ) 67,626 1,810 66,254 Total other income (expense) 73 (2,110 ) — (2,037 ) 72 (4,547 ) — (4,475 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (312 ) 38,908 — 38,596 (3,110 ) 63,079 1,810 61,779 Income tax (expense) (299 ) — — (299 ) (867 ) — — (867 ) Net income (loss) (611 ) 38,908 — 38,297 (3,977 ) 63,079 1,810 60,912 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest — 38,908 — 38,908 — 63,079 1,810 64,889 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (611 ) — — (611 ) (3,977 ) — — (3,977 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders - diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.47 ) Adjustments to reconcile fee-related earnings to net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders: Add: Equity-based compensation at CompoSecure (1) 1,310 1,310 2,458 2,458 Add: Pro forma management fees from Jan 1, 2025 to Feb 27, 2025 (2) — — 2,046 2,046 Add: Spin-Off costs (3) — — 290 290 Net tax impact of adjustments (4) — — (724 ) (724 ) Fee-Related Earnings 699 699 93 93 Fee-Related Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Diluted weighted average shares used to compute: Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders (in thousands) 8,526 8,526 8,526 8,526 Fee-Related Earnings per share (in thousands) 8,527 8,527 8,526 8,526





(1) Equity-based compensation required to be reported by Resolute Holdings related to awards issued under the CompoSecure Equity Plan. Equity granted under the CompoSecure Equity Plan relates to CompoSecure Class A common stock and has no impact on Resolute Holdings’ common stock outstanding. (2) Incremental management fees as if the CompoSecure Management Agreement was executed on January 1, 2025. (3) One-time costs associated with the Spin-Off from CompoSecure. (4) Tax-effect of adjustments at a 31% effective tax rate. Only applied to those adjustments that would impact Resolute Holdings’ taxes. Equity-based compensation expense under the CompoSecure Equity Plan is expensed for tax purposes at CompoSecure and not Resolute Holdings.





Additional Information

Segment Balance Sheets

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Resolute CompoSecure Intercompany/ Resolute CompoSecure Intercompany/ Holdings Holdings Eliminations Consolidated Holdings Holdings Eliminations Consolidated ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,196 $ 91,666 $ — $ 99,862 $ — $ 71,589 $ — $ 71,589 Accounts receivable 3,419 69,260 (3,419 ) 69,260 — 47,449 — 47,449 Inventories, net — 44,239 — 44,239 — 44,833 — 44,833 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 546 3,135 — 3,681 — 2,696 — 2,696 Deferred tax asset 24 — — 24 24 — — 24 Total current assets 12,185 208,300 (3,419 ) 217,066 24 166,567 — 166,591 Property and equipment, net — 21,181 — 21,181 — 23,448 — 23,448 Right of use assets, net 1,093 8,636 — 9,729 — 5,404 — 5,404 Derivative asset - interest rate swap — 1,377 — 1,377 — 2,749 — 2,749 Deposits and other assets — 3,938 — 3,938 — 3,600 — 3,600 Total assets 13,278 243,432 (3,419 ) 253,291 24 201,768 — 201,792 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 122 14,202 66 14,390 — 5,691 — 5,691 Accrued expenses 2,451 34,544 (3,419 ) 33,576 814 30,954 (677 ) 31,091 Current portion of long-term debt — 13,750 — 13,750 — 11,250 — 11,250 Current portion of lease liabilities – operating leases 74 2,086 — 2,160 — 2,113 — 2,113 Total current liabilities 2,647 64,582 (3,353 ) 63,876 814 50,008 (677 ) 50,145 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs — 177,071 — 177,071 — 184,389 — 184,389 Lease liabilities, operating leases 1,020 7,183 — 8,203 — 3,888 — 3,888 Total liabilities 3,667 248,836 (3,353 ) 249,150 814 238,285 (677 ) 238,422 Additional paid-in capital 15,922 — — 15,922 1,544 — — 1,544 Accumulated deficit (6,311 ) — — (6,311 ) (2,334 ) — — (2,334 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 9,611 — — 9,611 (790 ) — — (790 ) Non-controlling interest — (5,404 ) (66 ) (5,470 ) — (36,517 ) 677 (35,840 ) Total equity (deficit) 9,611 (5,404 ) (66 ) 4,141 (790 ) (36,517 ) 677 (36,630 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 13,278 $ 243,432 $ (3,419 ) $ 253,291 $ 24 $ 201,768 $ — $ 201,792

