Trisura Group Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results: 21% Growth in BVPS and Significant Progress in Surety Expansion

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU), a leading specialty insurance provider, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

David Clare, President and CEO of Trisura, stated,

“In Q2, we achieved a strong Operating ROE of 17.8% with Operating net income of $33.3 million or $0.69 per share. We continued to benefit from our Specialty focus, disciplined underwriting and growing investment income. Profitable underwriting resulted in a quarterly Combined ratio of 85.6%. We observed the most significant growth in Primary Lines, with a 35.1% increase across segments which carry a significantly higher underwriting margin profile and contribute most meaningfully to profitability.

We continue to make progress in our Surety platform, with 60.7% growth in quarterly premiums as we gain momentum in the US and expanded our Canadian presence. In the quarter, we further capitalized our US Surety balance sheet, enhancing its capacity to underwrite, while maintaining a conservative 13.8% Debt-to-capital ratio, demonstrating a strong posture to continue pursuing accretive growth.

Consistent growth in book value, reaching a new record $843 million at Q2, has been achieved through strong underwriting and investment returns.”



Highlights

Operating ROE(1) of 17.8% was strong, reflecting profitability from core operations (ROE(1) of 15.6% in the quarter).

BVPS(2) of $17.63 increased 21.1% over Q2 2024 demonstrating consistent expansion in book value, with EPS of $0.76 in the quarter and a strong financial position.

Operating net income(3) was $33.3 million in the quarter, which increased over the prior year as a result of growth in Underwriting income(3) and Net investment income. Net income of $37.1 million was greater than Operating net income primarily as a result of higher Net gains on the investment portfolio.

Operating EPS(1) of $0.69 in the quarter increased by 6.2% demonstrating the strength of core operations(4) through continued growth and profitability.

Combined ratio(1) for the quarter was 85.6%, reflecting a strong underwriting performance across the portfolio.

GPW(2) growth of 8.9% in Q2 2025, excluding Exited lines from 2025 and 2024. This was led by growth of 35.1% in our Primary lines(5), which carry a significantly higher underwriting margin profile and contribute most meaningfully to profitability.

Net insurance revenue(3) growth of 18.1% in Q2 2025 was led by momentum in Primary lines, as well as growth in US Programs.

Q2 2025

Q2 2024

Variance

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Variance

GPW 900,376 956,117 (5.8 %) 1,612,047 1,679,247 (4.0 %) Net insurance revenue 195,785 165,831 18.1 % 368,495 318,885 15.6 % Underwriting income 28,183 25,410 10.9 % 58,039 54,769 6.0 % Net investment income 18,864 16,902 11.6 % 37,061 33,655 10.1 % Operating net income 33,258 31,253 6.4 % 67,428 64,442 4.6 % Net income 37,129 27,141 36.8 % 66,119 63,574 4.0 % Loss ratio(1) 33.2 % 33.4 % (0.2 pts) 32.4 % 32.5 % (0.1 pts) Expense ratio(1) 52.4 % 51.3 % 1.1 pts 51.9 % 50.3 % 1.6 pts Combined ratio 85.6 % 84.7 % 0.9 pts 84.3 % 82.8 % 1.5 pts OEPS - diluted - in dollars 0.69 0.65 6.2 % 1.39 1.33 4.5 % EPS - diluted - in dollars 0.76 0.56 35.7 % 1.36 1.31 3.8 % BVPS - in dollars 17.63 14.56 21.1 % 17.63 14.56 21.1 % Debt-to-capital ratio(2) 13.8 % 12.4 % 1.4 pts 13.8 % 12.4 % 1.4 pts Operating ROE 17.8 % 19.6 % (1.8 pts) 17.8 % 19.6 % (1.8 pts) ROE 15.6 % 14.4 % 1.2 pts 15.6 % 14.4 % 1.2 pts

Consolidated Performance

Net insurance revenue of $195.8 million, increased by 18.1% compared to Q2 2024, reflecting growth in the business, and in particular, growth in our Primary Lines.

Underwriting income of $28.2 million, increased by 10.9% compared to Q2 2024 due to growth in the business, partially offset by a slightly higher Combined ratio.

The consolidated Combined ratio of 85.6% was higher for the quarter compared to prior year as a result of a higher Expense ratio.

Net investment income rose 11.6% in the quarter compared to Q2 2024 as the investment portfolio continues to grow.

Net Income and Operating Net Income

Operating net income of $33.3 million, increased 6.4% compared to Q2 2024 as a result of growth in insurance operations and growth in Net investment income.

Net income of $37.1 million, increased by 36.8% compared to Q2 2024, as a result of Net gains on the investment portfolio, along with growth in Underwriting income and Net investment income.

Operating ROE of 17.8% (ROE 15.6%) was slightly lower than Q2 2024, as strong profitability from core operations continued, but was partially offset by disproportionately higher Shareholders’ equity as a result of unrealized gains on the investment portfolio.

Capital

The Company and its regulated specialty insurance subsidiaries are well-capitalized and expected to have sufficient capital to exceed both our minimum regulatory and internal capital targets, as well as to fund our operations.

Consolidated Debt-to-capital ratio of 13.8% as at June 30, 2025 was higher than Q2 2024 due to additional funds drawn from the revolving credit facility to further capitalize our US Surety platform, partially offset by the increase to Shareholders’ equity from positive Net income and unrealized gains on the investment portfolio. The Debt-to-capital ratio is below our long-term target of 20.0%.

Analysts' Estimate

The average estimate(6) of Operating EPS for the quarter among the analysts who follow the Company was $0.70.

Earnings Conference Call

Trisura will host its Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call to review financial results at 9:00a.m. ET on Friday, August 8th, 2025.

To listen to the call via live audio webcast, please follow the link below:

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the Surety, Warranty, Corporate Insurance, Program and Fronting business lines of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada and the United States. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com . Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website. Investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and other Financial Measures

We report certain financial information using non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS ratios and supplementary financial measures that we use to measure and evaluate the performance of our business. Non-IFRS financial measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies in our industry. They are used by management and financial analysts to assess our performance.

Further, they provide users with an enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increase transparency and clarity into the core results of the business.

These metrics are operating performance measures that highlight trends in our core business or are required ratios used to measure compliance with OSFI and other regulatory standards. Our Company also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties use these operating metrics to compare our Company’s performance against others in the specialty insurance industry. Our Company’s management also uses these operating metrics and other financial measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. Such operating metrics and other financial measures should not be considered as the sole indicators of our performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of our financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. For more information about these supplementary financial measures, Non-IFRS financial measures, and Non-IFRS ratios, including definitions and explanations of how these measures provide useful information, refer to Section 6, Other Information in our Q2 2025 MD&A , which is available on our website at http://www.trisura.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Table 1 – Reconciliation of Operating net income to reported Net income and OEPS: reflect Net income, adjusted for certain items to normalize earnings to core operations in order to reflect our North American specialty operations.

Q2 2025

Q2 2024

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Operating net income 33,258 31,253 67,428 64,442 Impact of Exited lines (403 ) - (292 ) - Loss from run-off program - - - (3,714 ) Non-recurring items - (3,874 ) - (3,874 ) Impact of movement in yield curve in Net insurance finance

income (expenses) (107 ) 23 (3,670 ) 460 Impact of SBC (3,907 ) (393 ) (2,708 ) (3,316 ) Net (gains) losses 9,357 312 4,810 10,758 Tax impact of above items (1,069 ) (180 ) 551 (1,182 ) Non-operating results, net of tax 3,871 (4,112 ) (1,309 ) (868 ) Net income 37,129 27,141 66,119 63,574 Operating net income 33,258 31,253 67,428 64,442 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding –

diluted

(in thousands of shares) 48,551 48,555 48,508 48,482 Operating EPS – diluted (in dollars) 0.69 0.65 1.39 1.33

Table 2 – Reconciliation of Insurance service result to Underwriting income - Consolidated

Financial statements line item 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 MD&A line item For the three months ended June 30, 2025 Insurance revenue 758,849 (561,865 ) - - - (1,199 ) - - 195,785 Net insurance revenue Insurance service expenses (690,694 ) 535,158 690 (10,626 ) (3,839 ) 1,602 107 - (167,602 ) Sum of Net claims ($64,983)

and Net expenses ($102,619) Net income (expenses) from

reinsurance contracts assets (26,707 ) 26,707 - - - - - - - n/a Insurance service result 41,448 - 690 (10,626 ) (3,839 ) 403 107 - 28,183 Underwriting income For the three months ended June 30, 2024 Insurance revenue 772,249 (608,953 ) - - - - - 2,535 165,831 Net insurance revenue Insurance service expenses (582,657 ) 450,766 837 (8,595 ) (1,599 ) - (23 ) 850 (140,421 ) Sum of Net claims ($55,353)

and Net expenses ($85,068) Net income (expenses) from

reinsurance contracts assets (158,187 ) 158,187 - - - - - - - n/a Insurance service result 31,405 - 837 (8,595 ) (1,599 ) - (23 ) 3,385 25,410 Underwriting income For the six months ended June 30, 2025 Insurance revenue 1,538,455 (1,162,914 ) - - - (7,046 ) - - 368,495 Net insurance revenue Insurance service expenses (1,275,907 ) 979,884 6,151 (21,275 ) (10,317 ) 7,338 3,670 - (310,456 ) Sum of Net claims ($119,328)

and Net expenses ($191,128) Net income (expenses) from

reinsurance contracts assets (183,030 ) 183,030 - - - - - - - n/a Insurance service result 79,518 - 6,151 (21,275 ) (10,317 ) 292 3,670 - 58,039 Underwriting income For the six months ended June 30, 2024 Insurance revenue 1,516,515 (1,203,726 ) - - - - - 6,096 318,885 Net insurance revenue Insurance service expenses (1,163,597 ) 917,661 6,182 (19,448 ) (5,457 ) - (460 ) 1,003 (264,116 ) Sum of Net claims ($103,759)

and Net expenses ($160,357) Net income (expenses) from

reinsurance contracts assets (286,065 ) 286,065 - - - - - - - n/a Insurance service result 66,853 - 6,182 (19,448 ) (5,457 ) - (460 ) 7,099 54,769 Underwriting income





Reconciling items in the table above: 1 Net of reinsurance impact 2 Other income 3 Other operating expenses related to Trisura Specialty and Trisura US Programs 4 Net insurance finance income (expenses) 5 Impact of Exited lines 6 Movement in yield curve in Net insurance finance income (expenses) 7 Loss from run-off program and Non-recurring items

Table 3 – ROE and Operating LTM ROE: a measure of the Company’s use of equity.

Q2 2025

Q2 2024

LTM net income 121,460 89,732 LTM average equity 780,131 622,991 ROE 15.6 % 14.4 % Operating LTM net income 138,836 122,040 Operating LTM ROE 17.8 % 19.6 %

Table 4 – Reconciliation of Average equity(7) to LTM average equity(3): LTM average equity is used in calculating Operating ROE.

Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Average equity 769,103 612,433 Adjustments: days in quarter proration 11,028 10,558 LTM average equity 780,131 622,991

Table 5 – Combined ratio – Consolidated: Combined ratio is used to evaluate underlying profitability relative to Net insurance revenue in a given period.

Q2 2025

Q2 2024

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Net insurance revenue, as

presented in Table 2 195,785 165,831 368,495 318,885 Net claims, as presented in Table 2 (64,983 ) (55,353 ) (119,328 ) (103,759 ) Net expenses, as presented in

Table 2 (102,619 ) (85,068 ) (191,128 ) (160,357 ) Underwriting income 28,183 25,410 58,039 54,769 Loss ratio 33.2 % 33.4 % 32.4 % 32.5 % Expense ratio 52.4 % 51.3 % 51.9 % 50.3 % Combined ratio 85.6 % 84.7 % 84.3 % 82.8 %

Footnotes

(1) These are non-IFRS ratios. Non-IFRS ratios are not standardized under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements of the Company to which the ratio relates and might not be comparable to similar ratios disclosed by other companies. See Section 6, Other Information in our Q2 2025 MD&A for details on composition, as well as each non-IFRS financial measure used as a component of the ratio, and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor.

(2) This is a supplementary financial measure. See Section 6, Other Information in our Q2 2025 MD&A for details on composition and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor.

(3) These are non-IFRS financial measures. Non-IFRS financial measures are not standardized financial measures under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements of the Company to which the measure relates and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. See Section 6, Other Information in our Q2 2025 MD&A for details on composition and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor.

(4) See Section 6, Other Information in our Q2 2025 MD&A for the definition of Operating net Income, and for further explanation of “core operations”.

(5) Primary lines are lines of insurance business such as Surety, Corporate Insurance, and Warranty.

(6) The average Operating EPS estimate is calculated as the average of 8 analyst estimates provided to the Company.

(7) Average equity is calculated as the sum of opening equity and closing equity over the last twelve months, divided by two.

