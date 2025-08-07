Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. August 11, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Rocket Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RCKT) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between February 27, 2025 and May 26, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Rocket Pharmaceuticals investors have until August 11, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Rocket Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for rare and serious diseases.

According to the class action lawsuit, Rocket Pharmaceuticals provided investors with updates on its Phase 2 pivotal trial of RP-A501 for the treatment of Danon disease, while simultaneously making materially false and misleading statements and/or omitting key adverse facts regarding the trial’s safety and protocol. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Rocket Pharmaceuticals was aware of the risk of Serious Adverse Events (SAEs), including patient deaths, yet failed to fully inform investors. The company allegedly amended the trial protocol to include a novel immunomodulatory agent in the pretreatment regimen but did not disclose this critical change to shareholders.

The lawsuit further claims that on May 27, 2025, Rocket Pharmaceuticals announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had placed a clinical hold on the RP-A501 Phase 2 trial following the death of a participant who had received treatment under the amended protocol. This protocol revision had not been previously disclosed to investors. Following the announcement, Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ stock price declined, according to the Complaint.

