Specialty Enzymes Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2029, Driven by Biotech Innovation and Public Funding

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by MarketsandMarkets, "Specialty Enzymes Market by Source (Microorganism, Plant, Animal), Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases & Nucleases), Application (Pharmaceuticals, Diagnostics, Research & Biotechnology), Form & Region - Global Forecast to 2029”.

Specialty Enzymes Market Size & Growth

2029 Market Size: $9.2 billion

2024 Forecast: $6.1 billion

Forecast CAGR (2024 - 2029): 8.5%

Top Segments: Source, Type, Application, Region

Leading Applications: Pharmaceuticals, Diagnostics, Research & Biotechnology

The specialty enzymes market is on an accelerated growth path, propelled by public funding, expanding pharmaceutical demand, and rising applications in diagnostics and industrial processing. From funding initiatives like India's BIG scheme to booming protease demand and regional momentum in Asia Pacific, several forces are reshaping the future of enzyme technology.

Supportive Government Policies and Funding Drive Innovation

Governments across the globe are playing a pivotal role in driving biotechnological advancements through funding and incentives. These measures not only foster R&D but also promote the commercialization of innovative enzyme-based solutions across industries.

European Union : The Horizon Europe program, with a staggering USD 103.6 billion budget for 2021–2027, places biotechnology at the heart of its research agenda. This commitment bolsters the development of cutting-edge enzyme applications for medical, agricultural, and industrial sectors.

: The Horizon Europe program, with a staggering USD 103.6 billion budget for 2021–2027, places biotechnology at the heart of its research agenda. This commitment bolsters the development of cutting-edge enzyme applications for medical, agricultural, and industrial sectors. United States : The NIH allocated over USD 42.0 billion in 2022 for biomedical research. A portion of this investment is earmarked for biotech projects, including the creation of novel enzymes for therapeutic and industrial use.

: The NIH allocated over USD 42.0 billion in 2022 for biomedical research. A portion of this investment is earmarked for biotech projects, including the creation of novel enzymes for therapeutic and industrial use. India: The Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), under the Department of Biotechnology, is actively fueling innovation via programs like the Biotechnology Ignition Grant (BIG). In 2020, BIRAC dedicated Rs. 50 crores (~USD 6.7 million) to support around 100 biotech startups, helping develop enzyme-based solutions across pharmaceuticals and diagnostics.

These initiatives are not only pushing the boundaries of enzyme technology but are also helping smaller players scale and commercialize faster.

Asia Pacific Dominates the Specialty Enzymes Landscape

Asia Pacific holds the largest specialty enzymes market share. The region's dominance is driven by a robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology ecosystem, with countries like India leading the charge.

India, contributing over 20% to the global generics supply, is a major consumer of specialty enzymes for drug manufacturing. Its rapid expansion in biopharma, combined with a strong base of enzyme producers and government support, positions it as a critical growth hub for the industry.

Protease Enzymes: Fastest Growing Segment

Among the various enzyme types, proteases are emerging as the fastest-growing category.

These enzymes play a crucial role in drug formulation and therapeutic protein production—vital in treating chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders. Their importance extends to biotechnology, where they are used for protein engineering and modification. Proteases allow precise protein cleavage, making them essential in developing innovative biologics.

Companies like Novo Nordisk rely on proteases for efficient insulin production, showcasing their relevance in meeting growing global health demands.

Animal-Sourced Enzymes Continue to Hold Strong Market Share

Enzymes derived from animal sources retain a significant presence in the specialty enzymes market, especially due to their high specificity and activity.

Pharmaceuticals : Pancreatic enzymes like trypsin and chymotrypsin are used in drug development, particularly for biologics.

: Pancreatic enzymes like trypsin and chymotrypsin are used in drug development, particularly for biologics. Diagnostics : Enzymes such as lactase and thrombin are vital in clinical testing and surgical procedures.

: Enzymes such as lactase and thrombin are vital in clinical testing and surgical procedures. Food Industry: Enzymes like rennet remain essential for applications such as cheese production.

Their efficiency and reliability across such diverse applications make animal-sourced enzymes indispensable to both legacy and emerging industries.

Industry Update: Production Expansion and Quality Focus

In March 2024, Biocatalysts, a BRAIN Biotech Group company, expanded its Cardiff facility with a large-scale freeze-drying plant. The site now offers custom enzyme solutions for food, beverage, and life sciences sectors while complying with kosher, halal, ISO9001:2015, and FSSC22000 standards—ensuring top-tier quality and regulatory alignment.

Leading Players in the Specialty Enzymes Market

Key specialty enzymes companies shaping the future of the specialty enzymes market include:

BRAIN Biotech AG (Germany)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

Codexis, Inc. (US)

Sanofi (France)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Dyadic International Inc (US)

Advanced Enzyme Technologies (India)

Amano Enzyme Inc (Japan)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

New England Biolabs (US)

BBI Solutions (UK)

Creative Enzymes (US)

Bioseutica (Netherlands)

SEKISUI Diagnostics (US)

These players are investing heavily in R&D, expanding production capabilities, and exploring strategic partnerships to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

