Urgently Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent.ly Inc. (Nasdaq: ULY) (“Urgently”), a U.S.-based leading provider of digital roadside and mobility assistance technology and services, today announced the date for the release of its second quarter 2025 financial results.

Urgently will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Urgently’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.geturgently.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-317-6789 (USA) or 1-412-317-6789 (International). The replay will be available via webcast through Urgently’s Investor Relations website.

About Urgently

Urgently is focused on helping everyone move safely, without disruption, by safeguarding drivers, promptly assisting their journey, and employing technology to proactively avert possible issues. The company’s digitally native software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to power roadside assistance solutions for leading brands across automotive, insurance, telematics and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgently fulfills the demand for connected roadside assistance services, enabling its partners to deliver exceptional user experiences that drive high customer satisfaction and loyalty, by delivering innovative, transparent and exceptional connected mobility assistance experiences on a global scale. For more information, visit www.geturgently.com.

For media and investment inquiries, please contact:

Press: media@geturgently.com

Investor Relations: investorrelations@geturgently.com