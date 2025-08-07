FLUOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Fluor Corporation on Behalf of Fluor Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Fluor (FLR) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fluor Corporation (“Fluor” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FLR) on behalf of Fluor stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Fluor has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 1, 2025, Fluor reported quarterly earnings below expectations with revenue adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share on revenue of $3.98 billion missing street estimates of 55 cents per share on $4.51 billion revenue. The company pointed to difficulties in "three long-standing infrastructure projects and a shift in expected capital spending from some clients." As a result of the setbacks Fluor also slashed their full year guide, cutting earnings expectations to $1.95 - $2.15 per share, down from the higher and wider $2.25 to $2.75 previously guided.

Following this news, Fluor's stock price fell by $16.40 per share to open at $40.37 per share.

