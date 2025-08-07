Timbercreek Financial Secures $600 Million Revolving Credit Facility

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSX: TF) ("Timbercreek Financial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant update to its credit facilities. On August 7, 2025, Timbercreek Financial entered into a second amending agreement to the third amended and restated credit agreement (the "New Credit Agreement") with a syndicate of nine lenders. The New Credit Agreement provides for revolving credit facilities totaling $600 million, including a $20 million swingline facility, up from the previous $510 million credit facility. The facility also includes a $100 million accordion feature for future expansion, subject to certain conditions. The term of the New Credit Agreement is two years, maturing on August 7, 2027. The Toronto-Dominion Bank will continue to act as sole lead arranger, sole book-runner, and administration agent.

The upsized facility reflects the lenders' confidence in the Company’s financial position and strategic direction. Proceeds from the New Credit Agreement will be used for general corporate purposes, including funding net mortgage investments or future acquisitions. The $100 million accordion feature provides additional flexibility for future corporate activities without the cost of paying standby commitment fees.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while targeting strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.

Disclaimers

This news release may contain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws, including, but not limited to, the proposed use of proceeds from the credit facilities under the New Credit Agreement. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "should", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "objective" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements reflect the Company's current views, beliefs, assumptions and intentions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including, without limitation, those risks disclosed in the Company's public filings. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. The Company does not intend to nor assumes any obligation to update these forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, plans, events or otherwise, unless required by law.

