NEW JERSEY’S LARGEST CYCLING EVENT ROLLS OUT SEPTEMBER 7: THE 2025 TWIN LIGHTS RIDE RETURNS TO HIGHLANDS

Highlands, NJ, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bike New York celebrates 23 years of bringing cyclists together for food, fun, and cycling

Highlands, NJ — Join thousands of cyclists for New Jersey’s largest cycling event, the 2025 Twin Lights Ride, taking place on Sunday, September 7, 2025, with a start and finish at Huddy Park in Highlands, NJ. Whether you’re new to cycling or a seasoned century rider, the Twin Lights Ride offers stunning scenery, five unforgettable routes, and a finish line festival like no other.

This year’s event features five route options, designed for every skill level:

● 15-Mile Route – A relaxed, scenic ride ideal for families and beginners.

● 30-Mile Route – Coastal views and 1,100 feet of climbing offer a scenic challenge.

● 55-Mile Route – Expands inland through Colts Neck and New Jersey’s picturesque horse country.

● 75-Mile Route – Adds a southern spin through coastal neighborhoods.

● 100-Mile Century – For the ultimate adventurer, this route wraps around Turkey Swamp Wildlife Area and packs in 3,000 feet of climbing.

The ride culminates with a lively Finish Festival at Huddy Park, featuring:

● Delicious eats from local food trucks and restaurants

● A beer garden hosted by the Highlands Business Partnership

● Live music to keep the celebration going

"We’re so excited to bring back the iconic Twin Lights Ride! This ride is the most popular in New Jersey for good reason—gorgeous coastal views, great vibes, and routes for every kind of rider, “ said Ken Podziba, CEO of Bike New York. “Whether you’re tackling your first big ride, going for the full century, or coming back for the scenery and community, there’s something here for everyone. Don’t miss out—grab your bike, rally your friends, and come ride with us!"

All registered participants will receive a custom event T-shirt and finisher’s medal. Plus, MarathonFoto will be out on the course capturing incredible shots of all riders.

Unlimited Biking, one of our premier sponsors, offers bike rentals for those without their own gear — and even provides convenient bike shuttle service to and from Huddy Park, making participation easier than ever.

Other event sponsors include Clif Bar, Kryptonite, Primal Wear, Smartwater, Hackensack Meridian Bayshore Medical Center, and Highlands Business Partnership helping to make this ride a highlight of the cycling calendar.

Families are also encouraged to take advantage of our “Learn to Ride” class for local children, a great way to inspire confidence and build biking skills.

Plan Your Weekend Adventure

● Ferry service is available from Manhattan to Highlands for a scenic and stress-free commute

● Parking is available near the venue

● Make it a weekend getaway — book accommodations easily through Hotelplanner.com

Registration is open now — don’t miss your chance to be part of New Jersey’s premier cycling event. Whether you’re chasing a milestone or just out to enjoy the ride, the 2025 Twin Lights Ride promises a day to remember.

About Bike New York

Bike New York is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides free bike education programs throughout New York City. Bike New York teaches bike education and safety skills to 30,000 kids and adults each year. Funding for these programs comes from numerous annual events, including the TD Five Boro Bike Tour and regional rides like Discover Hudson Valley and the Twin Lights Ride. www.bike.nyc

