NOVO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Novo Nordisk A/S and Encourages Investors to Contact the Fir

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Novo (NVO) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Novo Nordisk A/S (“Novo” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NVO) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Novo securities between May 7, 2025, to July 28, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 30, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Novo’s growth potential; notably, that its asserted potential to capitalize on the compounded market greatly understated the potential impact of the personalization exception to the compounded GLP-1 exclusion and overstated the likelihood such patients would switch to Novo’s branded alternatives, and further greatly overstated the potential GLP-1 market or otherwise Novo’s capability to penetrate said markets to achieve continued growth.

On July 29, 2025, Novo announced it was lowering its sales and profit outlook ahead of reporting its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. The Company attributed the guide down on “lowered growth expectations for the second half of 2025” for both Wegovy and Ozempic due to “the persistent use of compounded GLP-1s, slower-than-expected market expansion and competition.”

Following this news, the price of Novo’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $69.00 per share on July 28, 2025, Novo’s stock price fell to $53.94 per share on July 29, 2025, a decline of about 21.83% in the span of just a single day.

