Is America Quietly Entering a New Gold Rush? Presentation From Ex-CIA Insider Reveals What No One is Talking About

Washington, D.C., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A powerful presentation from geopolitical strategist and former CIA advisor Jim Rickards has ignited fresh discussion about America’s forgotten resource reserves —and what he calls a “quiet return to the gold rush economy.” In his words, a long-overlooked pattern in U.S. history is about to repeat itself, and this time, it could remake the country’s economic backbone.

“This is not about stimulus checks. It’s about what’s underneath your feet—and who controls it.”

History Repeats: How Cities Like San Francisco and Denver Were Really Built

According to Rickards, periods of immense national prosperity have always been triggered by one thing: mineral discoveries. He points to the sudden rise of cities like Denver, Birmingham, and San Francisco—not as random growth stories, but as direct results of massive mineral wealth unlocked at pivotal moments .

“San Francisco was a sleepy village of less than 300 people… It didn’t become a city until the gold rush of 1849.”

“Birmingham, Alabama… overnight, became known as ‘The Magic City.’”

The Map of the Future Isn’t Political—It’s Geological

Rickards shares a map showing massive mineral-rich zones across the American West—many of which have never been touched. From lithium in Nevada to copper in Arizona to rare earths in Alaska, he argues these resource pockets could become the new power centers of the U.S. economy .

“You can see on this map – the shaded area – it belongs to the public… and it contains world-class mineral deposits, many of which have never been touched.”

Why the Next Boom Won’t Start on Wall Street

While many Americans chase profits in tech stocks, Rickards believes they’re missing a larger trend: a shift toward real, physical wealth . He explains that commodities—especially minerals critical to AI chips, weapons systems, and energy infrastructure—are already becoming the new foundation for strategic power.

“These seemingly obscure minerals… are the building blocks of everything from NVIDIA Chips to Chat GPT to the new ‘freedom cities’ Trump has proposed.”

How China’s Actions Forced America’s Hand

Another driver behind the shift, Rickards claims, is the growing resource threat from China. With Beijing cutting off exports of key minerals in recent months, the U.S. has been forced to respond—by looking inward, toward the untapped abundance buried in its own lands.

“Late last year, China cut us off… Meaning if we don’t act – our whole economy could tip into crisis.”

The Rise of the Resource Class

More than a policy shift, Rickards sees this moment as the beginning of a new economic class divide—between those who control critical resources, and those who don’t. He argues that wealth and power will increasingly flow to the individuals and companies that can access and manage mineral assets, much like land barons and oil tycoons of earlier centuries.

“For the first time in our lifetime, the government is going to monetize America’s real, physical wealth.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. For five decades, he’s been at the center of America’s most important financial decisions, from crisis planning to national resource strategy. He currently serves as the editor of Strategic Intelligence, a monthly briefing that tracks hidden economic trends and government moves the mainstream media often misses.