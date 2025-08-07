PEPGEN (PEPG) FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds PepGen Investors of the August 8th Deadline and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Attorneys Encourage Investors Who Suffered Losses In PepGen (PEPG) To Contact Them Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PepGen, Inc. (“PepGen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PEPG) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired PepGen securities between March 7, 2024 and March 3, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 8, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PGN-EDO51 was less effective and safe than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) the CONNECT2 study was dangerous or otherwise deficient for purposes of U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, PepGen was likely to halt the CONNECT2 study, and PGN-EDO51's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

