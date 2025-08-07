ATN Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results; Reaffirms 2025 Outlook

Second Quarter 2025 vs. Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Expanded high-speed broadband homes passed by 8%
  • Grew total high-speed subscribers by 1%
  • Second-quarter revenues declined 1% to $181.3 million
  • Second quarter operating income decreased to $0.2 million
  • Second quarter net loss was $(7.0) million, or $(0.56) per share
  • Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 6% to $45.8 million
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the year-to-date period increased 2% to $59.8 million
  • Capital expenditures for the year-to-date period were $42.0 million (net of $45.9 million reimbursements)
  • Net Debt Ratio3 was 2.58x on June 30, 2025

Reaffirmed Outlook for Full Year 2025

  • Revenue, excluding construction revenue, is expected to be in line with last year’s result of $725 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 is expected to be essentially flat with the prior year result of $184 million
  • Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $90 to $100 million (net of reimbursements)
  • Net Debt Ratio3 is expected to remain flat, with a slight potential improvement exiting 2025 compared with 2.54x at the end of 2024

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Remarks by Brad Martin, ATN Chief Executive Officer

“Our second quarter results were in line with our expectations and reflect the steps we’re taking to optimize our cost structure and execute on our long-term strategy. Internationally, our segment results reflect our efforts to enhance our mobile networks and service quality to support higher data usage, grow our post-paid subscriber base and gain incremental operational efficiency. In the U.S., the wind-down of subsidy programs and our transition away from legacy consumer service technologies continues to impact year-over-year revenue performance. However, we are beginning to see sequential improvements as our focus on delivering best-in-class carrier and enterprise solutions and expanding the deployment of fiber and fiber-fed fixed-wireless in markets where we have durable consumer footholds, is generating positive traction.

“Across the business, our focus on simplification, operational stability, and disciplined capital allocation is driving stronger cash generation. These improvements provide a solid foundation as we move into the second half of the year.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Consolidated revenues were $181.3 million in the second quarter, down 1% versus $183.3 million in the year-ago quarter. This decrease primarily reflects the wind-down of subsidy programs and the exit from legacy consumer solutions partially offset by an increase in construction revenue during the quarter.

Operating income was $0.2 million in the second quarter versus $24.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-ago quarter benefited from a net gain of $15.9 million from the disposition of assets versus the current year quarter loss of $2.7 million. Cost containment efforts resulted in a reduction in selling, general and administrative costs, which partially offset restructuring and reorganization expenses totaling $4.9 million in the current quarter.

Net loss attributable to ATN stockholders in the second quarter of 2025 was $(7.0) million, or $(0.56) loss per share versus a net income attributable to ATN stockholders of $9.0 million, or $0.50 income per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $45.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, down 6% from $48.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Segment Operating Results (in Thousands)

The Company recorded financial results in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) Corporate and Other.

         
For Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
         
 20252024 2025 2024 2025  2024 20252024
 InternationalInternationalUSUSCorporate andCorporate andTotalTotal
 TelecomTelecomTelecomTelecomOther*Other*ATNATN
Total Revenue:$94,894$95,357$86,406 $87,924$- $- $181,300$183,281
Mobility 26,323 26,811 8  769 -  -  26,331 27,580
Fixed 61,749 62,215 51,359  52,491 -  -  113,108 114,706
Carrier Services 3,423 3,636 29,806  30,056 -  -  33,229 33,692
Construction - - 2,216  820 -  -  2,216 820
All other 3,399 2,695 3,017  3,788 -  -  6,416 6,483
         
Operating Income (Loss)$16,221$32,405$(5,533)$884$(10,455)$(8,973)$233$24,316
EBITDA (2)$31,626$48,934$13,292 $21,811$(9,596)$(8,926)$35,322$61,819
Adjusted EBITDA (1)$33,274$33,285$18,262 $21,919$(5,744)$(6,534)$45,792$48,670
Capital Expenditures**$9,466$12,035$11,718 $13,540$- $238 $21,184$25,813
         
         
For Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
         
 20252024202520242025202420252024
 InternationalInternationalUSUSCorporate andCorporate andTotalTotal
 TelecomTelecomTelecomTelecomOther*Other*ATNATN
Total Revenue:$189,390$188,416$171,204 $181,660$- $- $360,594$370,076
Mobility 52,363 52,848 46  1,606 -  -  52,409 54,454
Fixed 123,115 123,536 103,019  110,376 -  -  226,134 233,912
Carrier Services 7,326 7,209 59,033  60,109 -  -  66,359 67,318
Construction - - 3,262  2,406 -  -  3,262 2,406
All other 6,586 4,823 5,844  7,163 -  -  12,430 11,986
         
Operating Income (Loss)$30,970$44,090$(7,948)$1,482$(20,122)$(16,682)$2,900$28,890
EBITDA (2)$62,004$76,993$30,135 $42,275$(18,397)$(16,557)$73,742$102,711
Adjusted EBITDA (1)$65,665$62,558$35,774 $42,622$(11,308)$(12,992)$90,131$92,188
Capital Expenditures**$20,269$28,951$21,745 $31,300$2 $1,579 $42,016$61,830
         

* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments.
**Excludes government capital program amounts disbursed and amounts received.

Operating Metrics

       
Operating Metrics
       
 2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Q2 2025
 Q2Q1Q4Q3Q2vs. Q2 2024
       
High-Speed Data* Broadband Homes Passed427,500 427,300 426,100 399,500 396,100 8%
High-Speed Data* Broadband Customers141,900 141,300 140,800 141,100 140,600 1%
       
Broadband Homes Passed803,400 801,500 800,900 798,400 798,300 1%
Broadband Customers200,300 199,800 203,200 205,900 211,400 -5%
       
Fiber Route Miles11,957 11,944 11,921 11,901 11,880 1%
       
International Mobile Subscribers      
Pre-Paid332,300 332,300 329,300 336,400 339,000 -2%
Post-Paid60,200 59,600 59,500 58,700 57,900 4%
Total392,500 391,900 388,800 395,100 396,900 -1%
       
Blended Churn3.09%3.32%3.51%3.47%3.44% 
       

*HSD is defined as download speeds 100 Mbps or greater and HSD Broadband Customers as subscribers connected to our high-speed networks regardless of the speed of plan selected.

Note: Data presented may differ from prior periods to reflect more accurate data and/or changes in calculation methodology and process.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of June 30, 2025, increased to $113.3 million and total debt was $583.4 million, versus $89.2 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $557.4 million of total debt on December 31, 2024. The Company’s Net Debt3 ratio was 2.58x on June 30, 2025.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $59.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $58.4 million in the prior year period primarily the result of working capital improvements.   

Capital expenditures for the six months ending June 30, 2025 were $42.0 million net of $45.9 million of reimbursable capital expenditures compared to $61.8 million net of $46.2 million of reimbursable capital expenditures in the prior year period.

Quarterly Dividends and Stock Repurchases

Quarterly dividends increased 15% to $0.275 per share and were paid on July 7, 2025, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2025.

Share repurchases, in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares.

2025 Business Outlook

“As we enter the second half of the year, we remain focused on disciplined execution and delivering on our strategic priorities,” said Martin. “While revenue reflects the impact of the discontinued subsidy programs and the exit of services based on legacy technologies in our U.S. business, we’re seeing improved operational efficiency across the organization. Our teams are managing costs effectively, capital spending remains aligned with our expectations, and we believe we are well-positioned to meet our full-year objectives. With continued focus, we are reaffirming our 2025 guidance and remain confident in our ability to generate long-term value.”

ATN reaffirmed its expectations for the Full Year 2025:

  • Revenue, excluding construction revenue, is expected to be in line with 2024’s result of $725 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 is expected to be essentially flat with 2024’s result of $184 million
  • Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $90 to $100 million (net of reimbursements) compared with the full year 2024 total of $110.4 million
  • Net Debt Ratio3 is expected to remain flat, with a slight potential improvement exiting 2025 compared with 2024’s result of 2.54x

For the Company’s full year 2025 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio.

Conference Call Information

Call Date: Friday, August 8, 2025
Call Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Webcast Link:  https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/734nzkmk

Live Call Participant Linkhttps://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI2e5e4d582ca04d33aa94bba527f70909

Webcast Link Instructions
You can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Webcast Link” above or the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.atni.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same locations beginning at approximately 1:00 pm ET on the same day. The Company also will provide an investor presentation as a supplement to the call on the “Events & Presentations” section of its Investor Relations website.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definition of Terms

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt Ratio in this release and the tables included herein.

EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, restructuring and reorganization expenses, one-time impairment or special charges, the gain (loss) on disposition of assets and transfers, and non-cash stock-based compensation.

Net Debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Net Debt Ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by the trailing four quarters ended total Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date.

The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company’s own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company’s future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, expectations regarding the transition of its US Telecom business, its future revenues, operating income, cash flows, network and operating costs, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt Ratio, and capital investments; demand for the Company’s services and industry trends; the Company’s liquidity; the expansion of the Company’s customer base; receipt of certain government grants and management’s plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the general performance of the Company’s operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the retention of and future growth of the Company’s subscriber base and ARPU; (2) government subsidy program availability and regulation of the Company’s businesses, which may impact the Company’s telecommunications licenses, the Company’s revenue and the Company’s operating costs; (3) the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company’s various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (4) the Company’s reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely and cost-effective supply of equipment and services relating to the Company’s network infrastructure; (5) the Company’s ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company’s major carrier customers; (6) the Company’s ability to realize expansion plans for its fiber markets; (7) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company’s network capacity and customer service system to support the Company’s customer growth; (8) the Company’s ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company’s networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (9) the Company’s continued access to capital and credit markets on terms it deems favorable; (10) the Company’s ability to successfully grow its US Telecom businesses through carrier mobility and broadband and consumer-based broadband services; (11) ongoing risk of an economic downturn, political, geopolitical and other risks and opportunities facing the Company’s operations, including those resulting from the continued inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds including increased costs and supply chain disruptions; (12) the Company’s ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (13) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company’s ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; and (14) increased competition. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 17, 2025, and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Table 1
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in Thousands)
    
 June 30, December 31,
20252024
Assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$98,965 $73,393
Restricted cash 14,350  15,851
Customer receivable 8,184  7,986
Other current assets 206,253  211,931
    
Total current assets 327,752  309,161
    
Property, plant and equipment, net 1,010,631  1,040,193
Operating lease right-of-use assets 102,299  99,427
Customer receivable - long term 39,052  41,030
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 120,045  130,144
Other assets 107,227  107,148
    
Total assets$1,707,006 $1,727,103
    
Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity:   
Current portion of long-term debt$14,851 $8,226
Current portion of customer receivable credit facility 8,221  8,031
Taxes payable 11,080  8,234
Current portion of lease liabilities 15,231  16,188
Other current liabilities 219,641  226,635
    
Total current liabilities 269,024  267,314
    
Long-term debt, net of current portion$568,548 $549,130
Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion 32,000  36,203
Lease liabilities 78,784  77,469
Other long-term liabilities 112,163  125,233
    
Total liabilities 1,060,519  1,055,349
    
Redeemable non-controlling interests 78,715  76,303
    
Stockholders' equity:   
Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity 458,719  489,493
Non-controlling interests 109,053  105,958
    
Total stockholders' equity 567,772  595,451
    
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity$1,707,006 $1,727,103
    


        
       Table 2
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in Thousands, Except per Share Data)
        
 Three Months Ended, Six Months Ended,
June 30, June 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Revenues:       
Communications services$174,874  $177,365  $348,905  $358,633 
Construction 2,216   820   3,262   2,406 
Other 4,210   5,096   8,427   9,037 
Total revenue 181,300   183,281   360,594   370,076 
        
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated):       
Cost of services and other 77,165   76,137   155,389   156,527 
Cost of construction revenue 2,183   813   3,684   2,382 
Selling, general and administrative 56,160   57,661   111,390   118,979 
Stock-based compensation 2,685   2,781   4,590   4,690 
Transaction-related charges 193   -   1,628   19 
Restructuring and reorganization expenses 4,907   -   6,737   1,190 
Depreciation 33,863   35,558   68,390   69,897 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 1,226   1,945   2,452   3,924 
(Gain) loss on disposition of assets and transfers 2,685   (15,930)  3,434   (16,422)
Total operating expenses 181,067   158,965   357,694   341,186 
        
Operating income (loss) 233   24,316   2,900   28,890 
        
Other income (expense):       
Interest expense, net (12,678)  (12,196)  (24,356)  (23,271)
Other income (expense) (591)  (579)  (3,158)  (406)
Other income (expense), net (13,269)  (12,775)  (27,514)  (23,677)
        
Loss before income taxes (13,036)  11,541   (24,614)  5,213 
Income tax expense (benefit) (3,776)  204   (3,967)  1,822 
        
Net income (loss) (9,260)  11,337   (20,647)  3,391 
        
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net 2,234   (2,334)  4,693   (701)
        
Net income (loss) attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders$(7,026) $9,003  $(15,954) $2,690 
        
Net income (loss) per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders:       
        
Basic$(0.56) $0.50  $(1.25) $(0.00)
        
Diluted$(0.56) $0.50  $(1.25) $(0.00)
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding:       
Basic 15,223   15,254   15,177   15,346 
Diluted 15,223   15,255   15,177   15,346 
        


 
Table 3
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
(in Thousands)
  
 Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025   2024 
    
Net loss$(20,647) $3,391 
Depreciation 68,390   69,897 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 2,452   3,924 
Provision for doubtful accounts 4,135   2,855 
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,435   1,249 
(Gain) loss on disposition of assets and transfers 3,434   (16,422)
Stock-based compensation 4,590   4,690 
Deferred income taxes (5,432)  (2,550)
(Gain) loss on equity investments (133)  (218)
Decrease in customer receivable 1,780   1,418 
Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes 1,666   273 
Change in other operating assets and liabilities (1,827)  (10,097)
    
Net cash provided by operating activities 59,843   58,410 
    
Capital expenditures (42,016)  (61,830)
Government capital programs:   
Amounts disbursed (45,906)  (46,198)
Amounts received 41,364   43,686 
Net proceeds from sale of assets 221   17,910 
Purchases and sales of employee benefit plan investments 701   162 
Purchases of spectrum licenses and other intangible assets -   (573)
    
Net cash used in investing activities (45,636)  (46,843)
    
Dividends paid on common stock (7,279)  (7,421)
Distributions to non-controlling interests (1,404)  (2,116)
Finance lease payments (974)  (915)
Term loan - repayments (3,314)  (12,112)
Payment of debt issuance costs (280)  (974)
Revolving credit facilities – borrowings 41,000   75,000 
Revolving credit facilities – repayments (13,000)  (40,002)
Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility -   3,700 
Repayment of customer receivable credit facility (4,071)  (3,709)
Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation (770)  (1,932)
Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan -   (10,000)
Purchases of noncontrolling interests (44)  - 
    
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities 9,864   (481)
    
Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 24,071   11,086 
    
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 89,244   62,167 
    
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period$113,315  $73,253 
    


     
    Table 4
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
     
For the three months ended June 30, 2025 is as follows:
     
 International TelecomUS TelecomCorporate and Other *Total
     
Statement of Operations Data:    
Revenue    
Mobility    
Business$4,857 $8 $- $4,865 
Consumer 21,466  -  -  21,466 
Total$26,323 $8 $- $26,331 
     
Fixed    
Business$18,416 $28,854 $- $47,270 
Consumer 43,333  22,505  -  65,838 
Total$61,749 $51,359 $- $113,108 
     
Carrier Services$3,423 $29,806 $- $33,229 
Other 2,088  118  -  2,206 
     
Total Communications Services$93,583 $81,291 $- $174,874 
     
Construction$- $2,216 $- $2,216 
     
Managed services$1,311 $2,899 $- $4,210 
Total Other$1,311 $2,899 $- $4,210 
     
Total Revenue$94,894 $86,406 $- $181,300 
     
Depreciation$15,154 $17,850 $859 $33,863 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions$251 $975 $- $1,226 
Total operating expenses$78,673 $91,939 $10,455 $181,067 
Operating income (loss)$16,221 $(5,533)$(10,455)$233 
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests$(2,307)$4,541 $- $2,234 
     
Non GAAP measures:    
EBITDA (2)$31,626 $13,292 $(9,596)$35,322 
Adjusted EBITDA (1)$33,274 $18,262 $(5,744)$45,792 
     
Balance Sheet Data (at June 30, 2025):    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$66,726 $44,865 $1,724 $113,315 
Total current assets 164,452  153,829  9,471  327,752 
Fixed assets, net 455,402  548,040  7,189  1,010,631 
Total assets 701,302  914,121  91,583  1,707,006 
Total current liabilities 100,323  132,017  36,684  269,024 
Total debt, including current portion 64,900  320,474  198,025  583,399 
     
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments  
     
     
    Table 4 (continued)
     
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
     
For the three months ended June 30, 2024 is as follows:
     
 International TelecomUS TelecomCorporate and Other *Total
Statement of Operations Data:    
Revenue    
Mobility    
Business$4,932 $68 $- $5,000 
Consumer 21,879  701  -  22,580 
Total$26,811 $769 $- $27,580 
     
Fixed    
Business$18,715 $30,817 $- $49,532 
Consumer 43,500  21,674  -  65,174 
Total$62,215 $52,491 $- $114,706 
     
Carrier Services$3,636 $30,056 $- $33,692 
Other 1,045  342  -  1,387 
     
Total Communications Services$93,707 $83,658 $- $177,365 
     
Construction$- $820 $- $820 
     
Managed services$1,650 $3,446 $- $5,096 
Total Other$1,650 $3,446 $- $5,096 
     
Total Revenue$95,357 $87,924 $- $183,281 
     
Depreciation$16,277 $19,234 $47 $35,558 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions$252 $1,693 $- $1,945 
Total operating expenses$62,952 $87,040 $8,973 $158,965 
Operating income (loss)$32,405 $884 $(8,973)$24,316 
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests$(5,137)$2,803 $- $(2,334)
     
Non GAAP measures:    
EBITDA (2)$48,934 $21,811 $(8,926)$61,819 
Adjusted EBITDA (1)$33,285 $21,919 $(6,534)$48,670 
     
     
Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2024):    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$35,231 $51,604 $2,408 $89,243 
Total current assets 129,866  168,754  10,541  309,161 
Fixed assets, net 466,861  565,625  7,707  1,040,193 
Total assets 675,642  957,914  93,547  1,727,103 
Total current liabilities 85,588  147,490  34,236  267,314 
Total debt, including current portion 59,850  316,242  181,264  557,356 
     
     
(1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA  
(2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA   
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments  
     
     
     
     
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
     
For the six months ended June 30, 2025 is as follows:
     
 International TelecomUS TelecomCorporate and Other *Total
     
Statement of Operations Data:    
Revenue    
Mobility    
Business$9,706 $46 $- $9,752 
Consumer 42,657  -  -  42,657 
Total$52,363 $46 $- $52,409 
     
Fixed    
Business$36,909 $58,099 $- $95,008 
Consumer 86,206  44,920  -  131,126 
Total$123,115 $103,019 $- $226,134 
     
Carrier Services$7,326 $59,033 $- $66,359 
Other 3,829  174  -  4,003 
     
Total Communications Services$186,633 $162,272 $- $348,905 
     
Construction$- $3,262 $- $3,262 
     
Managed services$2,757 $5,670 $- $8,427 
Total Other$2,757 $5,670 $- $8,427 
     
Total Revenue$189,390 $171,204 $- $360,594 
     
Depreciation$30,531 $36,134 $1,725 $68,390 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions$503 $1,949 $- $2,452 
Total operating expenses$158,420 $179,152 $20,122 $357,694 
Operating income (loss)$30,970 $(7,948)$(20,122)$2,900 
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests$(3,781)$8,475 $- $4,694 
     
Non GAAP measures:    
EBITDA (2)$62,004 $30,135 $(18,397)$73,742 
Adjusted EBITDA (1)$65,665 $35,774 $(11,308)$90,131 
     
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments  
     
     
    Table 4 (continued)
     
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
     
For the six months ended June 30, 2024 is as follows:
     
 International TelecomUS TelecomCorporate and Other *Total
     
Statement of Operations Data:    
Revenue    
Mobility    
Business$9,740 $141 $- $9,881 
Consumer 43,108  1,465  -  44,573 
Total$52,848 $1,606 $- $54,454 
     
Fixed    
Business$37,247 $65,783 $- $103,030 
Consumer 86,289  44,593  -  130,882 
Total$123,536 $110,376 $- $233,912 
     
Carrier Services$7,209 $60,109 $- $67,318 
Other 1,863  1,086  -  2,949 
     
Total Communications Services$185,456 $173,177 $- $358,633 
     
Construction$- $2,406 $- $2,406 
     
Managed services$2,960 $6,077 $- $9,037 
Total Other$2,960 $6,077 $- $9,037 
     
Total Revenue$188,416 $181,660 $- $370,076 
     
Depreciation$32,400 $37,372 $125 $69,897 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions$503 $3,421 $- $3,924 
Total operating expenses$144,326 $180,178 $16,682 $341,186 
Operating income (loss)$44,090 $1,482 $(16,682)$28,890 
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests$(6,574)$5,872 $- $(702)
     
Non GAAP measures:    
EBITDA (2)$76,993 $42,275 $(16,557)$102,711 
Adjusted EBITDA (1)$62,558 $42,622 $(12,992)$92,188 
     
     
(1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA  
(2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA   
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments  
   


     
    Table 5
ATN International, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(In Thousands)
     
For the three months ended June 30, 2025 is as follows:
     
 International TelecomUS TelecomCorporate and Other *Total
     
     
Operating income (loss)$16,221 $(5,533)$(10,455)$233 
Depreciation expense 15,154  17,850  859  33,863 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 251  975  -  1,226 
EBITDA$31,626 $13,292 $(9,596)$35,322 
     
Stock-based compensation 141  50  2,494  2,685 
Transaction-related charges -  -  193  193 
Restructuring and reorganization expenses 1,385  2,357  1,165  4,907 
(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers 122  2,563  -  2,685 
ADJUSTED EBITDA$33,274 $18,262 $(5,744)$45,792 
     
     
     
For the three months ended June 30, 2024 is as follows:
     
 International TelecomUS TelecomCorporate and Other *Total
     
     
Operating income (loss)$32,405 $884 $(8,973)$24,316 
Depreciation expense 16,277  19,234  47  35,558 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 252  1,693  -  1,945 
EBITDA$48,934 $21,811 $(8,926)$61,819 
     
Stock-based compensation 193  196  2,392  2,781 
(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers (15,842) (88) -  (15,930)
ADJUSTED EBITDA$33,285 $21,919 $(6,534)$48,670 
     
     
For the six months ended June 30, 2025 is as follows:
     
 International TelecomUS TelecomCorporate and Other *Total
     
     
Operating income (loss)$30,970 $(7,948)$(20,122)$2,900 
Depreciation expense 30,531  36,134  1,725  68,390 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 503  1,949  -  2,452 
EBITDA$62,004 $30,135 $(18,397)$73,742 
     
Stock-based compensation 357  127  4,106  4,590 
Transaction-related charges -  -  1,628  1,628 
Restructuring and reorganization expenses 2,891  2,491  1,355  6,737 
(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers 413  3,021  -  3,434 
ADJUSTED EBITDA$65,665 $35,774 $(11,308)$90,131 
     
     
     
For the six months ended June 30, 2024 is as follows:
     
 International TelecomUS TelecomCorporate and Other *Total
     
     
Operating income (loss)$44,090 $1,482 $(16,682) 28,890 
Depreciation expense 32,400  37,372  125  69,897 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 503  3,421  -  3,924 
EBITDA$76,993 $42,275 $(16,557)$102,711 
     
Stock-based compensation 217  327  4,146  4,690 
Restructuring and reorganization expenses 1,190  -  -  1,190 
Transaction-related charges -  -  19  19 
(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers (15,842) 20  (600) (16,422)
ADJUSTED EBITDA$62,558 $42,622 $(12,992)$92,188 
 


    
   Table 6
    
ATN International, Inc.
Non GAAP Measure - Net Debt Ratio
(in Thousands)
    
    
 June 30, December 31,
 20252024
    
    
Current portion of long-term debt *$14,851 $8,226
Long-term debt, net of current portion * 568,548  549,130
    
Total debt$583,399 $557,356
    
Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 113,315  89,244
    
Net Debt$470,084 $468,112
    
    
Adjusted EBITDA - for the four quarters ended$182,027 $184,084
    
    
Net Debt Ratio 2.58  2.54
    
    
* Excludes Customer receivable credit facility   
    

1 See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

2 For the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA Guidance, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA

3 Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full definition of Net Debt Ratio.



