UPDATE -- LGI Homes Opens Brayden Preserve: New Community in Mamers, North Carolina

RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) proudly announces the opening of Brayden Preserve, a thoughtfully planned community offering 70 single-family homes on generous lots just outside Raleigh-Durham. Located only 15 minutes from Sanford and 30 minutes from all three main gates of Fort Bragg, Brayden Preserve is drawing strong interest from buyers seeking more space, privacy, and convenience. With homesites ranging from half an acre to 3 acres, this community offers the rare combination of quiet, open living with quick access to major city amenities.

Brayden Preserve is perfectly situated for those commuting to Fayetteville, Raleigh, or key employment centers like Research Triangle Park and RDU Airport. Its location places residents within the desirable Harnett County School District, making it a strategic move for families focused on education.

Homes at Brayden Preserve feature LGI Homes’ signature CompleteHome™ package, which includes energy-efficient stainless-steel Whirlpool® appliances, granite countertops, 36-inch upper cabinets with crown molding, programmable thermostats, Low-E vinyl windows, and Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers. Each new home comes move-in ready, with spacious layouts and attached two-car garages on oversized lots. Homes will start from $329,900.

“Our floor plans have something for everyone, including 1-level living and first floor master plans,” stated Dayne Luck, Vice President of Sales for Raleigh-Durham.

Four thoughtfully designed floor plans are available at Brayden Preserve:

Blanco – 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,316 sq. ft.



– 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,316 sq. ft. Avery – 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 1,800 sq. ft.



– 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 1,800 sq. ft. Carolina – 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 1,700 sq. ft.



– 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 1,700 sq. ft. Rolen – 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 2,294 sq. ft.

Reflecting on the appeal of the location, Luck noted, “At Brayden Preseve, residents will enjoy peaceful country living, but be minutes away from shopping and dining in downtown Lillington and outdoor recreation such as Raven Rock State Park and Broadway Zoological Park.”

The grand opening of Brayden Preserve will take place on August 16th, giving homebuyers the first chance to tour the community and take advantage of limited-time incentives, such as thousands of dollars off a new home. New home savings will be available for one weekend only.

For more information, call (877) 343-2894 ext. 1046. The Brayden Preserve Information Center at 48 Borne Dr., Broadway, NC, 27505 is open seven days a week.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

