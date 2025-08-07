U.S. Energy Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call Date

HOUSTON, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: USEG, “U.S. Energy” or the “Company”), a growth-focused energy company engaged in the development and operation of high-quality producing energy and industrial gas assets, today announced that it will issue second quarter 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

A conference call will be held Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. CT to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.usnrg.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which subsequently will be available through August 26, 2025:

Domestic Replay: 844-512-2921 International Replay: 412-317-6671 Access ID: 13754712

ABOUT U.S. ENERGY CORP.

We are a growth company focused on the development and operation of high-quality energy and industrial gas assets in the United States through low-risk development while maintaining an attractive shareholder returns program. We are committed to being a leader in reducing our carbon footprint in the areas in which we operate. More information about U.S. Energy Corp. can be found at www.usnrg.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Mason McGuire

IR@usnrg.com

(303) 993-3200

www.usnrg.com