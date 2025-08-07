KLEEN HY-DRO-GEN INC., Announces Launch of World’s first Zero-Emissions Hydrogen Furnace

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KLEEN HY-DRO-GEN INC., ( the “Company”)a Canadian clean energy company, has officially announced the public launch of KLEENHEAT™ hydrogen furnace, the world’s first and only On-Demand, Zero-Emissions home heating system powered by water. The announcement comes ahead of the company’s anticipated listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange in September 2025, marking a major milestone in its journey to bring sustainable, home-grown hydrogen solution to the global stage.

The KLEENHEAT™ system is demonstrating its 3rd year of safe and successful operation in a model home. This model home has been designed to raise awareness and educate the public about the potential of hydrogen heating technology offering a safer, cleaner and emissions-free alternative to fossil fuels. The system generates hydrogen and oxygen on demand from water using electrolysis, eliminating the need for natural gas, propane, or oil, and producing only water vapor as a byproduct. It’s a bold step toward energy dependence, household decarbonization and Global Net-Zero future.

KLEENHEAT™ is designed with homeowners and manufacturing industries in mind. From its advance safety features, On-Demand production and Zero Gas Storage, to its compatibility with existing HVAC systems and integration with renewable energy like solar panels, the system sets a new standard for residential heating and commercial manufacturing. Early adopters will also benefit from carbon-credit incentives and potential long-term savings through energy cost reduction and government rebate programs.

With multiple units already built and tested, the Company is gearing up for broader availability in the residential and commercial markets post-listing. A pilot trial in Ajax, Ontario Canada underscored the system’s efficiency and safety, providing valuable real-world data over the span of multiple years.

“This is more than a product launch, it’s a vision for what the Global Heating Industry will look like in the extremely near future”, says Thomas Fairfull, President and CEO of KLEEN-HY-DRO-GEN INC.. “We’ve developed a Made-In-Canada solution that doesn’t just reduce emissions but eliminates them safely. As we prepare to start trading on the CSE in September 2025, our focus is on sharing this innovation with the world and building partnerships that will bring KLEENHEAT™ into homes across our country and other global markets.”

Fairfull brings more than 25 years of executive leadership to the company and is a recognized entrepreneur in the Canadian energy and tech sectors. He was named one of Ontario Business Report’s Top 100 Entrepreneurs and was a finalist in the 2004 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year Awards with decades of experience in Green Energy.

Looking ahead, the Company’s goal is to scale access to KLEENHEAT™ globally and work alongside policymakers, HVAC professionals and sustainable builders to accelerate a world-wide shift to clean energy. The upcoming Canadian Securities Exchange listing signals the start of a new chapter focused on investment, innovation, and inspiring Homeowners to be a part of the Zero-Emissions movement.

About KLEEN-HY-DRO-GEN INC.

Founded and based in Pickering, Ontario Canada, KLEEN-HY-DRO-GEN INC., is a Canadian clean-tech company with the goal of delivering safe, sustainable heating solutions powered by On-Demand Hydrogen technology. Its flagship product, the KLEENHEAT™ furnace, is the world’s first Zero-emissions residential heating system designed to eliminate carbon output while supporting government Net-Zero targets. With commitment to innovation, economic opportunity, and environmental impact, KLEEN-HY-DRO-GEN INC., is paving the way for a new era of energy globally. Learn more at www.KLEENH2.com

What is hydrogen home heating?

The patent pending KLEENHEAT™ (Patent Pending) system uses oxygen & hydrogen gas as clean fuels to generate heat. Our KLEENHEAT™ (Patent Pending) system produces hydrogen and oxygen gas on demand and uses it to efficiently create heat for our customers without emissions.

Can KLEENHEAT™ replace my furnace?

Yes our patent pending KLEENHEAT™ (Patent Pending) can be adapted to replace any fossil fuel furnace.

For media inquiries, interviews or demo requests, please contact Arthur Crapopoulos VP of Marketing at Arthur@KLEENH2.com

