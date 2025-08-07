Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights

(Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing market: Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

Date Total number of shares

in the capital Total number of voting rights 07/31/2025 100,325,229 89,428,630

About Cellectis

Cellectis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies. The company utilizes an allogeneic approach for CAR T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients, and a platform to develop gene therapies in other therapeutic indications. With its in-house manufacturing capabilities, Cellectis is one of the few end-to-end gene editing companies that controls the cell and gene therapy value chain from start to finish.

Cellectis’ headquarters are in Paris, France, with locations in New York and Raleigh, NC. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more, visit www.cellectis.com and follow Cellectis on LinkedIn and X.

For further information, please contact:

Media contact:

Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com

Investor Relation contacts:

Arthur Stril, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer, +1 (347) 809 5980, investors@cellectis.com

Attachment